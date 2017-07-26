Devon Energy's WTI Break-Even Is Surprising

Devon Energy Corp (DVN) is another Shale play that, at first glance, looks very promising. True, not as promising as FANG initially looked, but promising nonetheless. After a closer inspection, the company appears to break even at around $5



Net income as a starting point

Obviously, the easiest way to try and get a sense of break-even levels is to look at net income and average oil prices. We can see that the low oil environment caused a $3.5B negative profit. This is but a cursory look. Net income, especially when prices suddenly take a dive, isn’t really a good metric.



Operating income provides a much better look at what most of these Shale producers call “cash costs”. In 1Q16, the worst quarter of the entire glut, the company registered a $3.7B loss. If we back out the items that are one-time expenses we get a $279 million in operating loss.



Reconciliation

Operating income -$3,685 million

One off impairment $3,159 million

Restructuring $277 million

Adjusted op. income -$249 million



Little exercises like these provide a very good starting point. For example, we now know that sub $30 oil prices are unbearable from an operating perspective. So somewhere around that price range, lies the company’s operational volatility level. Of course, I’ll be providing some more precise calculations off this level.



We also know that the company does fine when WTI trades above $50 based on the fact that 1Q17 earnings are positive.



If we’re not careful we would almost conclude that prices of $40 to $45 WTI creates a profitable environment for the company. This would be based on the 3Q16 earnings. Alas, all of the $1.2B in profits was related to an asset sale. Without it, the company would have posted a loss. Albeit a small one.



Already, we have our baselines. The company’s balance sheet is severely stressed at sub 30s, leading to a rapid depreciation of the balance sheet as 1Q16 resulted in a $2.2 billion cash out flow.



WTI prices of around $42 are also quite painful for the company. If we back out the asset sale, the cash burn would have come in at a negative $837 million. Clearly, Devon is a far cry from Diamond back.



Devon is not promising at all

As promising as Devon looked, a few peaks under the hood reveal one of the most uneconomical Shale plays thus far. Keep in mind, this is only based on the fact that I have analyzed break-even prices at APA and FANG and not the whole industry. My claim may therefor prove to be untrue. All though, as of right now, I can guesstimate pretty reasonable when a Shale play is not worth the trouble.



The easiest way to find out if a Shale play can withstand oil prices below $50 is to look at the % of liquids that the wells produce. If the liquids percentage is above 40%, it isn’t likely to be economical in sub $50 territory. Which brings me to my main question: what are the actual break-evens?



Break-even levels



At this point, I know the drill.



1) Acquire percentage % liquids and oil data

2) Create a weighted average to figure out break-even levels

3) Do this for the Permian area as well as company-wide

4) Acquire real break-even level by factoring in the decline rate



The company provides a very nice break down of production per region. As we can see from the slide below DVN is not a Permian pure play. In fact, the company is not even a production pure play. I’ll get back to that as I discuss the company wide breakeven level and not just that of the Permian assets.









When we dig through the company’s investor presentation, we find the slightly more helpful slide shown below.









Reconciling net income



In 1Q17, the company showed a profit of $565 million, which looks very impressive considering the current operating amount. I’d argue that this number does not reflect true profitability for several reasons:



1) The figure is boosted by $232 million in unrealized hedge position gains

2) The figure is boosted by $190 million in proceeds from an asset sale

3) The figure includes $207 million of operating income related to the marketing and midstream segments

4) The figure is depressed by $85 million in asset impairments.





After we add and subtract and apply net financing and other costs, we get a net income of $11 million. A far cry from $565 million, but at least the company is profitable. So net income was $11 million with average realized WTI prices of $48.10, gas Mcf of $2.65 and NGL at $15.46 for a total realized price of $25.97 per boe.



Reconciling net income to free cash flow

We can now reconcile net income to operating cash flow and finally figure out free cash flow. The 1Q17 cash flow statement implies that the company is actually free cash flow positive, but as I have come to know, Shale typically isn’t (free) cash flow positive. The company would have burned $123 million in cash had it not been for the divestiture of an asset. In other words, unadjusted free cash flow came in at a positive $67 million, but adjusted free cash flow is more like -$123 million.



The price of WTI has the biggest effect on profitability, since 68% of the company’s overall 563 mboe/d production relates to oil. From this data we can figure out that a $1 change in the price of WTI results in a $35.6 million change in the company’s net income and free cash flow. This means that the company needs WTI at $51.50 to be free cash flow positive. This includes positive contributions from the marketing segment.



Clearly, the company would be burning heaps of cash if WTI were to average $40, this would mean a cash burn of $400 million per quarter, which definitely qualifies as operational volatility.



Are the Permian assets any better?



If we take a look at the slide below, we can see that the company’s Delaware basin produces 54,000 boe/d of which 73% consists of liquid. Earlier I wrote that the easiest way to assess whether Shale is profitable is by looking at the percentage of liquids as opposed to oil.







The company has provided us with LOE costs and capex related to the Delaware Basin. These costs total $126 million of which $39 relates to LOE and $87 to capex. Since we know the amount of BOE produced and at what price, we can easily assess whether the basin stands any chance of being profitable.



A production rate of 54,000 boe/d at an average price of $25.97 boe/d produces $126 million in revenue, which means 0 profits are left with WTI at $48 per barrel. If we could, we’d at the other costs like SG&A and taxes, but the company does not break it down per segment. In any case, the company’s Permian assets aren’t economical at oil prices of $48. The real number is likely around $50 WTI.



Note: we don’t need to add DD&A as we use actual capex.



Liquidity position



While the company will be burning cash going forward, there liquidity position is tremendous. DVN has $2.1B in cash on their balance sheet, another $2.9B in a credit facility and the company is planning on selling around $1B worth of assets. That is 6B in liquidity.



The company plans to spend $2B on capex in 2017 of which it has already spend $750m in 1Q17. This puts my cash burn estimate at $300 million, which is 20x less the company’s liquidity. Most likely the company will continue the mantra of growth at any cost.



All though, there is a very small chance that the investment community comes to it senses and starts demanding economical growth. Perhaps there is even a chance of Shale drillers starting to act rational. As I write this, Anadarko Petroleum (APC) has cut its capital spending, a decision directly related to the oil prices and lack of hedges. This company’s CEO was quoted previously stating:



““The biggest problem our industry faces today is you guys. You don’t reward capital efficiency, you reward growth. When you guys stop rewarding growth and reward capital efficiency, guess what — and the share prices react, people will stop chasing growth for growth’s sake. As long as investors continue to invest in companies with growth with marginal wellhead economics, you’ll get more growth. So you guys can help us, help ourselves. This is kind of like going to AA. We need a partner. We need somebody to sit through that class with us, but we do. I mean, we really need the investment community to show discipline, just like you’re asking us, I think, appropriately so in this environment, to show discipline. “



It would seem that the insanity is not lost on everyone.



Conclusion



The Company breaks even at $51.50 a barrel. I estimate the Permian assets to break even at a level of $48 WTI per barrel. Whether it is relevant or not that the current growth is uneconomical, remains to be seen. It would appear it is not and that Shale producers continue to pursue growth at all costs.

