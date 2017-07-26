Is Volatility Forever Dead?

In the last 10 years, investors have experienced both extremes of the volatility pendulum. From record high volatility during the 2007-2008 credit crisis to record low in 2017, it has truly been a head-spinning decade. It’s not surprising, then, that the individual retail trader who was a big part of the bull markets in the previous two decades is nowhere to be seen today.

By some measures, volatility levels in large cap stocks are at levels not seen in decades. Even the small cap stocks favored by individual traders have witnessed a volatility plunge. Participation rates among investors are, quite simply, dropping as memories of the credit crash are still relatively fresh. As is typical in most long-term market cycles, the average investor who held on to his stock holdings from the 2007 peak all the way to the 2009 bottom was quick to sell out and exit the market altogether once he achieved break-even status in 2013 – when the previous highs in the SPX were reclaimed (see chart below).

The year 2013 saw many investment advisors and hedge funds began experiencing difficulties as many participants began bailing. Ironically, this was precisely the time they should have doubled down on their investments rather than exiting after achieving parity. This isn’t how the mind of the average investor works, however, as anyone who has long been in the business is certainly aware. 2013 was also the year when the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) established its lowest range in years. It was in fact a perfect reflection of the loss of enthusiasm for equities among small investors.

There are of course other reasons for the low volatility trend of recent years. One big reason is the diminution of sustained fear among market participants. While memories of the crash are still fresh, the fact is that people aren’t on edge like they were in the years immediately after the credit crash. The miasma of fear which permeated the market landscape between 2007 and 2012 has gradually given way to a more stolid attitude toward the market. So while investors aren’t as scared about the economic and financial market outlook, they’re still not convinced that investing in equities is a good idea. The obvious result has been low volatility as the participation rate plummets.

Ultra-low volatility is also a result of the relative counterpoise between bulls and bears in recent years, and especially since 2016. The AAII investor sentiment poll has displayed a neutral bias among individual investors which is remarkable for its duration. When there is no definitive consensus as to which direction the market is headed, it’s not surprising that the lack of conviction often results in a net sideways trend with diminished trading volume. This type of environment isn’t exactly conducive of high volatility, which requires either a consensus of bullish exuberance which at some point is disappointed, or else a surfeit of bearish gloom which is quickly foiled by the market. These two circumstances are the main contributors to volatility spikes and they’ve obviously been lacking.

As investors and analysts bemoan the lack of volatility, a plethora of articles have appeared in the financial press attempting to explain the phenomenon. A couple months ago, Alex Rosenberg of CNBC penned an article entitled, “The rise of ETFs may be a cause of record-low volatility.” [Reference: The rise of ETFs may be a cause of record-low volatility] The article quoted research analyst Richard Repetto, who noted that the first quarter of 2017 was the least volatile quarter for the S&P 500 in decades. Repeto blamed high-frequency trading and the growth of assets in ETF index funds for the volatility decline. To this I can only reply, Oh, what a difference a few years makes!

You may recall that in the first few years following the 2009 bear market bottom, article after article and book after book (remember “Flash Boys” by Michael Lewis?) was published blaming high-frequency trading (HFTs) for the volatility spikes of those years. ETFs were also a favorite culprit for the high-volatility years between 2008 and 2011, and this asset class was constantly derided by pundits as being far too volatile for the average investor to hold. The truth of the matter is that all too many journalists and analysts are intellectually lazy and are always looking for a convenient scapegoat to blame the problems of the day on. ETFs and HFTs just happen to be the most visible excuses of recent years due to their outsized influence. It should therefore come as no shock that they’ll always be blamed for being the “cause” of prevailing market conditions, even when they’re not.

As previously mentioned, market participants are far more apt to panic when they’re nerves are on edge. This explains why, for instance, the World Trade Center (WTC) bombing of 1993 and the Oklahoma City Bombing of 1995 barely registered a blip in the major averages while the 2001 WTC attack resulted in outright panic. Participants were in an emotionally vulnerable state even before the 2001 attack due to the combined psychological impact of the tech wreck and the economic recession of the time. I maintain that if 9/11 had occurred in 1998 when stocks and the economy were booming, it wouldn’t have had half the emotional impact as it did in 2001 when a bear market was underway.

Currently, there is no urgency to panic among investors due to the relatively benign investment climate. This assures that even negative news surprises won’t be greeted with the same emotional response that was common just a couple of years ago. There simply isn’t enough widespread participation among small investors, who are apt to sell at the first sign of bad news. Stocks are for the most part held by strong-handed informed investors and institutions, which are less likely to sell unless there is a preponderance of bearish evidence.

Until smaller investors regain their enthusiasm for stocks, volatility levels will likely remain subdued. And while this may be a curse to short-term traders, it’s a blessing in the sky for investors with bigger timeframes. Meanwhile, they’ll continue benefiting from the steady market support that the lack of public participation always engenders.

Does this mean that volatility is forever dead? By no means, for volatility is nothing more than an expression of mass investor sentiment. As the 8-year-old secular bull market continues to age it will invariably attract greater interest from small investors. Bull markets don’t end until everyone is fully invested, especially uninformed investors. It’s an undisputed truism of market history that rising prices eventually attracts more participation until eventually the market becomes supersaturated with buyers. It’s when the inevitable growth in participation among retail traders/investors occurs that volatility will once again increase.

When volatility finally increases in a sustained fashioned we’ll have our first indication in many years that the danger factor of over-participation has returned. For now, that danger is non-existent.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.