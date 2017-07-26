T. Rowe: Kicking Into High Gear

The TROW train has left the station by rising nearly 33% from last November and is kicking into high gear

T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) issued a very strong second quarter financial report, signaling that the already-thriving Dividend Aristocrat is kicking things into high gear in the face of passive investing headwinds: total assets under management reached record levels in the second quarter ($903.6 billion), growing 4.9% sequentially and 16.4% year-over-year. This was supported through solid organic growth ($3.7 billion in inflows) and strong investment performance. Target-date retirement vehicles also continued their positive trending recovery from their $63 million decline in 4Q16 by achieving $3.1 billion in inflows during the second quarter, building off of their $2.3 billion during the first quarter.

Revenue grew 12.5% year-over-year during the quarter, exceeding expectations by $10 million, while margins were 70 basis points higher than 2016 levels. Most importantly, adjusted-diluted earnings per share grew an incredible 15.3% year-over-year, beating expectations by $0.20 and well above the 10% annual pace projected over the next 5 years in my pre-earnings report DCF valuation model for the company:

TROW's improving profitability and earnings bode well for DGI investors by signaling that dividend growth potential remains robust, particularly given that the company remains debt-free, has a growing reserve of $3.5 billion in cash and investments, and continues reducing float at a healthy clip (reducing outstanding shares by 2.6% in the first half of 2017).

There are also signs that T. Rowe is kicking its competitive advantages into high gear: while the network effect of its large pool of assets under management continued to grow, 88% of the rated Price Funds' assets under management ended the quarter with an overall rating of four or five stars from Morningstar and TROW's institutional strategies continued to perform very competitively against benchmarks. Additionally, the company is investing heavily in new product launches and technology initiatives: $82.6 million invested during the first half of 2017 in capitalized facilities and technology and plans to have invested a total of $200 million in year end, of which about $135 million will be for technology initiatives. TROW has also recently rolled out some new products and vehicles: Retirement Income 2020 Fund (a new managed-payout fund) and the U.S. High Yield Fund, preliminary registration statements for the Multi-Strategy Total Return Fund and Capital Appreciation & Income Fund (both expected to launch later in the year), T. Rowe Price ActivePlus Portfolios, retail separately managed accounts, and model portfolios. Additionally, TROW mutual funds are expanding their distribution reach - now available on Fidelity Investments' FundsNetwork® and their Institutional No Transaction Fee Program - and the firm has made concrete strides in enhancing client experience through its new relationship management team and constant innovation in creating new and improved digital experiences.

Investor Takeaway:

President and CEO William J. Stromberg, reflecting on the strong quarter, summed up the company's positioning well:

With the progress we are making on our strategic priorities and the outstanding work of our associates, we are confident we are on the right track to enhance our competitiveness and grow and diversify our business. In this our 80th year, we remain committed to our guiding principle of always doing what is right for our clients. Over time, we believe that this approach will enable us to remain a premier asset manager and create attractive long-term value for our stockholders.

TROW's shares have clearly left the station, up ~33% since last November's pre-election lows, and continue to trend higher. However, as my aforementioned DCF model shows, the company is still positioned to provide market-beating returns and very strong income growth for GARP and DGI investors if it can continue to grow in the face of passive index-investing headwinds. If its second quarter results and strengthening moat are any indication, TROW looks poised to prosper despite the headwinds.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.