Tanking Stocks, Gold To $2000 And Silver To $30 On This New Scenario

Prudent investors stay alert to various potential scenarios, including those that are long shots in advance. This way they are prepared when a particular scenario occurs. If you ever wonder how successful investors are able to act with conviction before everyone else, this is how it is done.

Gold and silver are very sensitive to geo-political events. Right now a potential new scenario is beginning to develop that might rocket precious metals and tank stocks if it comes true.

To fully understand and make the scenario actionable in a judicious manner, let us first develop the requisite background. As you read, please keep in mind that this article is for serious investors who have discovered that the edge is in looking ahead and not in traditional fundamental ratios such as P/E or traditional technical analysis. It is well established that those who only use traditional methods of analysis seldom beat the indexes. This article is not about politics.

Not A Gold Bug Or A Permabull

Having dealt with thousands of investors over the last 30 years I can see some of you saying, "Here goes another wacko gold bug." There is some merit to such thinking as there truly are many gurus out there who are always predicting gold and silver going to new heights and stocks are going to crash but never talk about the potential down side in precious metals or upside in stocks. Also investors should verify prior calls of any author before putting some faith in a new call.

Considering the call in this article is a contrary call outside the prevailing wisdom, to help serious investors understand the message, it is essential to say a few words about the messenger first.

Serious precious metal investors would already know from my extensive work over the years that I am not a gold bug or a permabull. For those not familiar with my work on precious metals, let us start with my call to sell gold right at the top at $1904 and the call to sell silver right at the top near $50. Yes, I can see my new readers skeptical of these two spot on calls. These calls are easy to verify right here on Seeking Alpha. To verify the spot on call to sell gold right at the top, please see Gold And Silver: What To Do Now Redux. To see spot on call to sell silver at the top, please see Silver Demand Theory Debunked. There is a long chain of my writings about these calls that you can easily verify.

These calls were made using The Arora Report algorithms at a time when I was a lone voice calling the tops. If you are new to my work, you can make a judgment of the prevailing wisdom at that time by reading comments on Seeking Alpha at those times. No, I have not turned into a gold bug since the aforementioned calls. These are the same algorithms that gave a sell signal when gold was up about $60 on Trump's election night to $1336, causing ripples in the global bullion market. Gold subsequently fell to $1128.

A Milestone In The New Scenario

A milestone in this scenario that I will describe below occurred last week. Gold was technically set up for a fall. Money flows into precious metals had turned negative. Then came the news that Special Counsel Robert Mueller had expanded the scope of his investigation into financial matters of President Trump's businesses going back a decade. This was crossing Trump's red line. The U.S. dollar immediately fell.

Gold is priced in dollars. When the dollar falls gold goes up. Gold went up as the dollar fell.

Stocks first fell on the news and then recovered. A small dip in the dollar is good for stocks. The reason is that a large part of the S&P 500 earnings come from abroad. With a weaker dollar, earnings from abroad go up in dollar terms.

After the word had leaked out about the expanded Mueller investigation, based on an interview by Trump with the New York Times, speculation started building that Trump might find a way to fire Mueller. The speculation caused the dollar to fall further and gold to run higher.

The Scenario

The foregoing is simply a taste of what can happen with mere speculation. The U. S. dollar dropped not because investors have an affinity for Counsel Mueller but because the forward thinking astute investors imagined a potential constitutional crisis in the United States.

President Trump cannot directly fire Counsel Mueller. Trump would potentially need to fire several Justice Department officials and replace them with people willing to fire Mueller.

Attorney General Sessions has recused himself from the probe. Mueller was appointed by the Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein in place of Sessions.

Reports are that Rosenstein has refused to fire Mueller.

If Trump were to find a way to fire Mueller, Democrats will definitely be in full rebellion. Some Republicans may defect but most Republicans likely will close ranks behind Trump. With roughly evenly balanced power in Congress on both sides that might develop after such a firing, a constitutional crisis might erupt as many would call for the impeachment of Trump.

Concern Abroad About The Dollar

Often those who are too close to the trees have difficulty seeing the forest. Most investors in the United States at this time are oblivious to the impact on the U. S. dollar if the political situation in Washington worsens. However it is a different story among foreign investors. From the data we gather at The Arora Report from 23 different countries, the concern among foreign investors is significant about the U. S. dollar. It appears that foreign investors have a finger on the trigger to sell the U. S. dollar. If the dollar is sold aggressively, gold and silver will rocket up. For gold, $2000 will be a magnet. Advance in silver might be subdued to $30. Since most investors use ETFs, precious metal ETFs of interest here are (GLD), (SLV), (GDX), (GDXJ), (UUP) and (UDN).

Gold And Silver Are Global And Complex

Unlike most stocks, gold and silver are traded globally. They are affected by a multitude of factors. Different factors affect gold in different time frames. The scenario described above is sometime in the future. The five main factors affecting gold right now are the following.

Details of the unwinding of $4.5 trillion balance sheet of the Fed.

European Central Bank policy.

Bank of Japan policy.

Demand from India in the wake of implementation of GST (a tax) on gold.

Demand from Chinese who are concerned about their currency yuan.

Stocks Need Confidence

Stocks do well when business confidence and consumer confidence are high. This is the case right now. A rapidly plunging dollar will likely make the confidence plunge. Historically, plunging confidence leads stocks lower.

Stocks benefit from a slow drift down in the dollar but react badly to a rapidly deterioration in the dollar. Since many investors use ETFs, broad based ETFs of interest are (SPY), (QQQ) and (IWM).

Emerging Markets

Emerging markets may go up under this scenario. ETF of interest is (EEM). Especially attractive may be India. Indian ETFs of interest are (EPI), (INDA) and (INDY).

What To Do Now

The foregoing is not a call to buy gold and silver now or to sell stocks. But prudent investors need to start preparing for this scenario. In our analysis at The Arora Report, the probability of such a scenario happening is only about 10%. Investors ought to start taking profits in stocks and accumulating gold and silver if the probability of such a scenario starts increasing. The heaviest weight in The Arora Report algorithms for determining probabilities goes to money flows. To see current probabilities and money flows for precious metals please click here. We use similar data for stocks.

