80% Upside With Innovative Industrial

The Buy Thesis

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) is a value REIT with massive growth potential. Its market price is held down by multiple factors that are not fundamental in nature, leaving long term investors with a favorable reward to risk ratio. Further, the factors keeping its price down have clear end points which could catalyze significant capital gains. A strategic advantage could be the key to IIPR’s success.

Strategic advantage

The word strategy is often misused and abused to the point that it is colloquially synonymous with a position statement. Far too often companies will present the following as a strategy:

“we buy high quality properties in top 25 MSAs”

That is not a strategy. Strategy in the true sense of the word refers to a plan for extracting extra value out of a situation; getting more than one’s fair share. Innovative Industrial Properties has a true strategy. It is legitimately getting extra value out of its property acquisitions in that the return is far higher than would be commensurate to the level of risk.

How do they do this?

Well, IIPR is essentially taking advantage of an industry and legal structure that is unfair to growers. Specifically, marijuana is still illegal at a federal level so banks are, in many cases, restricted or hesitant to lend to growers and distributors. Thus, distributors and growers have few sources of capital available making it challenging to expand their businesses. Given the rate of growth of medical marijuana and recreational marijuana in certain states, the distributors and growers are in a position where they want to expand.

As one of very few providers of much needed expansion capital, IIPR has the negotiating leverage, affording it the lion’s share of value capture. IIPR is solving the industry’s problem and getting rewarded for it. Through sale leaseback transactions, IIPR can acquire warehouses at cap rates in the mid-teens.

The Neelytown road purchase was part of the IPO and came at a cap rate of 17.2%. We dove deeper into this acquisition here.

More recently, IIPR acquired the Alaking court property.

Importantly, the building was acquired at $111 per square foot which is a typical price for industrial REIT property. Buying a building at about its NAV may not seem all that accretive, but it is in the rental stream that IIPR’s strategic advantage comes in.

Most industrial REITs are buying warehouses at a 4%-7% cap rate but IIPR gets more rent on the same purchase price. IIPR’s cap rate on Alaking Court is 15% plus a 1.5% management fee and 3.25% escalators over the 15 year lease term. The tenant is Holistic which is approved in the state of Maryland for cultivation of medical marijuana.

In summary of these acquisitions, IIPR is buying industrial REIT assets at normal prices, but gets about 3X the rent due to its advantageous strategic positioning.

This seems to be a good business model, so why has the market price suffered? Since IPO, IIPR has bounced around but mostly traded down.

It is down about 15% over a period in which REITs are up about 12%. We think there are 3 main reasons for the price decline.

Small size.

Newness

Legal risk to business model

With less than a year as a public entity, IIPR is still the new kid on the block and worse, it is the wimpy kid at a market cap of only $57.3mm.

Among the few potential buyers of the stock who weren’t scared away by the small size or newness, many are apprehensive about the legal risk in the business model. If medical marijuana licenses are taken away by tougher federal law enforcement or merely made prohibitively hard to obtain, IIPR would lose their tenants and the outsized rent along with it.

We are significantly less concerned than the market by these 3 drivers of price decline.

Small size is only a problem because of efficiencies of scale or rather inefficiencies of sub-scale operations. Most REITs could not produce strong FFO at $57mm as so much of the revenue would be eaten up by overhead, but 2 factors make IIPR’s sufficient scale much smaller.

An ROIC of 15%-17% makes $57mm produce quite a bit more revenue than the typical REIT would with the same amount of capital. Thus, G&A as a percent of revenue is going to be smaller. Additionally, IIPR has been good about running lean (cash G&A of $987K in 1Q17), so the absolute G&A is quite reasonable. When the small absolute G&A is combined with the higher revenue figure, a good portion of rent goes to the bottom line. In fact, IIPR was already profitable in their first quarter as a public company with only 1 asset. From the 1Q17 earnings release:

“For the first quarter 2017, AFFO and AFFO per diluted share were $340,000 and $0.10, respectively.”

Adding in Alaking court and future acquisitions, AFFO is expected to be quite strong with the street calling for $1.70 in 2018 and $2.37 in 2019.

Source: SNL Financial

We do not like to blindly rely on street numbers, but given the acquisition cap rates, these estimates are well within reason. The $8mm Alaking court will single handedly add about $0.34 per share in FFO using current sharecount of 3.526mm and the 15% cap rate.

Regarding the market’s concern about legal risk to the business model, I think there is some, but the backstop is better than one would think.

Since demand for industrial space is so strong presently, IIPR could quickly re-lease its properties to a normal warehouse tenant if the medical marijuana industry is shut down. Since the properties were acquired at normal prices per square foot, the normal market rent would be sufficient to maintain property value. Thus, IIPR would not crash and burn, but instead just become a regular industrial REIT operation below efficient scale.

There would be losses to shareholders, but the magnitude would be small to medium. We consider IIPR to be an above average risk stock, but it still has a good reward/risk due to the size of upside.

Price Target

Once IIPR gets fully invested it will have an AFFO/share of about $2 by our calculations shown below.

Our math assumes a 5% cost of debt, 14% ROIC and 33% debt to capital. Equity is the IPO proceeds. Since much of the capital still needs to be invested, consider this merely a quick and dirty forecast with significant error margins in either direction.

Industrial REITs trade at very high multiples with a mean of 24.4X and median of 24.2X 2017 AFFO

Given the higher level of risk inherent in IIPR it seems unlikely that it will ever trade at the sector median nor should it. In my opinion, a more appropriate multiple would be 15X which implies a $30 price target. From a close of $16.47 on 7/25/17, we see upside of just over 80%.

Timeframe and catalysts

The $2.00 of AFFO above requires IIPR to be fully invested including taking on 33% debt to capital. As such it may take a year or a bit more so I would target the end of 2018 as the plausible realization of the $30 price.

By then, IIPR will be beyond its newness and with greater diversification across states and more tenants, the risk will be a bit lower. As the fear factors influencing the market are diminished we suspect investors will embrace IIPR for its growth prospects. This should help bring its market price closer to our target.

Disclosure: 2 nd Market capital and its affiliated accounts are long IIPR. I am personally long IIPR. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security and is strictly the opinion of the writer. Information contained in this article is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of any individual. It does not constitute a recommendation that any particular security or strategy is suitable for a specific person. Investing in publicly held securities is speculative and invol ves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The reader must determine whether any investment is suitable and accepts responsibility for their investment decisions. Dane Bowler is an investment advisor representative of 2MCAC, a Wisconsin registered investment advisor. Commentary may contain forward looking statements which are by definition uncertain. Actual results may differ materially from our forecasts or estimations, and 2MCAC and its affiliates cannot be held liable for the use of and reliance upon the opinions, estimates, forecasts and findings in this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IIPR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.