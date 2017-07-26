Ollie's Bargain: A Good Deal

Ollie’s Bargain (NASDAQ: OLLI) has seen great growth in the first quarter. With total net sales increasing by double digits, the company is showing solid strength. Furthermore, the first quarter results were very strong across the board as the business continues to perform at a very high level. Why is the company doing so well? It has a lot to do with strong execution by management to increase comparable store sales, generate a positive comp in departments and successfully launch new stores. Let's talk about the future and provide some second quarter predictions.

Positive Comparable Store Sales

We view the first quarter results as a total success. First, management was able to increase comparable store sales by 1.7% even with transactions being down slightly year-over-year. The reason for this growth was the rise in the average basket size and strong sales within the 22 departments. The best performing categories included electronic accessories, health and beauty aids, clothing, floor covering and pets. In the second quarter, investors should expect at minimum 1% comparable store sales growth and still roughly 1% to 2% growth on a full year basis. We are confident as management won't have to deal with volatility related to delay in tax refunds, winter storm stellar and the shift in the Easter holiday in the upcoming quarter.

More Store Openings

Ollie’s Bargain opened 5 new stores and entered Rhode Island during the first quarter, ending the quarter with a total of 239 stores in 20 states. According to management, the new stores continue to perform very well and above expectations. In the second quarter, we believe Ollie’s Bargain will remain on track to open 33 to 35 stores in fiscal 2017. These new stores should help to increase overall sales in 2017.

Double Digits Total Net Sales Growth

In the first quarter, total net sales increased 17.5% to $227.6 million versus $193.7 million in 2016. The increase in net sales was driven by a 1.7% increase in comparable store sales and increased store count. With Ollie’s Bargain looking to open around 35 new stores and planning to deliver 1-2% comparable store sales, we expect the company to hit $242.4 million total net sales in the second quarter. This would represent over 14% growth for Ollie’s Bargain. Meanwhile, we see the yearly total net sales at $1.032 billion compared to $890.3 million in 2016 representing over 12% growth.

Conclusion

With most retail stocks struggling in today’s market, Ollie’s Bargain has continued to thrive by selling primarily brand name goods at discounted prices. Right now, the company is looking to further develop their vendor relationships and gain access to better deals. Clearly, customers are responding as Ollie’s Bargain’s loyalty program has 7.9 million members and grew 29% year-over-year. This growth is important since members outspend non-members by 40%.

The second quarter earnings report for Ollie’s Bargain is due on Aug 29. Following earnings results, the stock price increased 6 times out of the last 8 quarters with the average reaction at 5%. In conclusion, we believe Ollie’s Bargain will continue to benefit from strong deal flow, solid performance from new stores and positive comparable store sales in the second quarter.

















