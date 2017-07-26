Rockwell Automation, Inc. 2017 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides

Rockwell Automation, Inc. 2017 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call SlidesJul.26.17 | About: Rockwell Automation, (ROK) The following slide deck was published by Rockwell Automation, Inc. in conjunction with their 2017 Q3 earnings call. 117 Click to enlarge Notes: About this article:ExpandTagged: Industrial Goods, Industrial Electrical Equipment, Earnings SlidesWant to share your opinion on this article? Add a comment.Disagree with this article? Submit your own.To report a factual error in this article, click here