HDFC Bank: India's Unbanked Population Presents An Opportunity

Despite the Indian financial industry's struggle with booming non-performing loans, some banks such as HDFC (NYSE:HDB) belong to intact exceptions. Even though HDFC shares seem to be overvalued on the basis of my two-stage dividend discount model, I believe the valuation gap will close in the following years, as several studies point out that a significant percentage of India's population still remains unbanked.

Lack of access to a transaction account

According to the latest Global Findex study, in 2014, there were globally around 2 billion people who lacked access to a basic transactional account. Approximately 20 percent of this total came from India, which was by far the most underserved region, followed by China and Indonesia. The overall growth in India's account penetration reached 53 percent, an 18 percentage point improvement against a reference point from 2011.

Needless to say, the benefits of a basic bank account are obvious. Not only does it naturally raise individuals' standards of living - people tend to save more and can borrow money more easily - but it also positively impacts the whole financial industry and the economy.

Source: World Economic Forum

Financial industry's health update

Historically, the financial sector has been one of the key growth drivers of India's economy. According to a recent Bloomberg article, the financial industry in India now accounts for roughly 36 percent of the country's publicly traded companies, a world-beating 11 percentage point increase from a five-year old reference point.

However, the meteoric growth of local financial sector has not come without negative side effects. As I highlighted earlier this year, the local banking industry struggles with considerably high levels of non-performing loans ratios, which have not changed much since then.

As a result, the Reserve Bank of India and local government recently reinforced its extensive action plan consisting of asset quality reviews, restructuring and referring companies to the National Companies Law Tribunal, which is expected to significantly mitigate the bad loans crisis by 2019.

HDFC Bank's gross NPA under control

Despite the bad loans crisis, one can find a few exceptions, including IndusInd Bank, YES Bank (OTC:YYBKY) and HDFC Bank, that have largely bypassed the scale of the industry's problems and kept their balance sheets under control. Although HDFC Bank's gross non-performing assets ratio climbed to 1.24 percent for the June quarter from 1.05 percent in the previous quarter, it is still far below the industry and private sector average.

Source: Livemint

Valuation

As the traditional DCF valuation method cannot be applied to many financial companies due to generally different balance sheet structures, one has to look for alternatives. Besides relative valuation metrics, presumably the best valuation technique for dividend-paying companies is a dividend discount model. Under the assumption that dividends will grow at a 10-year historical CAGR of 17.8 percent for the next five years and then slow to 8 percent growth in perpetuity, the intrinsic value of HDFC Bank shares suggested by the model with 10 percent required rate of return is approximately $40 USD, less than half of the current market price.

The bottom line

To sum up, the valuation premium of HDFC Bank can be easily justified with respect to the company's below-industry average non-performing assets ratio. Should the growth of India's account penetration continue in a linear fashion, there are still at least three years before the market gets saturated. Therefore, I believe HDFC Bank's long-term potential is yet to materialize.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HDB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please note that this article has an informative purpose, expresses its author's opinion and do not constitute investment recommendation or advice. The author does not know individual investors' circumstances, portfolio constraints, etc. Readers are expected to do their own analysis prior to making any investment decisions.