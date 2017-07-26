Don't Invest Like The Pros: Your Investment Framework (1/3)

As such you should spend a lot of time creating it and refining it.

This framework will guide you through your life as an investor.

This is the 1st article of the 2nd chapter of the Don’t Invest Like The Pro’s Series. The first chapter had two articles (article 1 & article 2) that focused on recognizing the edge you have as a retail investor and how you can leverage it. This chapter focuses on how you can create an investment framework which reflects your goals and objectives.

What is an investment framework?

Source: CC0 Licence

It is a basic structure underlying your investments which is essential to support your decisions. In my articles on Seeking Alpha, I talk a lot about the S.A.F.E. framework which my son and I developed. It fits our needs and removes a lot of the guesswork from investing for us. All stocks undergo the same hard analysis for us to figure out the price at which we want to buy a stock.

Having an investment framework will help you in many ways as a retail investor:

Reducing the guesswork when investing. Saving you tons of time, making your analysis laser-focused. Reducing your biases’ intervention in your decision process. Giving you more clarity and make you a better investor overall.

In this chapter, we will look at how you can create an investment framework which suits you as an investor. To do so we will cover the main steps you need to go through. At each step, I will use my personal framework as an example to make sure you grasp the key concepts.

There are 3 key areas we will cover in this 3-part chapter.

Defining your investment world. Selecting key quantitative and qualitative data. Picking valuation methodologies.

I advise you to pull out a pen and paper and take notes as you read through this article to get the most out of it.

Today we will look at how you can define your investment world. Reducing your investment world to stocks which are relevant to your strategy, is a key first step. With over 3000 listed stocks in the U.S. alone, it wouldn’t be reasonable to consider all of them as potential investments. Truth is, many stocks won’t fit your investor profile.

In the previous article I asked you to think about answers to a few questions before proceeding:

Why do you invest? Retirement will be the answer for many of us. Are you pursuing an income or a capital growth strategy? How much do you need? Whether in income or in capital, you need to have a goal. By when do you need it? Are there any major expenses you will incur which will come from your portfolio?

Do you have these answers? If not, it is a good time to write them down on a piece of paper.

These are your goals. From these you can deduct yearly objectives by reverse engineering the process. We need these objectives to be able to define your investment world.

The second question is discriminative in itself, especially if you are pursuing a dividend strategy.

I am currently developing a feature so that uuptick users can set their objectives and track their performance, but Sam has suggested we create a simplified excel version for Seeking Alpha readers, so you can figure out your objectives. You can get the file here.

There are instructions within the file on how to figure out your yearly objectives. We have two options: either a total portfolio value objective, or a monthly/yearly income objective.

This will be a reality check for you as an investor. If you realize that to hit your monthly income goal from dividends in 10 years you need to invest in dividend growth stocks which yield 6% and who grow their dividend at 8% per year, you might have to reconsider your goals. You could review the time frame, reduce the goal, or save more money.

I will include a small F.A.Q. at the end of the article concerning the excel file, but now we need to move forward.

You now have an objective which goes hand in hand with your goals.

Source: CC0 Licence

Mine right now is: To invest in dividend growth stocks which yield at least 3% and grow the payments at an average rate of 5% per annum to supplement my pension income by X$ in 12 years, and I have no need to take out money of my investment portfolio until then.

Can you see how just setting the objective has reduced considerably the number of stocks I am willing to invest in?

Does this mean I won’t buy a stock if it is yielding less than 3%?

In my case, I won’t consider it. When investing for dividend growth, there is a clear trade-off between growth and yield which is rarely discussed. People say to focus on growth and not yield, which makes mathematical sense when you are in your twenties or thirties, less so when you are my age.

This trade-off will depend a lot on your investable assets today, your monthly additions to your portfolio and the target date after which you will stop reinvesting the dividends. So don’t take this as a guide for your investments. This will only work in my situation. You can easily figure out yours with the tool we suggested you use above.

Source: Author’s Data

As you can see if I purchase stocks which yield 2%, I need the dividends to grow 11% for 12 years which means that dividend payments must increase 350% in 12 years. While this might be feasible I am not interested in taking such a risk. Above 3%, the required annual growth tanks.

This is why I am tricky with the price at which I purchase a stock, since buying at a more attractive price gives my stocks a chance to perform below expectations without me missing my goals.

Beyond 4%, if the dividend isn’t slashed I don’t even need any growth to meet my goals, the simple compounding of the 4% will be sufficient.

So, I now know this:

I will only invest in dividend stocks. Which payout at least 3% in dividends Which have safe dividends. I also know what dividend growth I need to achieve over 12 years for different yields I purchase at.

Safety of dividends isn’t a black or white variable which we can easily observe. It is near impossible to reduce your investment world based on this by simply observing.

However, you can pick a couple quantitative measures to further discriminate stocks. Don’t get too much into detail here. For my portfolio, I chose to not look at any stock which hasn’t been increasing its dividend for at least 5 years. I believe this shows some commitment to returning capital to shareholders.

Your focus should be on higher level elements: minimum or maximum market caps, years of dividend streaks, minimum or maximum revenues, etc. Don’t use ratios to define your investment world, we will use them in the next article, to screen.

If you invest for capital growth and need solid return numbers to reach your objectives you might choose a small cap strategy and say: I will only invest in stocks which I believe can compound at 10% on average for the next 7 years. To do so I will not invest in any company which has a market cap larger than $10bn.

Next, you should weed out any sectors which clash with your values. I tend to not mix emotions and investing but if you feel too strongly about some issues you might want to exclude them from the get go. Here are a few popular examples with well-known stocks in these industries: Tobacco [Altria (MO), Philip Morris (PM)], Guns [Sturm, Ruger & Company (RGR) Vista Outdoor (VSTO)], Agri-industrial [Monsanto (MON)], etc.

Source: CC0 Licence

Finally, there is the geographical question. Will you invest in stocks outside the US? While everyone agrees that it is sound to have exposure to international equities, it might not be a good idea to pick stocks in geographies you have never visited. If you have never been to Japan, spoken to a Japanese person, or read the Japanese press, how qualified are you to pick companies which will be successful for a long term in Japan?

Ultimately, this is your call. You might conclude that for international exposure you will either buy companies which operate worldwide which are quoted in the U.S. , or simply buy an ETF which covers the countries you want exposure too. For dividend investors, the Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) or the Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) could be interesting.

My advice is stick to what you know and what you understand. Even beyond understanding the business environments of each country, there are different methods of corporate governance. Countries like Japan and Germany for example, have what we call a “stakeholder” approach to governance, which clashes with the Anglo-Saxon model which is shareholder centered.

Now you want to pull all this information together and bring it into one sentence which could be something like this: I will invest only in safe U.S. dividend growth stocks which do not sell guns, which yield at least 3%, and which have the potential to grow at the required rate to supplement my pension income by X$ in 12 years, and I have no need to take out money of my investment portfolio until then.

What is yours? I look forward to hearing what you come up with in the comments below. If you gained any value from this article, please consider following me at the top of the article next to my profile picture and name, to be notified when the next article of the series will be published.

EXCEL TOOL F.A.Q.

Yes, you can change this manually by changing the amount of base dividends you will receive in year one to reflect how much you will receive from your portfolio.

The way this simple model works is it suggests you invest your monthly savings once at the beginning of each year. Actual results will vary because of this.

Yes because you will need to use Excel’s built in solver.

In the comments would be best, so others can get insightful value from your question.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.