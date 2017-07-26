'Our Restructuring Is Over' Says Michael Corbat Of Citigroup

Citigroup, however, under the leadership of Mr. Corbat, has not yet proved that it can fully execute the restructuring and so the book still remains out on Citi's future.

Mr. Corbat claims that the inflection point pertaining to the bank turnaround has been achieved and he set out some fairly aggressive goals he hopes the bank will reach.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) held its first investor day since 2008. Michael Corbat, president and chief executive officer of Citigroup announced to the assembly that “Our restructuring is over,” and continued that the bank had “crossed an inflection point.” I am glad that Mr. Corbat informed us of this important point.

Just last week, I was worried about where the bank was in terms of its restructuring. Still, he has yet to prove that “the inflection point” has been reached.

Mr. Corbat and other executives “laid down a series of punchier targets,” although many of them were still in the distant future. One analysts even commented that “some investors are frustrated that targets are so far out….”

The one number I was particularly interested in, the return on shareholder’s equity, Mr. Corbat dealt with saying that Citigroup would generate a return of about 11.0 percent in 2020.

Hey, but 202 is only four years away. It should be noted that for the last 12-month period the ROE of Citigroup was a mediorce 7.8 percent, the best performance the bank has had in the almost five years Mr. Corbat has been at the helm of the bank.

So, we can expect that after Mr. Corbat has been in his current position for about nine years, Citigroup will be earning a return on capital somewhere around where it’s cost of capital resides.

Meat for the shareholder’s was provided as Mr. Corbat announced that Citigroup would “hand over at least $60 billion to shareholders over the next three years. Hopes are here that share repurchases will help the earnings per share of the bank up into the “high teens” by 2020.

Recently, upon Citigroup passing the Federal Reserve’s latest stress test, the Fed gave Citigroup the permission to return a total of $19 billion over the next 12 months, through dividend payments and stock buybacks. Note that this amount is more than Citigroup’s expected profits for the time period.

One does not get a clear picture of exactly what Citigroup’s vision for the future is. Other than saving $2.5 billion in annual cost savings, much of what was presented was relatively vague with targets set out for 2020. And, the brighter future depends upon there being higher interest rates for much of the unfolding time period.

Citigroup’s stock price went up following the conference as the presentation apparently generated a positive response from investors. However, I don’t see much new information to really get excited about. Citigroup, under the leadership of Mr. Corbat has not executed well. After almost five years, the turnaround performance is miniscule.

Mr. Corbat presents some good numbers. But, he still has to prove that he can execute his vision under his leadership in order to achieve them.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.