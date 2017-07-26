Abercrombie - Has A Big Short Just Bit The Dust?

Trading is currently trying to establish a low from an over sold RSI position, which is also seasonally weak.

Abercrombie and Fitch (NYSE:ANF), is a dividend offering, profitable company, with an international vision. Abercrombie plans to deliver their vision in the form of new branches which will support their 'casual' designer brands, aimed at adults and children.

Recently they had discussions with a third party interested in acquiring their business, and the outcome was that whatever offer was on the table was turned down. Abercrombie will deliver enhanced shareholder value the old fashioned way. Their Hollister brand has been improving even as main brand numbers fell in 2016. But even the main brand numbers as reported in a Fortune article in May indicate a rise since the '-14%' low of Q3. The same article states:

Horowitz said A&F can benefit from its sister brand's best practices. "We see Hollister as a proof point and an opportunity to import some of the learnings to the A&F brand," she said. Hollister has shortened its production cycle, making it better equipped to compete with fast fashion. In the meantime, she continues to close stores and building up digital sales, which last quarter generated 27% of sales. Total company sales in the first quarter fell 3.6% to $661.1 million, but that was better than the $651.3 million analysts expected. Excluding charges on taxes and asset impairment, the company lost 71 cents per share, missing the analysts' average estimate by a cent.

Yet, on news of the failed bid, the stock tanked, was that because the offer was turned down, or was Abercrombie subjected to a concerted 'short' effort, either on the part of interested hedge funds, or the former interested 'acquirer'?. There's been no shortage of bad news.

Maybe the issue is also about falling earnings while at the same time dividends have been rising. Even so, the over reaction in terms of loss of share value, is huge.

Source: Gurufocus

Plans For Growth

The company has focused their efforts on a new stores concept which are to be opened abroad, including Hong Kong even an Alibaba store aimed at Chinese teens.

Valuation

Guru Focus gives Abercrombie a current DCF cash flow valuation of $30.00/share, in addition to a tangible book value of $17.00. Alternatively they offer an 'earnings power value' of $50.46/share. There's no fundamental reason for ANF to be trading this low. Although revenue growth has been sliding since 2012, the comparative loss of share value is totally out of proportion to the discount given to the stock:

Short Positions

Short Squeeze.com offers the following data:

ANF has a short ratio of 21.25%, or 14.3 million shares short. Is this company going out of business?

Stock Charts

The charts offer some points which suggest that a low is in or close to it.

Weekly, there are 5 waves apparent. The last wave '5' is elongated, it would have been the same length as wave '3-4', but short traders saw an additional opportunity after the failed buy out news was released, this is illustrated by '5' twice. The weekly chart is now as over sold on the RSI as it was in July 2016, which points to a seasonal, as well as a technically over sold low.

Weekly

A look at the long term chart and we could be thinking this is some kind of a joke. Abercrombie and Fitch hasn't been trading this low, since the summer of 2000. Yes this company is trading on a 17 YEAR LOW. Traders will worry about catching a falling knife, when do you buy something that looks as though it's in free fall, when you don't have a long term chart.

To begin with there is structural support. The ABC wave correction (from the 2007 high), is below, and illustrates a very long term C wave developing since 2012. It's in five parts, and I've labelled each one 1-5. The first structural point is that waves '2-3' and '4-5' are roughly the same length on this level, which is a strong signature for a low.

The second technical point, is that there is a support level in the lows of 2000, which provided trading support to a high of $47.50 in 2001. The quoted low is $8.00, and there's a slightly higher low at $8.38 (at the pointing finger). Trading is currently finding support just higher than that 'higher' technical low of $8.38.

Short Term

Short term, there are also a number of technical parameters which point to a low developing.

The RSI is rising from an extreme over sold level, which is just about to cross the black ADX line over the red DMA on the MACD oscillator. Once the black line has crossed, bulls are in control based on current volume.

Trading is reversing up in a white daily candle, which has used the highs of 14-17 July as support, and has broken outside of the small red down trend which developed over the last few days.

Looking Forward

ANF Financial results do seem to be improving, compared to analyst expectations. The company has a vision for a new style of store which they're introducing in Hongkong as well as Atlanta, and their experience with Hollister which has shortened it's production cycle, (and last year produced a 3% growth surprise in one quarter), are reasons for some optimism. Despite years of falling earnings there's been a huge over reaction in the crashing value of the stock, which has recently found a seventeen year, '2000' price low. Although it's possible shorts could load up again if there was additional unexpected bad news, the over sold seasonal cycle which found a low in 2015, has just repeated itself, and the technical parameters are developing to form a bottom. Downside risk should be managed with an actual or imaginary rising 'stop', moving up from below the July low.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.