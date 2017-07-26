No-Brainer - Bank Of America

The yield curve is about to get a lot steeper, providing banks with much better net interest yields

On the 5th of July, I wrote an article about a strong post-election bull case for Bank of America (BAC). In this article, I will elaborate on this and show you a few very strong finance indicators and fundamental drivers that will make this stock a real alpha trade.

Yield Curve & Economic Growth

One of the main drivers of bottom line growth is the yield curve since it changes the company's net interest yield. The interest difference between the second quarter of 2016 and the first quarter of 2017 has provided Bank of America with a 9.7% gain.

Source: Tradingview, Bank of America Q2/2017 Presentation



This interest rate rally is mainly due to higher economic growth. I used the ISM manufacturing index to display the leading economic growth trend (red line). This index tells us what we can expect in terms of economic growth and has been a good driver of the yield curve with some lagging effect. That is one of the reasons why I believe that we will see a steeper yield curve over the next few months. I believe that the recent downtrend has been an overreaction after a slower ISM index and some uncertainty in regards of Trump's growth policies.

The lagging reaction and bond positioning

One of the reasons why this yield curve movement is lagging, is because many traders are still very long bonds. Long bond positioning according to the CFTC report shows that traders have net positions close at an all time high.

Source: Tradingster

There are two important things that caught my eye. The first one is the fact that traders went from all time low net positions after the election to almost all time high net positions when they realized that the entire 'reflation' trade must have been a big mistake. In other words, we went from all time lows to all time highs within a few months. The other thing is that traders are refusing to cut their positions. Net positions have not moved down since they reached these high levels in April of 2017.

One of the reasons why bond yields will rise, and traders will be forced to sell their positions is the strong momentum of the reflation trade.

The ratio spread between copper and gold (black line) is accelerating after breaking out 3 weeks ago. Economic growth is pushing money into cyclical commodities and into corporate bonds with above-average risk as you can see when looking at the blue line. This blue line displays the ratio spread between junk bonds (JNK) and long term government bonds (TLT).

Both the bond ratio spread and the copper vs. gold ratio are pointing towards higher bond yields (red line) as they have done for many decades.

The government bonds ETF (TLT) has failed to start a sustainable uptrend after rising about 2% last week. There is no momentum and 'everyone' is already long bonds. This will change rather sooner than later. These positions will be abandoned once the heavy selling starts. There is just no bull case for bonds right now.

Bottoming credit growth

In addition to a steeper yield curve, we are likely to see bottoming credit growth as well. Commercial and industrial loans have showed a serious downtrend since 2014. This downtrend was followed by automotive loans which dates back to 2015 on FRED and looks a bit silly compared to the long history of industrial and commercial loans.

Anyhow, the important thing is that growth seems to bottom. Both industrial and automotive loans seem to stabilize around 2.5% which is still 10 points below 2015 levels but a strong fundamental change if proven to be right.

Insiders seem to agree

My bull case seems to find some validation when looking at insider comments from the finance and insurance industry. Below, you can find the comments from industry insiders as stated in the monthly ISM non-manufacturing reports. In other words, we are once again talking about leading indicators.

Source: ISM, Author's Excel Sheets

June showed that sentiment among insiders is once again picking up.

"Off to a very strong start — 2017 YTD results above 2016 actual and 2017 target. Expect trend to continue. Very positive outlook for our business"

Buy The Breakout

I am not a technical analyst and I try to use only the basics to determine whether I want to enter a position or to see whether is makes sense to add to a position. At this point, we see that Bank of America has broken out of a small downtrend. This downtrend happens within a slow uptrend that started in the first week of June. This uptrend has provided us with a few rallies and a few corrections that all ended up being bought.

The RSI is in a uptrend which shows that dips are being bought. Traders do not allow the stock to be oversold which is a good sign.

Conclusion

I stopped focusing too much on infrastructure plans and tax cuts since it adds a tremendous amount of uncertainty to a trade and is not even necessary to find a good trade. The bull case is fully resting on economic trends as we can see right now. Economic growth is accelerating and backed by a strong rotation into corporate bonds rather than government bonds, and the outperformance of cyclical metals like copper.

Many traders will have to sell their record bond positions which will push yields higher. Add to that bottoming credit growth and very positive industry sentiment and you get a solid bull case with a great entry point if you are not long already.

