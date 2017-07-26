Alternative Ways To Play The Strengthening Housing Market

We look at how cyclical each company's profits are by looking at operational leverage.

The residential construction sector continues to show signs of strength. We've written several articles before on why we are bullish on the sector. In this article we want to look at five different "Magic Formula" stocks to see what companies linked to the home building sector might be worth buying.

For those that aren't familiar with the "Magic Formula" it's a stock screening methodology touted by Joel Greenblatt that simply ranks companies by how good (high returns on capital) and how cheap (high free cash flow yield) they are. The five non-homebuilder stocks that show up in the screen are below (we've used forward P/E in lieu of free cash flow yield and also show the ROA as well as ROIC).

Company (Ticker) Fwd P/E ROA ROIC Eagle Materials (EXP) 12.6 9.6% 12.34% Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS) 18.7 8.26% 12.08% Masco Corp (MAS) 17.3 9.08% 12.83% TopBuild (BLD) 16.7 4.36% 6.73% USG Corp (USG) 12.4 11.85% 18.8%

In looking at the five stocks we are going to focus on two things. First, how tied to the residential housing market are the companies. Second, given that the housing market tends to move in cycles, how cyclical are each company's profits likely to be. To assess the cyclicality of each stock we looked at the percentage of property, plant, and equipment to total tangible assets less cash for each company. What we are trying to gauge is the company's percentage of fixed costs to variable costs. For example, a company like TopBuild which provides insulation installation services has high variable costs and low fixed costs by contrast a company like Eagle Materials that manufacturers cement and wallboard has high fixed costs in the form of many large manufacturing facilities. In a housing downturn a company like TopBuild could easily adjust the size of its workforce to help preserve profit margins, by contrast it's much more difficult for Eagle to sudden get rid of a cement plant or two.

Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials is a cement and wallboard company. Although Eagle get's only 34% of revenue from gypsum wall board business (it's cement business is its largest revenue generator), the wallboard business has higher margins and generates 45% of the company's operating profits.

Eagle also has an extremely high percentage of fixed assets with 79% ($1.55B) of the company's tangible assets ($1.96B) being property, plant, and equipment. This means that the company's margins are likely to be very cyclical.

The combination of only a marginal link to the residential construction market and high cyclicality make Eagle an unattractive stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brand Home & Security generates just about all of their revenue from businesses related to residential construction. The company's largest business lines are Cabinets (48% of revenues) such as the Aristokraft brand, plumbing (31%) such as the Moen brand, and doors (9%) such as the Therma-Tru brand.

What is most attractive about the company is its low fixed asset base. Only 22.5% or $622M of the company's $2.2B in tangible assets are property, plant, and equipment. The low fixed asset percentage points to the company having both decent branding power and lower profit margin cyclicality.

While the company does trade at a slight premium to the S&P 500 based on its forward multiple it looks like a good business that would benefit from continued strength in the residential construction and remodel market.

Masco Corp.

Masco is another company that, similar to Fortune Brands, derives almost all its revenue from residential construction and remodeling. The company's main product lines are plumbing (Delta brand), coatings (Behr and Kilz), and cabinets (Kraftmaid).

Again, similar to Fortune Brands, the company has a reasonable proportion of fixed assets to total assets with 35.8% ($1.1B) of the company's total of $3B of tangible assets in property, plant, and equipment. This likely means the company's brands and business mix is not as strong as Fortune Brands and this is likely the case. For example, Behr paint is not known to be a premium brand.

However, Masco has similar returns on capital to Fortune Brands but trades a lower forward P/E. A cheaper price for a business that is almost as attractive as Fortune Brands makes Masco look like a potential buy.

TopBuild

Top Build is an interesting company. About two thirds of the company's business comes from installing insulation while the other third is simply distributing it. The company's business is heavily tied to the residential construction and remodel market.

As you might expect TopBuild is an asset light company with only $92M or 18% of its total tangible assets of $511 in the form of property, plant, and equipment. The high variable cost, low fixed cost business helps insulate (pun intended) the cyclical nature of the housing market it also means the company has very little operating leverage. As sales go up expenses will go up almost in lock step as the company would have to continue to hire and train installers. This problem shows up in the fact that the company has the lowest ROA and ROIC of the five companies here. Because of this we think there are better choices than TopBuild.

USG Corp.

The last company in our list is USG Corp., a maker of gypsum wallboard, cement board, and ceiling tiles. We don't think USG represents an attractive way to play the residential housing market. The company makes relatively commodity type products. While people might care about the type of plumbing fixtures that are in their house we doubt too many people are paying attention to the brand of drywall used.

As we might expect of a commodity manufacturing company the business is relatively fixed asset intensive. USG has 62% or $1.7B of its $2.7B in total tangible assets tied up in property, plant, and equipment.

What we have in USG is a commodity manufacturing company with significant operating leverage. Although the stock is cheap, we don't think it's the best buy in the sector.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.