Joint French-German Fighter Jet Initiative May Affect Lockheed's F-35 Sales Prospects

It was just recently announced that Germany is looking at the F-35 option being offered by Lockheed Martin (LMT). It would have been a much-needed boost to this arguably troubled project if Germany would have come in with a sizable order for the fighter jet. Any chance of that happening seems to have been greatly reduced now that France and Germany jointly announced that they intend to develop a new fifth-generation Euro fighter jet. It is not only about Germany, because if a new Euro-fighter is indeed going to be offered, I think there is a strong chance that it may affect Lockheed's chances of new contracts in Europe, and perhaps even in the Middle East. The only way that Germany, as well as a number of other countries in the region that would have potentially considered the F-35 option might do so going forward, is if this new Franco-German project were to fail. Odds of F-35 sale contracts continuing to pour in therefore depends on whether this proposed project has any chance of becoming reality, which is why we need to take a closer look at the proposal and the actors involved in it.

F-35's rumored as well as real shortcomings

A new potential competitor fighting for the same market might be the last thing that the F-35 project needs. There are already a number of significant issues plaguing it. One of the main issues relates to the final cost. In this regard, The project could cost the US as much as $1.2 Trillion over the lifetime use of the jets. Given that the US is set to eventually take possession of 2,443 F-35 planes, the eventual cost per plane could end up being as much as about $492 million. There are some cost estimates out there which put this number even higher. It is true that some F-35's are estimated to remain in service until 2070. In some regards, this may be exactly the problem with the project. Given the speed with which technology changes these days, it is hard to tell whether these planes will be at all effective by the time the last plane will be shipped in 2037, never mind assuming that it will still be a useful plane as far out in time as 2070.

Note: For F-16 & F-22 I used latest higher-end total cost estimates based on recent sales contracts or department of defense estimates.

As I pointed out in a previous article I wrote on the F-35 project, China is claiming to be able to detect pretty much any stealth plane through quantum radar technology, which if true it could be a devastating blow to the project. It is still an open question in regards to whether this can be a viable detect & target solution, but the fact that there are such alleged advances in the field, while the F-35 are just starting to be delivered in significant volumes, should be reason to worry for both Lockheed and its customers. Russia is claiming to be able to detect and target the F-35 as well, but there may be some doubts in regards to the honesty of those claims. At the same time, we have to remember that a slightly modified Soviet S-125 air defense system managed to detect and shoot down an F-117 over Serbia during NATO's bombing campaign in 1999. The S-125 was first deployed in 1961, meaning that it was not the latest cutting-edge technology by any means, while the F-117 was designed exclusively with stealth in mind. The fact that Serbia, with its limited resources and old Soviet-era technology managed to find a solution to US stealth ( only while the bombing hatch was open), should give everyone reason to pause before claiming that a solution to the F-35's stealth capabilities is not already forthcoming or even perhaps already in place.

Odds of European alternative to F-35 becoming a reality

In the absence of its stealth advantage, the F-35's price tag can hardly be justified. Its dogfighting capabilities are thought to be relatively mediocre, while its range is far below many of its US predecessors, or potential foreign rivals. Having said that, it hardly has any international potential competitors at the moment. Russia and China are both said to be offering rival fifth-generation aircraft options, but it is less than likely that they will compete for the same markets globally, while the capabilities of these alternative may arguably be inferior in some respects. It is thought that with its superior stealth capabilities, the F-35 can simply avoid a dogfight with the enemy, because it will be able to shoot them down before it comes to close-range combat, which is in part what makes it potentially a very formidable piece of military hardware. In theory, it could evade all current anti-aircraft defense systems deployed around the world, making it a great offensive weapon, which could easily penetrate enemy territory, hit targets and still stand a good chance of returning back to base in order to fight another day.

Germany and France are however now proposing a Western competitor, which they hope will be a viable alternative to the F-35. The plan is set to be put into motion by the middle of next year. This of course means that financial resources need to be allocated to the project soon. It is due to shorter-term financial constraints and longer-term economic implications that I believe the project is likely to face difficulties in getting off the ground. It is important to understand that it was in fact France's leadership which was the driving force behind the new project, not Germany. It is important to recognize this fact, because it is in fact Germany which can afford such a project from a financial point of view, with recent fiscal surpluses, while France has been unsuccessfully struggling to keep its budget deficits under the 3% threshold for the past decade.

Source: EC.

Note: More recent estimates for 2017-2018 budget deficits are in fact higher, but this is the outlook on which the new Macron presidency has been basing its decisions on.

While recent optimistic forecasts suggested that this will be the year when France will have its first budget deficit which will be below the 3% threshold, unfortunately a recent announcement was made that France still has a significant gap to fill in order to meet the 3% threshold, so 4.5 billion euros in spending cuts were announced just this month. I personally think that even this recent cut in spending will not be enough to go below 3%, while next year's gap will be significantly higher. It is hard to explain then how France will go about starting on such an expensive project next year, while the budget gap it has to deal with is already quite significant.

If the fighter jet project is to take off next year, it will mean that some resources will have to be allocated to the project as soon as next year. As we know based on DoD budgets, the costs of developing such a plane start to become significant long before the first plane is delivered. In the case of the F-35, the cost to the US government has been running in the billions of dollars per year range. Initial budgetary pressures stemming from such a project may be relatively small in the first few years, but costs are likely to ramp up as the project moves along. While it is impossible to tell at this point what kind of budgetary pressure such a project would put on France going forward, based on what we know in regards to the F-35 project and its costs, it could easily cost the government of France an average of billions of Euros every year, for decades. For a country which is struggling with high unemployment, low economic growth, and deficits which are in breach of EU rules, it is hard to see how it could possibly consider this project to be a viable path forward. Germany, which could afford such a project, arguably even on its own, with only slight government deficits replacing the current surpluses, was never the country which was the most eager to undertake this project to begin with. Germany seems more eager to develop and maintain its current economic might than it is to cultivate its military strength. They do have until the middle of next year to decide whether to commit to it or not, at which point both initial partners to this proposed venture will be able to go forward given their needs from every perspective.

Implications for Lockheed

At this point, it is hard to tell whether the joint French-German project has a chance of becoming reality, or whether the financial burden will prove to be just too much, as is the case with France. On one hand, the financial burden would be nothing to be complacent about, given what we now know of the F-35 and other fifth generation fighter jet projects around the world. Such projects take up a lot of resources, with more and more countries seeking multiple partners when deciding to develop and eventually manufacture such planes. On the other hand, I also find it hard to believe that EU members would be willing to give up on being among the few entities capable of building fifth generations fighter jets, leaving it to the US, Russia and China to become sole leaders in this regard. That would in effect leave Europe with only one choice and that is to become junior partners in US-led projects. I don't believe that Europe is ready to allow for this to happen either, for as long as there will still be a European Union.

About a year from now, we will find out what the final verdict will be on whether this project will go ahead or not. The implications for Lockheed are significant, because it could mean potentially hundreds of new planes being ordered by many EU countries in coming years, if the proposed Franco-German fifth generation fighter project will not be made reality. As I pointed out and has been widely reported on already, Germany did ask to see the classified specifics of the F-35 project. This could potentially mean a sizable new order as soon as next year.

If the Franco-German project will go ahead however, there is a strong possibility that Lockheed might even experience some order cancellations, especially from Europe, as many countries will likely opt to go with the Euro project instead. European countries currently considering the F-35 purchase, which did not sign on as initial development partners, include latest addition Germany, as well as Belgium, Finland, Poland, Romania, Greece and Spain. In the absence of viable alternatives, France will most likely have to come around to purchasing some F-35's as well, because otherwise it will be left being among the few major European countries lacking stealth fighter jet capabilities. Some Middle East countries potentially interested in buying include Saudi Arabia and UAE, both of which tend to spend very generous sums on defense as we well know. If there will be a viable alternative to the F-35, chances are that many of the above-mentioned potential customers will be lost to that alternative.

While it is indisputable that Lockheed's fortunes in regards to this project are mainly tied to the contract it has with the US defense department, the potential gain or loss of export contracts, which at this point will depend on whether France and Germany will decide next year to go forward with a competing project, cannot be dismissed as being irrelevant by any means. The sale of each additional F-35 means hundreds of millions of dollars in extra revenue, while the current absence of such a competitor on certain markets means that there is potential for several hundred more units to be sold, which could be worth tens, or even hundreds of billions of dollars in the years and decades to come. It is therefore indisputable at this point that Lockheed has a lot riding on whether the Franco-German project that was recently proposed will get its final green light next year. It is certainly something to keep an eye on for those invested or looking to invest.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.