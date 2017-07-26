Bubbles, Bubbles Everywhere: Walking On Pins And Needles

In my last installment, in May, I wrote a lengthy piece on the case for owning gold in your portfolio, found here. To quickly summarize, it's portfolio insurance and the stars are aligned for massive, generational gains. Prior to that (here) I made a gutsy move and called a recession. And while it was not two consecutive quarters of negative growth, it was one quarter according to FED data and we now have deteriorating fundamentals strengthen the case for my r-word call.

So let's have a look at some of those fundamentals and what it means for our portfolios.

Repeal and replace has been replaced with a bunch of thumb sitters. Republicans hold the majority but they can't seem to get rid of Obamacare. Economically speaking, this will weigh down on the economy for several reasons. One is that it moves the target closer to becoming a one payer centralized system. This limits your liberty and freedom. Socialized medicine debates aside, you will wait longer for treatments, and treatments may not conform with what you want. And you can't keep your doctor as promised.

For businesses who must provide the insurance, premiums were promised, promised, and promised, to go from $12,500 on average to $10,000. Yet average premiums have risen by nearly $6000 to over $18,000 nationally, and are forecast to continue rising at a blistering pace. If you are a business staring at that rising premium for 50 or more employees, you're going to make some changes such as raising prices for your goods or services, cost cutting measures, reducing employees from full time to part time, or laying off enough people to get under the 50 person cutoff.

If you're the employee you'll be left with fewer or no hours, forcing you onto the state system. The bottom line here is that everyone's bottom line will suffer, leaving individuals with less in their pockets to drive economic growth, and leaving businesses with less cash to invest in growing their business and paying salaries. This is one of the many reasons why businesses like McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) have announced ambitious plans to go to automation, as I've noted here in my recent publication on government mandated minimum wages.

But there are more important issues than Obamacare weighing down on the economy. And these issues lead me to ask, if the economy is doing so well, according to those who think so, why is it still in recovery after nearly 10 years? Shouldn't it have recovered? Strong economic growth is typically pegged at 3-5%, but we are currently sitting at an average of just 2.0% since 2010, 1.6% last year, and 1.4% YTD 2017. This is compounded by the BLS reporting core CPI at 1.7%, which gives us another negative GDP print, two months after I made my recession call. With the dollar index off by 10% this year, we might see inflation expectations tick up a few notches as well. As the treasury prints, as expectations rise, and if circulation rises (a big if right now), we will see a commensurate rise in prices, especially in those commodities that form the basis of everything we need to go about living a normal life like oil, meats, precious metals, and other agricultural products.

A few other highlights include pending home sales off for three months in a row, durable goods orders are falling, core capital goods are down, the CRB index is off by double digits, WTI oil is in a clear bear market, rising long term rates, YoY mortgage rates are up by less than 75 basis points but mortgage applications are down by nearly 40%, the yield curve made a staggering inversion in China on June 7 this year which signals extreme distress in their banking system and typically precedes a slowdown or recession, $60 trillion in debt has been added to personal and business balance sheets since the financial crisis, margin debt is at an all time high (almost 45% higher than the highest pre-crisis level), according to Citi only 2.25% of institutional portfolio holdings are cash, June saw over $420 billion in spending with a $90+ billion budget deficit and a YTD total of over $520 billion (click here for the reason), core CPI is weak, May and June retail sales are falling, and much more.

The only things not weak at this time are bonds, housing prices, and stocks. According to the Schiller P/E stock price index, markets are now at a stratospheric valuation of 30.6, as of the close on Friday July 21, 2017, which is an 82% premium to the mean. By comparison it was just over 17 in October 1987 when the DOW crashed by over 22% in one day. The Shiller P/E index is not the only indicator revealing overpriced markets. All valuation metrics are showing sky high valuations. And regarding housing, the Case-Shiller housing index is at 188.5, higher than the prior to the crash of 2008. The median price for a single family home is now at an all time high of $345,800, which is 72% higher than the prior high of $249,100 in November 2007.

Bonds

Stocks represent over $25 trillion in market value, however, bonds represent nearly $40 trillion. That is 60% more cash invested in bonds than in stocks. Bonds are more important than stocks. The obvious reason is that it represents more wealth, and therefore, more is at stake. But also, bond holders are lined up in front of share holders when companies go belly up. In addition, bonds represent the cost of borrowing cash for companies, individuals, and governments. As the interest rate rises, the cost of borrowing rises, and the price of the bond will fall in kind.

Janet Yellen's FED has promised us more hikes both this year and next, but I don't think they'll be able to do that. September is almost a guarantee. I say almost because anything can happen between now and then. But if things continue on the current path, another hike is likely. It's also likely in December this year, however, a lot will change between now and then, leaving this FED room to push off a December hike.

That said, let me go on record as saying that all the prior rate hikes plus all the forthcoming rate hikes have weakened and will continue to weaken cash flow and income statements as well as balance sheets. Aside from what I've stated in the past about what this will do to companies and households, this will also weaken the jobs outlook. Weak earnings combined with weakening jobs will cause the FED to become more and more dovish, forcing the FED to push off additional rate hikes after September this year.

As this materializes we will see panic set in with investors, institutions, banks, and the FED itself. The panic will be the direct result of a still "recovering" but weakening economy combined with the deflationary pressures of rising interest rates. This could easily cause stocks to plummet by at least 50% as they revert to the mean, and housing could drop by over 33%. Bonds would fall in a similar pattern as well.

But don't look to Janet Yellen or any central bankers anywhere in the world to accept this truth as it unfolds. Central bankers are experts at arrogance and conceit. Janet Yellen thinks that it's impossible that she'll see another financial crisis in her lifetime, as seen here. Mario Draghi of the European Central Bank is no different; his speeches can be read here. But I know you are expecting the shortcut so I'll give it to you. He thinks reflationary forces have replaced deflationary forces. Given that 10-year yields in Germany are sitting around 60 bps versus nominal GDP plus inflation around 3.3%, he has been emboldened to raise rates in the Eurozone. He wants those yields to rise to the same level as the GDP + I, or nearly 300 bps.

With two central banks in a tightening cycle, that will give the Bank of England and the People's Bank of China the courage to possibly embark on the same path. The only bank that won't is the Bank of Japan. Kuroda is on record as saying that the BoJ has its pedal to the metal to buy unlimited amounts of bonds. In other words, there is no gas left in the tank of the Japanese economy, leaving it on life support. Japan is done!

Even if the FED doesn't make any more hikes after December this year, they'll still be tightening. That's because it wants to unwind the balance sheet by not only not rolling over bonds as they mature, but also beginning to sell bonds into the market. It's a simple supply and demand curve; you take out the demand (central bank buying) and add too much supply (central bank selling), and you are left with falling prices and skyrocketing rates. Not just here in America, but also in Europe, England, and China. This magnitudinal rise in rates will not come on the backdrop of a strengthening economy that can support higher borrowing costs. Rather, it will come with a weakening economy combined with extreme upward pressure on rates because of the tightening cycle that central bankers erroneously believe can be shrugged off by the economy.

As this happens, too, we need to watch for bank lending to be cut off. But don't be fooled. No matter what happens, rising rates will kill the economy. It doesn't even matter if banks shut down credit or if consumers and businesses can't make payments because of rising rates. Either way it happens, all bets are off and central banks around the world will revert to lowering rates to zero, going negative, and printing more and more cash. We can also expect bail-ins if a deep crisis hits. It already happened in both Greece and Cyprus, and it's already on in America; if you are being charged a fee by your bank to keep cash on deposit, that's negative interest and/or bail-in. All of this will result from tightening and not from recession. That's because the tightening cycle is causing recession already!

Expect the FED to hike in September and begin to signal when it will start to wind down its balance sheet. It will be dumping everything it bought: treasuries, corporate, munis, mortgage backed securities, and more.

More Warning Signs

There are quite a few major warning signals in the economy to tell us we are already in recession. For example, the commercial property price index peaked between November 2016 through February 2017, and is now off that peak to the lowest level in over a year. It's a general indicator of retail leases. The likely reason is that the likes of Amazon are shifting purchases from the brick and mortar to online venues, and malls are suffering the bankruptcies and closures of their tenants. In turn that is causing the malls themselves to go bankrupt.

The apartment building sub-category is also weak, which is likely due to falling household income. On a positive note, warehousing is strong because of the shift to e-tailing. The real problem of commercial real estate is banks. They hold about 53% of all CRE loans, life insurance companies hold another 12%, and non-agency MBS is 14%. The total is nearly 80% of all loans held in non-government entities, or the private sector. And most of the exposure is on the smaller banks who don't have the wherewithal to weather a storm.

Another strong indicator is factory orders. Data for June is not out yet, but the data shows that April and May were both off. This tells me that the GDP in Q2 will probably be weaker than expected, especially in light of the weakening retail data I mentioned above. Who is at fault here? Defense aircraft and parts (fighter jets, bombers, and military transport) are down a whopping 30.8%, and non-defense aircraft and parts (commercial passengers and shipping) are down a more modest 11.6%. Military spending, in other words, is down. And travel and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) shipping are down too. YoY, automobiles are down 15.7%, oil and gas field machinery is down 21.3%, and agricultural chemicals are off 15%. Sure there are sectors that are up, but they don't hold the significance of those mentioned above. In case you don't understand the discrepancy between the real economy and Wall Street's interpretation of the economy, this chart should make it clear (credit goes to Zero Hedge):



Finally, I present the following series of charts, courtesy of this Mike Maloney clip. All of the charts are directly from the FED website. The first chart is bank credit of all commercial banks. While credit issuance itself is still rising, the speed of lending is dramatically slowing. It's down from 8.3% expansion in September 2016 to the current 3.4% expansion rate as of July 12.



Next is commercial and industrial loans, all commercial banks. Again, lending is growing, but the pace of expansion is slowing even more dramatically here. In January 2015 the expansion rate was nearly 12.9%, but now it's below 2.1%, as seen below:



The third chart is real estate loans all commercial banks. This peaked less than a year ago in October 2016 at an expansion rate of nearly 7.5%, and is now down to expansion of 4.6%.

The next two charts are consumer loans all commercial banks. First is the sheer amount of loans in billions, which now stands at $1372 billion, or $1.37 trillion. By the way, do you notice the vertical spike between February 2010 through May 2010? That's the tail end of the Cash for Clunkers program, though it's likely not the only cause of the spike in consumer loans. Currently consumer lending stands at $1.37 trillion, and it has never been higher than this. Households are leveraged to the hilt, and if you want to know why, just look at my previous submissions. It's important to note that student loans are not included, and that sum currently stands north of $1.46 trillion more added to personal debt. In fact, if you include mortgages, total personal debt is now over $18.4 trillion, just shy of GDP which is $19.1 trillion. Anyway, here are the consumer lending charts:

Now look at the same chart, but adjusted for the growth rate. Consumer borrowing was growing at 8.65% in May 2016, and just one year later it's growing at only 4.54%:

Using the general pattern we see above, the same holds true of auto loans growth. It's down from 8.5% growth to 3% growth. Same pattern for residential real estate loans, the growth is down from over 5% in October 2016 to just above 1% growth in lending now. Commercial real estate loans follow the same pattern dropping from 11.5% growth last fall to 7.5% growth now. The general pattern for all is a peak in the Fall 2016 to a sinking trough Summer 2017. I suspect that all of these indicators will soon turn from slowing growth to contraction.

The final graph just blew me away. It's actually worse than Maloney shows, and I've taken the liberty to adjust the chart so you can see why because you don't see this in his clip. The chart shows consumer loans in credit cards and other revolving plans for all commercial banks. During 1Q16, revolving credit was expanding at a rate of 130%. No, I didn't misplace the decimal point. Mind blowing as that is, it is now shrinking at a rate of over 51%. That means your neighbors, friends, and family are likely to be shrinking their credit card debt, and so are you. Here's the chart:

What we have is rising rates forcing businesses and consumers to rethink their spending habits, and across the board everyone is pulling back or paying off debt. Whereas it was once serviceable at the FED's zero interest rate policy, it is either no longer serviceable at this time or households and businesses are gearing up for it to become unserviceable soon. Not only that, but as previously stated, rising debt service payments leave less and less cash on both personal and business income statements, cash flow statements, and balance sheets, which may be used for other items like discretionary spending or expanding the business.

Recommendations

My recommendations at this time have not materially changed from what I have written in the past, although I do have two points worthy of mention.

To rehash what I've previously recommended, I think you need to hold lots of cash. And I do mean lots of it. If you are sitting on profits, now is the time to capture the paper gains and convert them to real gains. What you'll pay in taxes will probably be far less than what you stand to lose if you stay in the game. (I am not a CPA, so please consult your tax professional regarding your particular situation. See also circular 230 disclaimer below.) Your cash position should probably be at least 30% of your holdings. And please, I am begging you with all my heart and soul, if you have any margin debt at all, pay it off now! If you don't pay it off, your losses can be multiplied exponentially.

I've been recommending to short both American equities as well as emerging markets equities. I still hold this to be a wise idea for a small portion of your investment portfolio. You can do that by shorting an S&P 500 index fund such as BSPIX or an emerging market ETF like EEM. I really don't have anything against iShares, as you can use the ETF from any issuer for this purpose.

I've also been recommending to hold a small portion of your assets in gold and gold miners. Again, stay out of GLD or IAU because you don't have redemption rights. A better choice is holding physical gold bullion or bullion coins (not numismatics), or the Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) which guarantees your redemption rights. For the mining companies I still recommend the Sprott Gold Miners ETFs, SGDM and SGDJ. The juniors expose you to more risk so if you want them at all, make sure your exposure is much smaller. Another good option is the EuroPac Gold Fund (EPGFX).

I think it's noteworthy to mention that it may serve you well if you have the expertise to pick selected dividend payers. I can't recommend to pick energy REITs or MLPs because prices of the underlying commodity (OIL) are just too low, and as an industry the companies are bleeding cash. As interest rates rise, companies that are highly leveraged will be sentenced to doom, and the ETFs, REITs, and MLPs that rely on these corporations will suffer significant losses as well. If you can buy the right dividend payers, you might consider adding 6-8 issues to your portfolio. I don't have any companies in mind at this time, so I can't make a specific recommendation to you.

And finally, speaking of energy, I've already mentioned that oil is in a bear market. Uranium is actually worse off right now. And I am keeping my eye on both to see when the storm abates. We can expect a consolidation to follow a wave of bankruptcies in the energy industry, after which we'll see capitulation. Supply will constrict as energy industry junior explorers go bankrupt and their unfeasible projects lose funding. As this happens the price of oil will begin to rise again, as will the price of uranium. Issuers will commensurately begin to rise as well. When we see this happening it will be time to go back in. The largest ETF in the energy sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE), but there are several others that may be worthy of your investment dollars when the time comes.

Conclusion

Markets are very dangerous right now for investors, and major economic indicators point to the doorstep of recession, if not recession itself. As noted, I've already called a recession and the case is now stronger than when I made the original call. The time is now to protect what you have and position yourself for the future. As the adage goes, be fearful when everyone else is greedy (right now), and be greedy when everyone else becomes fearful. You'll add the extra zero or two to the end of your net worth if positioned correctly for what I see coming.

