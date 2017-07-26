Seadrill: Closer To Bankruptcy

The company states that even shipyards will have to take losses and reiterates its warning of "minimal recovery" for shareholders.

Seadrill (SDRL) has just announced that it extended the negotiation period on the comprehensive restructuring plan until September 12, 2017. The company stated that lenders representing 84% of the exposure under the $450 million West Eminence facility agreed to extend the maturity date of the facility from August 15, 2017 to September 14, 2017. The company plans to use a scheme of arrangement requiring a majority in number of the lenders representing 75% of value to extend the maturity of this facility.

Seadrill also stated that it remained in advanced discussions with certain third party and related party investors and its secured lenders on the terms of the comprehensive recapitalization. The company reiterated that the comprehensive restructuring plan will likely involve chapter 11 proceedings. Seadrill believes that the extension provides the necessary time to finalize negotiations and do the necessary paperwork.

Seadrill also reiterated that a comprehensive restructuring plan will lead to a substantial impairment or conversion of bonds and losses to other stakeholders including shipyards. The company expects that shareholders will likely receive minimal recovery for their existing shares.

So, what does it mean for the trading of Seadrill shares?

Lately, the market was a bit positive on Seadrill and the stock experienced upside together with oil prices. This created a few opportunities for day trading Seadrill shares, but nothing more than this. As I warned many times, holding Seadrill shares overnight was highly risky as the news on the restructuring could have come each day.

Pre-market indications are currently pointing to a downside gap, but the size of this gap is not that big as Seadrill once again used the term "minimal recovery" in its press release. The use of this term offers speculators the opportunity to close their eyes on the company's fundamental situation and use the stock as a vehicle to play the potential oil price upside.

In essence, there is nothing good in this news. Negotiations are extremely complicated, so Seadrill and its creditors have not been able to reach common ground. At current prices, the market continues to expect that some 1%-3% of value of the company will be left to shareholders. However, all signs point to the fact that the recovery will be truly minimal. Not only bonds will have to experience "substantial impairments", but even shipyards (!) will have to carry the weight of Seadrill restructuring. Leaving $200 million-$300 million of value for shareholders is just not an option here.

I continue to expect that pre-arranged Chapter 11 will lead to an almost complete wipeout of Seadrill's common equity. In case Seadrill will file without a plan at hand, the recovery for common equity will be exactly zero.

Seadrill shares remain a landmine for novice speculators and investors. Most people will be better off watching the story from the sidelines. It's important to watch for everyone interested in the offshore drilling market and the timing of its recovery as Seadrill is one of the main players in the field. Experienced short-term speculators will likely find some day trading opportunities. I reiterate that holding Seadrill shares overnight brings uncontrollable risk.

