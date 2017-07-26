Zion Oil & Gas - Drilling Dry Holes Til $0; Will Bankruptcy Court Or Extreme Dilution Get Them There First?

I and an account advised by the author hold a short position in Zion (both directly in ZN equity and via options). All the information in this report has been sent to SEC, specifically the Dallas Fort Worth Office, and also submitted directly to Nasdaq’s Market Abuse Group.

Zion Oil & Gas (ZN) sports the impressive resume of having a history of 17 years of Oil & Gas Exploration and having never generated any Oil Revenue. It is our opinion that they are completely inept oil & gas men/women, they aren’t really trying, or both. We will show it’s both and then you’ll be selling Zion Oil & Gas stock too. We would also like to point out that this stock is listed on Nasdaq and thus has a liquid options market available.

Thus far, Zion management sports the impressive resume of having drilled FOUR DRY HOLES (see this NPR Article, or all the company's filings), and are currently drilling on a location WITHOUT Proven or Probable Oil Reserves and the only partner that they could get to work with them is Dafora SA, a bankrupt Rig company in Romania. (You’ll note that trading in Dafora SA has been suspended due to insolvency proceedings).

But due to the combination of clueless day-traders and company promotional press releases, Zion’s stock and market cap has briefly risen from the dead and is currently the highest it has ever been (~$250m market cap).

While, our opinion is that Zion is on the verge of insolvency due to their declining cash balance. Both their auditors (an audit company no one has ever heard of) and even management point this out in the 10-K with a Going Concern Notice and highlighting the expected date that Zion will run out of cash. Not to mention that Zion’s license to drill actually expires later this year.

We have painstakingly gone through 10 years of Zion’s annual reports, proxies, and prospectuses so hopefully no one else ever has to. There are 2 groups of Zion shareholders – “The Believers” & “The Traders” so we will provide commentary on our analysis for each group.

BINGO! - Zion Is A Short Seller’s Gift From The Gods

This company is a virtual Bingo Card of everything you look to find in a Great Short Candidate.

Bad Science –Horribly outdated bad science. The company only uses 30-year-old oil exploration methods + the power of Prayer to justify drilling dry holes (see the very important discussion on 2-D vs. 3-D Oil Exploration). Our Scientific Smoking Gun.

–Horribly outdated bad science. The company only uses 30-year-old oil exploration methods + the power of Prayer to justify drilling dry holes (see the very important discussion on 2-D vs. 3-D Oil Exploration). Our Scientific Smoking Gun. Insane CFO Turnover (7 CFOs in 10 years with 1 resigning in the last year).

(7 CFOs in 10 years with 1 resigning in the last year). Unknown Auditor recently punished by the SEC! – MaloneBailey LLP is their Auditor. This is an unprestigious firm most recently known for having settled with the SEC over “ignoring red flags on a Christian-Themed Video Game Maker.” (Attached is the SEC order against MaloneBailey). There is no way this could possibly happen again with another religious fanatic company. Not to good old MaloneBailey!! Especially when they just cracked the top 40 and got named #38 of the top 43 audit firms in the Great Plains Region. Link to the SEC case against MaloneBailey is here.

MaloneBailey LLP is their Auditor. This is an unprestigious firm most recently known for having settled with the SEC over “ignoring red flags on a Christian-Themed Video Game Maker.” (Attached is the SEC order against MaloneBailey). There is no way this could possibly happen again with another religious fanatic company. Not to good old MaloneBailey!! Especially when they just cracked the top 40 and got named #38 of the top 43 audit firms in the Great Plains Region. Link to the SEC case against MaloneBailey is here. Going Concern Notice – The auditor, aka MaloneBailey, that just settled charges with the SEC has even pointed out their substantial doubt that Zion will continue as a Going Concern. According to Wikipedia - "A going concern is a business that functions without the threat of liquidation for the foreseeable future, usually regarded as at least within 12 months." A going concern notice means the company is not likely going to continue as a going concern. Thus, we interpret this Going Concern Notice to mean that there is a high possibility that Zion will need to liquidate or file for bankruptcy before December 31st. Maybe we were too hard on you MB… even you guys see the writing that’s on Zion’s wall.

No Revenue – Why bother generating revenue when you can generate Press Releases?

– Why bother generating revenue when you can generate Press Releases? Lots of Meaningless Press Releases – Did you know that Zion just drilled 1 mile into the Earth and still haven’t found Oil? – Insert the words “Exceeds” and “Pleased” & “Success” into a Press Release and people might think this is positive news.

– Did you know that Zion just drilled 1 mile into the Earth and still haven’t found Oil? – Insert the words “Exceeds” and “Pleased” & “Success” into a Press Release and people might think this is positive news. No Money Big Problems (Running out of cash in the immediate future) – 2017 Q1 10-Q cites running out of Cash in June 2017. Recent Press Release says only has enough funding to finish drilling the current unproven well and neglects to mention how much cash was raised. I’m not sure an investor should put faith in their press releases.

"We are pleased to announce that the company raised sufficient funds to drill and test the current well to its proposed total depth, with the ability to also pay for unanticipated financial contingencies." ~Zion July 20th Press Release

Cash balance is from our estimates and the 10-Q and 10-K discussion on expenses. Note: This does not yet include the amount raised in the share issuance since that has not been disclosed.

August 14 th – Huge Dilution . If the company makes it there then huge dilution happens. Warrants recently issued at $1 can be exercised and sold then.

. If the company makes it there then huge dilution happens. Warrants recently issued at $1 can be exercised and sold then. Stock price > $5 is a critical negative level for recent investors. Zion is incentivized to CANCEL your WARRANTS >$5! If the stock stays above $5 then the company can terminate the warrants they just granted.

If the stock stays above $5 then the company can terminate the warrants they just granted. No support for the stock – With the Direct Stock Selling program finished, the company has no incentive to put out promotional press releases or use other means to try to help increase the stock price (see “Intriguing Trading Patterns” Section)

With the Direct Stock Selling program finished, the company has no incentive to put out promotional press releases or use other means to try to help increase the stock price (see “Intriguing Trading Patterns” Section) Other – As with all “intriguing” companies with “very interesting” trading patterns there are other intangible near-term timing risks like halts, etc. Ask the people that own Wins Finance (WINS) how that is going?

Warrant Cancellation Terms (pg 1):

We suggest that shareholders go visit with Zion Management at their headquarters in order to get answers to our questions.

12655 N Central Expressway, Suite 1000, Dallas, TX.

Trader Analysis Of Zion’s Red Flags – Oh Crap, what did I buy?

Shareholder Analysis Of Zion’s Red Flags – Oh Crap, what do I own? Hey, at least the sketchy auditors are apparently Christians… that’s a good thing, right?

So why did Zion rise >265% during the stock offering?(Answering this question correctly provides an immediate Bingo!)

Smoking Gun #1 - The Trades

The rise in Zion’s stock price from May 22nd to July 12th is actually very simple. We figured it out when we realized that almost all the gains occurred due to some incredibly suspicious afterhours & beginning of day trading. From May 22nd to July 12th, Zion's stock rose 265% and virtually all of the gains in Zion’s share price happened between the previous day’s close price and the moment’s right after the next day’s open.

In fact, according to Trade data from Bloomberg, 87% of the gains occurred in off-hour trading and 197% of the gains can be accounted for with off-hour trading + the moments directly after the market opened. What is very interesting is that nothing fundamentally happened on any of the days in questions (no earnings reports showing decreasing losses; no important news like “finding oil”; there were some promotional press releases, but the suspicious pattern occurs on dates without press releases too)

(To be clear – We don’t have access to trading records, so we have no idea who the responsible party is, reason behind this suspicious pattern, nor could prove in a court of law that our interpretation is correct. Our analysis is only meant to point out an very suspicious trading pattern to allow others to analyze it)

May 22nd to July 12th were the dates we focused on since that was when Zion was doing their share offering program. Those also happened to be the dates when the extreme gains occurred.

*Time used for Price Right after the open was the first time that min by min data could be downloaded via a Bloomberg Formula.

Zion's stock chart looks like this:

It appears that the way the Zion’s self-underwritten stock selling program was structured was using an Average of the High and Low price each day rather than a volume-weighted average. Thus, Zion has been able to benefit via lower dilution by each day having a higher high price (even if it was only there momentarily). It is also intriguing that this peak stock price occurs at lower volume times (off-hour trading and on the Open).

Priced on Average of the High & Low price each day - (see pg 1 of prospectus) A very strange part of the DSSP program was that investors were given an average of the high & low price each day, not a volume weighted avg price. In this situation this small detail disadvantaged participating investors by having them put in a buy the day but they actually received a much higher price that was based on the following days averages. We think the continuous higher opens also became a self-fulfilling prophecy exciting faster money day-traders to become interested in the stock.

Looks like an Arbitrage Opportunity but it really isn't - Program appears to offer an arbitrage opportunity - The program was structured to allow non-accredited retail (aka unsophisticated) investors to buy $250 of stock + 25 $1 warrants for free. On the face of it this sounds like a great deal your $250 buys you $250 of stock at fair value and you get the warrants thrown in too. How could investors possibly lose? Especially when Zion makes it so easy for people to invest their money (they accept wires, cash and even checks that are mailed in).

Obviously, people that failed to even look at the cover page of the prospectus mistakenly assumed this program provided a great risk-free arbitrage opportunity via getting "free warrants." The company also claims the warrants could be publicly traded on the Nasdaq in the future but a couple of things investors didn’t understand were:

Warrants can be CANCELED – As mentioned previously, the company can cancel the warrants for a variety of reasons (if the stock trades >$5 for 15 days, etc). Management needs to provide 60 days notice but could cancel them before you have a right to exercise them.

– As mentioned previously, the company can cancel the warrants for a variety of reasons (if the stock trades >$5 for 15 days, etc). Management needs to provide 60 days notice but could cancel them before you have a right to exercise them. More importantly, past warrants issued by Zion were halted by Nasdaq, never to trade again.

“On February 2, 2015, the ZNWAA listed warrants began trading on the NASDAQ Global Markets. On February 11, 2015, NASDAQ halted trading on the ZNWAA warrants until the Company fully satisfies NASDAQ's request for additional info. The Company is diligently seeking to satisfy the requirement, but to date, NASDAQ has not yet reauthorized ZNWAA warrant trading.”

Trader Analysis: Okay, this looks bad, I should probably get out. On the bright side it appears like we might have until August 14th and all the shareholders exercise and sell their warrants to get out. But will my fellow traders try to front run me on the way out, hmmm, I just wish we knew how many days of cash Zion actually had left.

Believer Analysis: I should sell now. Thank you to the company and day-traders for making Zion >$5 so I can sell at a profit and donate part of the proceeds to my local church. Now how on Earth do I exercise those warrants again? Here you go – Form for Zion Warrant exercise page.

IF YOU ARE A BELIEVER AND OWN SHARES IN ZION YOU MUST READ THIS SECTION:

Zion has ZERO oil reserves. Yea Nothing, Zilch, Nada.

Fuzzy Panda has exactly the same number of Proven Oil Reserves as Zion Oil & Gas. We have None! We also do not claim to be in the Oil & Gas business.

While researching Zion, we spoke with multiple geologists, oil & gas experts, oil investors, and an energy insurance company in order to learn more about avoiding drilling dry holes, a constant occurrence for Zion. All of them were flabbergasted about the idea of drilling a new well on an area with absolutely ZERO evidence that there is oil there. Comment we heard were “This is absolutely unheard of!” (pause) “Can I short this company too?” (answer) “Yes, you can actually even buy puts on it.”

Proper drilling would require a company to know exactly where in the ground, the composition of the soil, depth level as well as the likely oil & gas mix so they could drill to the proper depth use the proper propellants, etc. in order to extract the resource. This requires the proper 3D survey work to be done ahead of time.

Zion has instead gone ahead with the approach of drill first, do proper surveys never.

Given the complete lack of proven reserves the oil experts consistently came back to us with the same question:

“Why hasn’t Zion done basic 3-D mapping in order to prove the resource is there?”

The above photo is an actual photo from a promotional video of Zion mgmt team praying for oil from 2014 – Management “Feels” (a very technical oil term) they will encounter significant production of Oil in 2015…hmm, how’d that work out.

Believer Analysis – Wow, I need to really start reading SEC filings and stop watching YouTube Videos.

Trader Analysis – I haven’t even seen the YouTube Video… oh crap!

The Smoking Gun #2 - The Science

3-D oil exploration vs. 2-D oil exploration.

Essentially, every Oil & Gas company since the 2000s now does 3-D mapping before drilling a well. Companies often didn’t do 3-D mapping in the 1980s and early 1990s due to both the high computing power required and because at that time, 3-D maps were expensive. 3-D mapping doesn’t completely eliminate the possibility of drilling a dry well but it drastically reduces it. Even when 3-D surveys were drastically more expensive in the late 1990s (10-20x the cost of 2-D surveys), the savings on not drilling DRY WELLS made it worth it.

This very brief Oil & Gas Article explains how Seismic Surveys work and this explains why 2D surveys are inferior with one petroleum engineer referring to 2D seismic structure as Suspect. For more comparison and contrasting 2-D vs. 3-D surveys from the 1990s and the last time anyone cared to write about (both articles are from the 1990s check out Here or this 1997 cost comparison).

Zion follows industry standard and does 3-D imaging, right? NOPE! (see pg 14 and 15 of the 10-K)

Above are 2 quotes from the 10-K where Zion’s lawyers are politely informing investors that Zion hasn’t done the seismic surveys necessary to even give them a fighting chance at finding oil.

2-D seismic Survey Says?

Needless to say a lot has happened in the oil & gas industry since the 1990s but it appears no one has informed Zion Management of some of the changes.

For example - Recent costs estimates from 2015 (which don’t account for current lower oil price) are:

2D seismic surveys costs are estimated to be $2000 for 1KM vs. 3D seismic surveys cost $4000 for sparse geometry or $5500 for sharpe geometry.

Another quote is for 3D imaging in a hostile environment (the Arctic) is $15-16k per 1 sq km.

Zion is attempting to drill 4,500 meters down. Thus, 2D seismic work for them should cost $9,000 vs. $24,750 for the most expensive 3D seismic work. Note that Zion Management has stated that current drilling costs run $60,000 a day.

Proper seismic work could’ve been done for less than 1/4 of 1 days drilling cost.

Perhaps this lack of expertise, proper data, and any possible or proven reserves explains why to date Zion has drilled 4 DRY WELLS and hasn’t found oil.

With all the capital spent over the last 15 years by Zion, why haven’t they at least done the necessary survey work to actually find oil. To the author this seems highly irresponsible and reckless.

We are unsure why Zion’s Management Team would be willing to drill for oil without the proper survey data indicating oil was at the location. Perhaps the reason they keep using inferior data and drilling dry holes is that if the 3-D surveys showed definitively that there wasn't Oil then they'd need to report this to investors and partners like the Romanian Drilling company.

Zion hasn’t generated 0 revenue to date but it has been an incredibly profitable endeavor for their Executive and Board of Directors. But before we expose the company's true purpose, let’s explain why Zion is drilling right now.

Believer Analysis – I am going to drive to Zion headquarters and figure out why the heck Zion hasn’t used my $ on the proper scientific survey work.

Doesn’t Zion management know that:

“Little Science takes you away from God, but more of it takes you to Him. ~Louis Pasteur”

Trader Analysis – I sold my shares when I read Red Flag Bingo, and now am short and own puts…I’m really good at this.

Losing The Megiddo-Jezreel Petroleum License:

Zion had a 3-year license to explore for oil in a 99k acre area in Israel called Megiddo-Jezreel. This is what we like to refer to as Zion’s Hope Asset. In our valuation, it is practically worthless since there is no known oil & gas in this region and thus Zion hasn’t drilled any productive oil or gas wells. The experts we talked to agreed that another Oil & Gas company would also value a non-productive lease at ~$0 (the experts said that some companies would likely look at it as a negative liability since being forced to drill to maintain the lease would be a negative use of cash). But needless to say, this license provides the only “Hope” for the Believers.

That lease was set to expire on Dec 2, 2016 unless Zion set a date where they would “spud” a well and also got a drilling partner to sign on. Both of which are a very difficult task when you don’t have enough cash to finish drilling the well, have a going concern notice, and don’t have the necessary survey work to show a drilling partner that there is any oil at the proposed location. A drilling partner would not be interested in working with you since this would set them up for a very short one-time contract with expensive relocation costs for the rig and be a project that has a high probability of being a dry well.

The Jezreel license is the only drilling lease that Zion has. Naturally, they would do anything in the company's power to make sure that they can keep the lease even if it is worthless. Without the lease, the Hope dies.

Enter Daflog SA - 1 week before Zion’s timeline Israel Petroleum Commissioner was up and they finally found a drilling contractor that would work with them. It turns they decided to work with a bankrupt and insolvent company from Romania. (See commentary in prospectus). We believe the only reason Zion would irresponsibly choose such a poor partner is because this was the only option they had. The bankrupt entity is the only one willing to work with Zion.

If Zion does not find oil with the current drill program – which we are confident they won’t, then Zion’s Lease expires on December 2, 2017. According to the prospectus, they could possibly receive another extension but that would only occur after successful well results from this current project (see prospectus pg P-3) At that point… all hope is gone.

Believer Analysis: This doesn’t look good. They might not even have a lease to pretend to drill for oil in 6 months… Oh No!

Trader Analysis – Of course, I’m not going to still be involved in Zion by December.

Zion’s True Purpose – Paying Large Executive Salaries And Issuing Shares.

We hypothesize that Zion Oil & Gas primarily exists so the executives can pay themselves lavish salaries and get free cars and then every 2 or 3 years then drill an exploratory well. They try to look for oil, but just at sites with No Proven Oil or Gas. In fact, Zion named executives have received over $16,000,000! since they IPO’ed.

They spend company money lavishly on things like cars (~$75,000 in 2016 alone on Automobile Related Expenses – Note the 2016 car expenditures are 3x greater than cost of 3-D survey work)

Management also excels at issuing shares - Spending money on themselves isn’t the only thing that management is good at. They are very skilled at issuing shares. The share count is up 470% since IPO. However, they aren’t quite so good at generating revenue. That has been a solid 0 since IPO.

Furthermore, the number of CFO/Finance executive resignations since this company went public is staggering. 7 CFOs in 10 years! And that’s with the recent one Ilan Sheena, deciding to work as the CFO for 5 of those years. Naturally, he resigned in December 2016.

A big question we have for Zion’s Prestigious Auditor – MaloneBailey - Why do the CFOs and Finance executives keep leaving?

The CFO slot at Zion seems to be a virtual hot potato of people tossing it back and forth. At face value, this should be an amazing CFO job. You have 0 revenue you need to deal with accounting for and you get paid really well. I guess the main risk is that you don’t want to be caught in the role when the company runs out of cash (and it currently has a going concern notice). The current CFO, Michael Croswell, actually admits in this poorly created Facebook video at 6:10 that this is the first time he had "Ever been on site at an Oil & Gas Drilling Operation." Not the most qualified candidate for CFO in the Oil & Gas Industry, but maybe he has lots of industry qualifications we don't know about.

What Is The Board Of Directors Doing About It?

In a situation like this, we would normally reach out to the Board of Directors to get them to provide better oversight. However, the Board seems to be well compensated to not ask these questions. In fact, 3 of the 9 Board members even received compensation of >$100,000 to oversee this No revenue and No Proven or Probable Reserves Company.

Nasdaq should also be really interested in doing a review of the company's Independent Directors. We went through Nasdaq's qualifications for being considered independent. Below is our analysis and interpretation which we consider generous towards the company (we even count the former CEO and a former CFO as independent). This analysis shows that Zion does not have a majority of independent directors. An independent board is a requirement for being a Nasdaq-listed company.

But can we really blame them? It’s hard to be a member of a 14-person board especially when the company you are managing employs a grand total of 23 people (only 20 full time). And why would you bring up your concerns when you are being paid so well.

Promotion via Non-Profits:

Apparently, current Board Member (and former CFO and Treasurer and Corporate Secretary) Martin M. Van Brauman also authors articles on a non-profit website he runs that promote Zion Oil & Gas's mission. “Zion – We have heard God is with you” for a non-profit website www.jewsandchristiansunitedforisrael.org (Note – at the time he authored that article he was also working for Zion). We’ll leave it up to the others to decide if this amounts to an undisclosed paid stock promotion.

This “Non-Profit” is also run by Zion Chairman John Brown as well as Martin Van Brauman. Apparently, ZN isn’t the only “Non-profit” these two are involved in. It’d be interesting to do an examination of the 501 (C)(3) status of Jews & Christians United for Israel. But we’ll leave that for someone else to look into.

Believer & Trader Analysis – Holy Crap – Can we trust anyone at this company? I knew those “free” cancelable warrants were too good to be true. (On a side-note, I wonder if Zion would give us a free car too).

Fuzzy Panda Written Track Record:

We rarely publish on these very suspect situations that we research unless we find something so incredibly egregious with major facts completely missed by public markets. Past examples are the Fake Headquarters and the undisclosed investigation occurring at Wins Finance (WINS), a Reverse Merger that lacked a product, team, and cash (Fitways (OTCPK:FTWS)), purposefully hidden and masked insider selling at an all-hype no-delivery MDB Global unwritten IPO (Energous Corp. (WATT)).

The only unsuccessful short recommendation we have written about thus far is SPYR Inc. (OTCPK:SPYR) which is a heavily hyped small cap. Even though SPYR hasn’t been a successful short to date, we are still convinced that it will work in the very near future (2 short paragraphs on why).

Larry Isen was one of the major stock promoters for SPYR Inc. He was just indicted by the EDNY AG and the SEC for running a boiler room. One of his stock promotions of SPYR is attached here: (Do You Believe in Reincarnation? SPYR Shareholders Should). And link to his arrest is here.

And here is the SEC Notice of the indictment. Also, OTC Markets just downgraded SPYR Inc. to the OTC Pink sheets and gave them the Skull & Crossbones buyer beware rating on 7-18-2017. So needless to say, we think it is still a compelling time to analyze the 1 short we recommended that hasn't worked... yet!

Unanswered Questions To Management:

We have sent the following questions to Zion's Management Team and Investor Relations. We gave them 1 business day to respond and as of the date of our publication they have not responded. When/if they respond, we will post their answers in full as an update to this article. We suggest shareholders ask these same questions.

Is there any evidence of Zion finding oil? If so how many barrels of Oil & Gas, at what location, depth, etc.?

Are you drilling at that location currently?

How much did the company spend on 2-D survey work? Why haven't you done 3-D survey work when that is the industry standard for unproven reserves and new well locations?

How many bidders did you have for the current drilling well on your Megiddo-Jezreel license? Why didn't you select someone other than Dafora? Can you disclose the other bidders?

Do you know why the share price has gone up 500% over the past couple of months? That is very impressive considering we haven't seen any news on the SEC Edgar website.

Has Zion Oil & Gas or any affiliated parties been involved with any share repurchases that could have benefited the trading price or the share offering?

Independent Board of Directors - Zion appears (based on our own analysis using Nasdaq's definition of an Independent Board Member) to be in violation of the Nasdaq's requirement to have a majority of independent board members - could you comment on that?

Who is the best company representative to answer all these questions publicly? Maybe you guys could answer them and set the record straight in another YouTube or Facebook Video?

Warrants - Did Zion cancel previously suspended warrants or do those warrant holders still have a security or holding in ZN that corresponds to their warrants?

It appears Nasdaq canceled the trading of your past warrants, why? What happened to the underlying warrants? Nasdaq Halts Zion Oil & Gas Inc. Warrants.

Explain how you think religion should be used by a public company in terms of fundraising?

Why has Zion had so many CFOs throughout its history? Why did the most recent one leave?

As of the date of publication, we have not received a reply to the above questions and concerns. We cannot even find answers in the hours of promotional YouTube Videos that we have watched.

Conclusion:

The only reason we pointed to the past successes is because we are proud to now add Zion Oil & Gas to this prestigious list of write-ups of US public companies we have reported on.

The major thing that the market is missing about Zion is:

There is No Proven Oil Reserves (readily admitted by management).

The science commits errors of omission with bad survey work from the 1990s.

There is no more cash - the executives paid it all to themselves and the board.

Zion’s spike in valuation is due to suspicious beginning of day and off-hours trading.

We recommend that investors that have more information please publish it below in the comments section or reach out to us directly at ZionTips2017@gmail.com.

To End On A Positive Note – A Prayer From A Short Seller

“I pray that companies realize the error of their ways and return funds to the Faithful Shareholders that entrusted you with them. I pray that assets for bad actors are seized by regulators before a company winds up in bankruptcy court. I pray that a very shift dose of Efficient Market Justice is delivered. Thank the Lord for creating the SEC Whistleblower program it has created monetary incentives for us to work harder than everyone else and pursue this to the ends of the Earth.” ~ With Lovely Disrespect, A Fuzzy and Adorable Panda Bear

We are short shares of Zion Oil & Gas’s stock and have a negative option position in the stock. And we are very very patient.

Zion Traders & Zion Shareholders – We hope this was helpful and you now have all the facts. Good luck with your decisions. Invest carefully.

