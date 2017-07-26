Strong Results From United Rentals, Inc. May Not Imply An Upbeat Forecast From Herc Holdings.

Industry leader United Rentals, Inc. (URI) posted solid second quarter results last week.

URI reported solid second quarter results this past week, on July 19, 2017. Pro forma rental revenue, a solid proxy for organic growth, advanced 6.2% during the quarter, with volume up 6.6% and pricing down 0.4%. I expect activity for URI and the other larger equipment rental companies will remain relatively firm this year. The larger companies are picking up incremental market share in an industry that is estimated to be growing at between 4-6% annually. Capital spending growth has normalized at a more modest rate among the major equipment rental companies, which should alleviate fears of aggressive pricing pressures. URI is off to a good start with the integration of NES Rentals and guided up for 2017 adjusted EBITDA of around $3 billion on roughly $6.3 billion in expected revenue. With expected adjusted EBITDA margins of 47.3% for 2017, URI is well positioned to have a good year as the industry's largest player.



Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI) is beginning its second year as an independent company.

HRI was spun out from it vehicle rental parent Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ) a little over a year ago. I continue to think being an independent company will allow HRI to close the performance gap between itself and the two other largest equipment rental companies, URI, and Sunbelt Rentals, a division of Ashtead Group plc (OTCPK:ASHTY). In terms of margins, URI is guiding for 2017 adjusted EBITDA margins of just over 47%, while Sunbelt reported EBITDA margins of 49% for its 2017 fiscal year ended April 30, 2017. By comparison, HRI reported adjusted EBITDA margins of 34.5% in 2016 on revenue of just over $1.5 billion. In the seasonally soft first quarter of 2017, HRI reported adjusted EBITDA margins of 25.1%. Margins were impacted by a variety of factors as shown in the following graph from the company's first quarter earnings presentation.



Several one-time factors contributed to the decline in adjusted EBITDA from last year's levels, many of which likely will not impact results in the second quarter or future quarters this year. Extra costs associated with year-end reporting ($4.0 million), a significant customer bankruptcy ($2.3 million) , as well as stand-alone costs ($5.5 million) and business transformation costs ($4.2 million) likely will moderate or even go away when second quarter results are released on August 8, 2017. However, I would expect to see some continued, incremental costs during the second quarter as HRI continues to find its footing as an independent, public company. I am forecasting revenue growth of between 4-6% during the second quarter from year ago levels, which suggests revenue of between $395-403 million. Seasonally, adjusted EBITDA margins should go up nicely during the second quarter, but I don't expect tremendous improvement from last year's 34.3% rate. By way of reference, HRI disclosed a $4 million contribution in incremental adjusted EBITDA from key markets on $21.4 million in incremental revenue from the same key markets during the first quarter of 2017. The incremental contribution from key markets needs to be higher if adjusted EBITDA margins are going to improve significantly.



I would not be surprised to see 2017 adjusted EBITDA guidance come down modestly when Q2 results are reported.



Using 35% adjusted EBITDA margins on $400 million in second quarter revenue yields $140 million of adjusted EBITDA for the quarter as an estimate. This would bring first half of 2017 adjusted EBITDA to around $238 million, or roughly flat with 2016 levels. In recent presentations, HRI management has reiterated its forecast for adjusted EBITDA in 2017 to be between $550-590 million vs. $536.7 million in 2016. My current forecast suggests this range could easily be brought down to between $530-$570 million when the second quarter results are released in a couple of weeks. While I do think HRI has the potential to see adjusted EBITDA margins in the 40%+ range, I am worried that the near-term margin expansion may not materialize as fast as I had hoped when I first wrote about the investment opportunity. With $2.1 billion in long-term debt and an equity capitalization of around $1.3 billion, the HRI common stock is sensitive to adjustments in EBITDA estimates. HRI is currently selling at a six multiple of enterprise value to the mid-point of management's forecast for 2017 adjusted EBITDA ($3.4 billion/$570 million). If the EBITDA forecast falls by $20 million, the equity has the potential to fall by a bit more than $4 per share if the enterprise value/adjusted EBITDA multiple remains at six.



I continue to like HRI as a long-term opportunity, but I've sold the stock ahead of the second quarter earnings report.

According to the seasonality statistics at one of my investment sources, iBankCoin, August is the seasonally weakest month of the year for rental and leasing services companies, including industry leader URI. HRI has enjoyed a nice price move from the recent lows, and I no longer see a favorable risk/reward to 2017 adjusted EBITDA estimates. I've elected to sell the common stock and have established a small put position ahead of the August 8, 2017 second quarter earnings report. Longer-term, I continue to like the industry and HRI's potential to significantly improve its margins. However, I think the second quarter results may lead to a lower short-term stock price.

