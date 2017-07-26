Canadian National Railway Company: A Dividend Growth King Reported Solid Q2 Earnings

Although its dividend yield current in the mid 1% range, the company has grown its dividend by an average of 18% annually in the past.

Investment Thesis

Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) reported a solid Q2 2017 financial results. Its overall RTMs went up 18%, and its EPS was also up by 24% from the same quarter last year. With a favorable economic outlook, the company is expected to continue to deliver good results in the second half of 2017. Although its dividend yield is only about 1.5%, the company has increased its dividend for 22 consecutive years with an average growth of 18% yearly. Together with its stock repurchase, the company has returned 90% of its net income to its shareholders in 2016.

Q2 2017 Financial Highlights

CN delivered a strong Q2. As the table below shows, CN's Q2 revenues increased by 17 per cent to a quarterly record of C$3,329 million. This was due to higher volumes across different sectors such as Canadian grain and fertilizers, overseas intermodal traffic, frac sand, coal and petroleum coke exports, crude oil, and finished vehicles. Its car loadings increased 14 per cent, and revenue ton-miles increased 18 per cent.

CNI's net income increased 20% to C$1.03 billion, while diluted EPS increased 24% from Q2 2016 to C$1.36 this past quarter. Operating expenses increased 18 per cent to C$1,834 million mainly due to higher fuel costs, increased purchased services and material costs, etc. Its operating ratio increased to 55.1% in Q2 from 54.5% in Q2 2016.

Looking ahead, CNI believes the overall economic environment will continue to supports its 2017 forecast. At the present, CNI is forecasting its 2017 adjusted diluted EPS to be in the range of C$4.95 to C$5.10 compared to last year's adjusted diluted EPS of C$5.49. The company noted that a strong Canadian dollar may impact its financial results for the rest of 2017 as a large portion of its revenues and expenses is denominated in US dollars.

Dividend Sustainability

CNI has been paying dividend to its shareholders since it went IPO in 1995. In fact, the company has increased its dividend consecutively for 22 years with an average increase of 17% annually as shown in the chart below. These are impressive streaks and growth rates.

Below is the graph of CNI's dividend payout ratio based on the company's EPS. As can be seen, the company's EPS has been growing from below C$3.0 per share to an estimate of C$4.95 ~ C$5.10 per share in 2017. Its dividend has grown from C$0.65 to C$1.65 per share in the same time. Its payout ratio has been steadily moving up from 24.1% to 32.4% in the same time. Although the payout ratio is increasing, it is still below its target of 35%. Given the good future growth prospect, and that CNI is operating its rail business as a duopoly in Canada, the company should be able to afford a higher dividend payout ratio. Perhaps, 45% is a better target than its current target of 35%.

Share Buyback Program

The company has chosen to return value to its shareholders through its aggressive share buy back. Since 2010, the company has spent over C$10.4 billion buying back its shares. In 2016, together with its dividend payout, the company returned 90% of net income to shareholders.

Valuation Analysis

We will first look at CNI's valuation based on its historical yields.CNI closed at $81.12 or C$101.45 before Q2 earning release. Its dividend yield was about 1.5%. The blue line in the chart below shows the company's historical yield. Although a yield of 1.5% at present is not high, it is not low either. In 2002 to 2007, the company's yield was in the range of 1% to 1.4%. For investors wishing to have a dividend yield of above 2%, they may have to wait till a recession or when the company went into some troubles.

Let us next analyze CNI's stock value based on its PE Ratio. Based on its 2017 EPS estimate, CNI's PE ratio is currently at 20.3x. The PE ratio of other US railroad companies are about 20x. TD Securities has estimated that TD's 2018 EPS estimate to be C$5.70 based on its report in June. With currency as its headwind, we will revise this to C$5.5 to provide some safety margin. Using a PE ratio of 19.5x (since Canadian rail companies' PE ratio tend to have a lower multiple than its US counterparts), its 12-month target price would be C$107.25 or US$85.44. As long as CNI is able to deliver the EPS analysts estimated for the rest of 2017 and 2018, investors should see its stock price appreciate by about 5.72%. Since the capital gain looks very modest, investors should be cautious.

Investor Takeaway

CNI's strong Q2 performance should give investors confidence about the company's second half of 2017. Its business segment operates as a duopoly in Canada. This makes it a low risk investment if the overall economy continues to expand. Although its dividend yield is not particularly attractive, the company was able to deliver double digit annual dividend growth rate in the past and is expected to continue increase its dividends in the future. Since the 12-month target price implies only a modest capital appreciation, investors should be cautious, buying the stock when it dips, and avoid chasing it high.

