Hooker Furniture Still Looks A Bit Too Expensive

And there's just enough here to exercise some caution - even if I was a little too cautious earlier this year.

It took a couple of quarters, but Hooker Furniture's (HOFT) acquisition of Home Meridian, announced at the beginning of 2016, has turned out to be a big winner:

Source: finviz.com

And the company's fiscal Q1 report last month - the first in which HOFT lapped the impact of the purchase - would seem to argue that the benefits are continuing. Despite a miss relative to estimates (from only one analyst), Hooker's Q1 still looks solid, with revenue rising over 7% and EPS increasing 86% year over year. One-time factors, including the bankruptcy of hhgregg (OTCPK:HGGGQ), explain most of the miss, and the YOY gains appear to set Hooker up for a strong FY18 (ending January).

But there's just enough here to stay a bit cautious, and perhaps hope for a better entry point. The consumer furniture space has been consistently inconsistent for several years now, as seen in HOFT's own trading. Shipment timing changes are benefiting Q1 and Q2, but those benefits should fade by Q3. Hooker definitely deserves credit for its improvements over the past few quarters - but those improvements are looking close to priced in.

Q1 Earnings

Analyst expectations aside, Hooker's first quarter report looks pretty solid, at least from a headline standpoint. In the first quarter after the company lapped the Home Meridian acquisition, revenue increased more than 7%. EPS rose 86%, to $0.41.

The quarter wasn't quite as good as the headline numbers suggest. On the top line, Hooker benefited from shifting forward deliveries of two well-received casegoods lines. That gives a somewhat artificial boost to sales in the quarter - but even with that boost, revenue was flat YOY, though orders and backlog did rise nicely. Home Meridian disappointed by its own standards, but 13% revenue growth and 43% (!) order growth both look solid. Efforts to build out e-commerce and hospitality revenues are working well there, despite a bumpy quarter on the margin front. Upholstery sales rose a decent 1.3%, roughly in line with industry trends of late.

Gross margin actually declined in the quarter, albeit modestly. And much of the big rise in earnings came from one-off effects in the prior year quarter. Q1 FY17 had ~$1 million in acquisition costs, per the Q1 FY18 conference call, and another $1.3 million in intangible asset amortization. Even with those costs offset by a $320K bad debt write-off due to hhgregg and $334K in intangible amortization this quarter, more than half of the $3.1 million increase in EBIT was due to one-time costs in the year-prior quarter.

All that said, 7%+ revenue growth and a ~17% increase in adjusted EBIT is nothing to sneeze at. That's particularly true given that Hooker itself was a bit disappointed in the Home Meridian performance - and saw hospitality projects slip into Q2. In that context, the market's "buy the dip" response to a post-earnings swoon (HOFT fell almost 10% on the report, and almost 15% to post-earnings lows a few sessions later) makes some sense. Overall, Q1 was a reasonably strong report, and it seems to keep the growth story at Hooker pretty well intact.

Looking Forward

The question is if there's enough juice to keep that story going through FY18 and beyond. Casegoods sales have trended down over time, in keeping with larger industry trends. A 0.3% volume increase, and a modest decline in revenue in Q1, doesn't signal the start of that trend reversing. Higher backlog does suggest improved performance over the rest of the year, as CEO Paul Toms argued on the Q1 call. But the benefit of timing changes seems like it should have been a bit larger, particularly given the demand for the two collections that began shipping in Q4 (instead of Q1/Q2 as was previously the case).

Casegoods remains the most profitable business here (over 45% of FY17 operating income), and I'm not sure there's that much growth to project in the future. Ocean freight costs are going to rise, which management said could be a 50-70 bps headwind against consolidated EBIT margins in the 7% range. The same is true for Upholstery, which had a decent, but hardly spectacular, report.

Where HOFT gets interesting is in the Home Meridian business. Q1 is that segment's seasonally weakest period, and there was some one-time factors that kept segment profit under $1 million. But management seems very confident about that business going forward, and efforts with major retailers like Costco (COST) and e-commerce leader Wayfair (W) appear to be gaining traction. Given the lower-cost focus of most of the HMI brands, margins unsurprisingly are lower (4.2% last year against 10.7% for the rest of the business).

But that also implies that modest expansion, whether through leverage or simply operational efficiency, can have a notable impact on segment profitability. And with HMI driving a bit over one-third of total earnings, margin expansion there can have an impact on the consolidated financials. Management on the Q1 call chalked up some of the increased costs in the segment to one-time issues, and segment president George Revington said on the Q1 call those issues had been fixed.

Deal slippage could provide a boost to Q2 numbers as well. If that's the case, the growth and margin expansion potential, particularly through e-commerce and hospitality, could be enough to keep HOFT growing EPS at a double-digit clip. And that's probably enough to keep shares rising from $43+.

Valuation

I've sort of been all over the place in the consumer furniture space, alternately recommending HOFT, Bassett Furniture (BSET), and Ethan Allen Interiors (ETH) at different times over the past couple of years. But, again, companies in the sector - Hooker included - have themselves been inconsistent in terms of performance and execution.

I argued in May, with HOFT near $46, that I thought the upside here largely had been captured. I don't see quite enough in Q1, or quite enough of a post-earnings discount, to change that argument. By my adjusted numbers, HOFT trades at about 18x trailing twelve-month EPS plus a small amount of net cash - a multiple largely in line with the space at the moment. (BSET is at ~22x plus cash, ETH at ~18x plus cash, and La-Z-Boy (LZB) ~17x on the same basis.)

At this point, then, it's a bit of a 'feel' argument relative to HOFT. For cyclical bulls, HOFT looks like the best play. Ethan Allen is scuffling, La-Z-Boy had a good Q4 but an ugly Q1-Q3, and Bassett's valuation is much higher. But the nature of the space of late has been that a stock like HOFT tends to be dangerous when expectations rise - and that likely is still the case even after some post-earnings volatility. There are potential headwinds on the horizon as the year goes on, and the choppiness in the space has lent itself toward nimble trading and bottom-timing rather than standard 'buy and hold' strategies.

If Hooker can post consistent performance this year - and at this point, that likely relies on Home Meridian - then I do believe there's upside, likely to $50+. Cyclical or not, a stock with potential 20%+ EPS growth isn't going to keep an 18x multiple in this market. It's that 'if' that gets me, however. I probably trust Hooker - but I'm not yet sure that I trust its customers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.