Dividend Aristocrat On Sale, Yield 5.1%, Never Missed A Dividend Hike Since 1994

This research report was jointly produced with High Dividend Opportunities co-author Jussi Askola.

Market Irrationality, Unjustified Sell-Off, Disconnect between Perception and Reality…

We believe that the market to have strongly overreacted to the difficulties of a few retailers and sold-off retail REITs for the wrong reasons. With the market sentiment very low, we see lots of value in the sector with many REITs having dropped by up to 50% despite have maintained relatively strong fundamentals.

We have been very bullish on the retail REIT sector recently and have recommended to our investors to allocate funds to:



Wall Street has simply decided to massively discount retail REITs with abnormal risk premium based on its belief that e-commerce will kill these properties. We do not believe in this theory. Opposite of that, we believe that malls, shopping centers and freestanding retail properties are all attractive assets to our society and that their utility is not in danger. It is clear that e-commerce will keep on growing and certain tenants will suffer. Names including Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD), Macy's (NYSE:M) and J.C Penney (NYSE:JCP) may even disappear. That said, retail REITs are not retailers, they are landlords. If tenants vacate, REITs can replace them with other ones that may be more resilient to e-commerce. Some of the large tenants that we know today will go bankrupt, but others will come replace them. It is just part of retailing.

Moreover, physical retail is still doing lots of business, and consumers still prefer shopping in stores than shopping online by a large margin. As of 2016, online sales were about 10% of total retail sales. This number will grow over time, but the significance of this is not as substantial as the market is predicting. Therefore, we anticipate that one will not completely replace the other, instead, they will co-exist together. Some properties will suffer more than others, but overall, retail real estate is here to stay.

Introduction to Retail Property Risk

Since so many investors seem to misunderstand the risk factors of retail properties, we figured it would be helpful to provide our unique perspective on risk to HDO readers.

We believe that retail properties cannot all be put into one same basket when talking about risk. Some are much more affected by e-commerce than others and it is hence crucial to identify the relatively more defensive segments for our conservative REIT portfolio.

This is how we rate the risk profile of various retail property sectors: (from higher to lower risk.

Class C/B Malls Class A Malls Grocery-anchored OR Value-oriented Shopping Center (Incl. Outlet centers) Freestanding Retail (High quality in Top Locations)

This ranking is of course far from being perfect and would certainly include many exceptions. A very well-located class B mall can in many cases be less risky than a freestanding retail property that is relatively less well located and occupied by a speculative tenant. The ranking just aims to look at risk with a broad perspective to identify sectors of interest for conservative investors.

Freestanding retail would include properties such as 7/11, Dollar General (DG), Taco Bell, McDonald’s (MCD) or Home Depot (HD) to name a few. Large landlords in this sector include Realty Income (O), National Retail Properties (NNN), and Agree (NYSE:ADC). These are all high-quality REITs with a low-risk profile, but given their relatively high valuations, we decide to not pursue. On the other hand, the more opportunistic freestanding REITs do not fulfill our quality requirement. As a reminder, our two main selection factors are quality and value and we just don’t find any suitable name in the freestanding retail peer group.

Moving one step down in our risk rating, we look at REITs owning grocery-anchored properties or value-oriented properties. Here we find many interesting names offering very compelling risk-to-reward outcomes. We consider grocery-anchored shopping centers to be attractive, but because of the recent deal between Amazon (AMZN) and Whole Foods (WFM), we prefer to stay on the sideline for now. The acquisition will create uncertainty in the grocery sector and very possibly, even more, overreaction on the side of REIT investors.

Invest In Tanger Because 'In TOUGH Times People NEED A Bargain'

Overall our favorite pick here is Tanger Factory Outlet (SKT). It combines high quality with low valuation and focuses on the ownership of “value-oriented” properties. We consider good quality outlet centers to be more defensive than the average mall because of the lower relative price of the offered goods.

As the CEO puts it:

“In GOOD times people LOVE a bargain, and in TOUGH times, people NEED a bargain” Steven Tanger

Moreover, we believe outlet centers to be well-positioned to stay very relevant in a digitalized world where everything can be ordered online. Just like T.J Maxx (TJX) or Ross (ROST), outlet centers provide a sense of treasure hunting… A shopping experience that e-commerce CANNOT replicate. Outlet centers provide a very unique shopping experience and this is why they have been and will continue to be so successful.

A Differentiated and Defensive Retail REIT With Significant Potential

Tanger owns a well-diversified portfolio of 44 outlet centers located in 22 states and Canada.

Here are all the properties on a map:

It is worth to note that the outlet center industry is relatively small with only less than 70 million square feet of quality outlet space in the USA. To put this into perspective, this is smaller than the retail space of the City of Chicago alone. From these approx. 70 million sqft, Tanger owns about 15 million; making it the largest owner of outlet centers in the country. Being the market leader, Tanger has a great scale that it can utilize to source new properties, attract tenants, and access low-cost capital for its investments. This superior market positioning is a clear competitive advantage to me and a great risk mitigating factor.

Since Tanger owns such a large portfolio (more than 20% of the market!), it is not surprising that new acquisition opportunities are rare. The REIT has, however, a successful track record of identifying new sites and developing new outlet centers itself to meet the demand. The REIT completed two new projects last year in Columbus, OH and Daytona, FL and is now set to complete two new projects this year. It is expected to generate accreditive external growth, and the management notes that the tenant demand for outlet space remains strong.

Proof of the strong demand for outlet space is the strong pricing power of Tanger:

From 2012 until 2016, the straight-line rental increases were over 20% which is VERY significant for any property type. Such growth rates are truly exceptional and to be honest, unseen to us despite having experience working in private equity real estate (HDO Co-Author Jussi Askola).

The strong pricing power of Tanger results in superior internal growth capabilities, which combined with the external growth (property development) opportunities has historically led to a very favorable track record of outperformance:

The business economics have been so good that for the last 20 years, Tanger ranked #1 among mall REITs in terms of total return (1,444%).

Yet, SKT remains today as solid and attractive as at the time it went public. Sure, there are less opportunities today, but the rental growth remains largely above average and the demand for new space supports new property developments. Most importantly, Tanger remains the only pure play outlet center REIT and as such, it has a cost advantage over literally all of its private competitors.

One other consequence of this market-leading positioning is that it is the developer of choice for most tenants. Since 2011, Tanger developed close to 30% of all new outlet centers. When you consider how good the economics are, it is very surprising that the competition is so low. 30% really sounds like a lot to me!

Retail is Dead… Really???

Below is a few charts for the retail bears…

The occupancy of the portfolio has never been below 95% since the IPO; suggesting strong and continued demand for outlet space:

Retail sales per square foot are stable at close to $400. Contrary to the common perception, sales are NOT falling off a cliff:

Finally, same center NOI is increasing every year at a good pace:

Conclusion: if you are a retail bear, you may want to reconsider the case of Tanger. Fundamentals are strong and despite the growth of e-commerce, clients are still shopping at outlet centers.

Tanger is a High Yield Dividend Aristocrat on Sale

A high-yield "Dividend Aristocrat" is rare these days. The dividend chart of SKT is worth 1000 words:

SKT is a constituent of both the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrat Index and its related ETF the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY) which tracks this index.

The REIT has not missed a single dividend increase since its IPO. SKT has paid dividends since 1994. Furthermore, the dividend was increased every year, and this includes even the latest financial crisis which caused many REITs to cut their dividend. This is great evidence for our initial conclusion of the risk profile of outlet centers. People need a bargain in bad times, and outlet centers are here to deliver it.

More recently, the dividend per share was increased by 5.4% in 2017 to $1.37 from $1.30. The REIT is guiding to earn $2.425 AFFO per share in 2017, resulting in a low 57% payout ratio (or a dividend coverage ratio of 175%).

The current dividend yield is about 5.1% and we consider it to be very safe given the low payout ratio and the history of payments. We mean… The dividend has never been cut despite MANY crises…

Strong Balance Sheet

There is not much to say here… The management has done a great job at structuring the right balance sheet for its business. It has a solid leverage structure with a "debt to adjusted asset ratio" of 50%, and an "interest coverage ratio" of 4.2 times. Limited exposure to floating rate debt at only 12%. It has a BBB+ investment credit rating. A manageable maturity schedule. And finally, the liquidity profile is defensive given the low FFO payout ratio and significant unused capacity under lines of credit.

Outlets sell Bargains… But Tanger is the REAL Bargain!

Despite operating in a relatively more defensive retail sector and being well-positioned as the market leader, Tanger sells at a bargain valuation:

Source: NAREIT June 2017

Shares of Tanger sell currently for about 10.7 times expected 2017 FFO; which is significantly below its historical average. The reason for this currently low multiple is simply the pessimistic market sentiment, but as we saw, the fundamentals remain particularly strong.

NAREIT includes Tanger in the Shopping Center peer group, but we believe that the best peers are the Class A mall REITs. Simon Property Groups (SPG) sells for 13.4 times, Taubman (TCO) at 16 times, Macerich (MAC) at 14x and GGP (NYSE:GGP) at 14x as well.

Given the sizable discount to the most comparable peers and the value-orientation of the properties, we consider Tanger to be a great bargain here.

It is rare to find a REIT with such a track record selling at only about 10 times FFO. Typically, REITs selling for such multiples are affected by some sort of issues such as a conflicted management, low-quality portfolio or excessive leverage. In the case of Tanger, this is quite the opposite. All fundamentals check out, and the REIT did not even miss a dividend payment during the financial crisis.

Risks

The performance of Property REITs is highly dependent on the state of the U.S. economy. REITs tend to underperform when the U.S. economy hits a recession. Having said that, the recession risks in the United States are at their lowest since the last financial crisis. Therefore, the risks of investing in property REIT companies are currently pretty low. Also, SKT is a defensive REIT and tends whether recessions much better than most REITs.

Final Thoughts

Tanger is an above average quality REIT selling at a below average valuation. There is a clear disconnect between reality and perception and the current share price just does not make much sense.

While SKT kept posting record FFO and dividend numbers, the shares dropped over 40%:

Buy low, sell high… SKT is today selling at a low price due to the negative sentiment, but market sentiments keeps evolving and we do not expect this low valuation to last. Eventually, as Tanger keeps performing, the market will reevaluate the currently low multiple and start bidding up the price. We believe that SKT should trade at valuations closer to Class A mall REITs; A valuation of at least 14 times FFO is not unreasonable for this solid REIT and would provide roughly 30% upside from the current price.

All Tanger needs to do is to keep doing what it has done so far: invest in quality properties, collect rent checks, and pay increasing dividends.

We consider Tanger to be a great pick. Our last REIT pick was STORE Capital (STOR), and we saw the price jump by over 10% just 10 days after our recommendation, following the announcement that Warren Buffett is buying a large stake in the company. Will the same happen to Tanger? We do not know… But what we think is that the long-term outlook looks very bright for Tanger’s shareholders.

===

If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on my latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

About "High Dividend Opportunities"

High Dividend Opportunities is a leading and comprehensive dividend service ranked #1 in dividends on Seeking Alpha and is dedicated to high-yield securities trading at attractive valuations. It includes a managed portfolio targeting 7-9% overall yield - and a selection of the best high-yield Master Limited Partnerships, BDCs, U.S. Property REITs, Preferred Shares, and closed-end funds. Our "Core Portfolio" has returned 55.4% since January 1, 2016 (figure as of June 30, 2017). We invite readers for a two-week free trial currently offered by Seeking Alpha to have a closer look at our investment strategy, our Top Buy list and our extensive report on the "Best High-Yield Stocks and Securities For 2017." For more info, please click here.

Note: All images/tables above were extracted from the Company's website, unless otherwise stated.