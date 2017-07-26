Alphabet's Q2: What Was Said, And Also Not Said, Make It Exciting

However, its strong position in AI/ML and possible leadership role in quantum computing may suggest that even more value resides in the stock.

Introduction - Alphabet (GOOG) grows fast, margins shrink



As you very likely know well, GOOG (Class C non-voting stock), along with the Class A voting shares (GOOGL) reported earnings after the close Monday. It also filed its 10-Q. Revenues and pre-fine earnings beat expectations. Some salient numbers:

revenues $26.0 B vs. $21.5 B in Q2 2016

revenues up 21% yoy; constant currency: up 23%

GAAP EPS $5.01, down from $7.00 yoy (reflects $2.74 B European Commission fine)

Google operating income up yoy from $7.0 B to $7.8 B

Other Bets operating loss down $83 million yoy as revenues grew and expenses held steady

Google ad revenues $25.8 B vs. $21.3 B yoy

Google "other" revenues $3.1 B vs. $2.2 B yoy

traffic acquisition costs up ("TAC") from $4.0 B to $5.1 B yoy

capex rose by one-third to $2.8 B.

Page 30 of the 10-Q (pdf slide 33) provides GOOG's executive overview of the quarter.

The rise in TAC as a percentage of revenues hurt margins, and CFO Ruth Porat reported on the conference call that she expects that trend to continue. The main driver is the rapid move to presentation and click-through of ads on mobile devices. GOOG's position is that what matters most is aggregate profit, not margins. I concur; the mobility revolution marches on rapidly, with no end in sight.

GOOG closed Tuesday at $950.70, GOOGL at $969.03.

GOOG looks at Search as just the beginning of its adventure, which I'll update from a top-down perspective shortly. Next, though, are some brief comments on GOOG's cash position and valuation.

Adjusting GOOG's P/E for excess cash and EPS growth rate

This is an art, not a science. The company is facing more potential fines from the EC, and perhaps elsewhere, but it is a massive free cash flow machine and has vast borrowing power, so I would tend to subtract an estimate of its excess cash when thinking of its "true" P/E.

I think of the company's excess cash as cash plus marketable securities, which ended Q2 at $95 B, minus total liabilities, which were $30 B. This equals $65 B. Perhaps something should be subtracted for that to further account for certain potential tax costs should money be returned to the US, but with a reported tax rate around 19-20%, that's realistic enough to just go with the $65 B. This number is about 10% of the market cap of all three classes of Alphabet's stock. So, whether looking at GOOG or GOOGL, which receives a premium to GOOG as voting stock, I subtract about 10% from the stated P/E to get a cash-adjusted P/E - but I do exclude the fine, since I'm using trailing earnings to be conservative, but the goal is to think forward. Using TTM EPS, GOOG adjusts to about 29X using this valuation tool.

The next question is what forward growth rate to think about for GOOG.

That's a tough one. The EU via the EC is pressuring GOOG's m.o., and the company is investing more heavily in hardware (data centers for internal use and to compete with AWS) and personnel in various AI and other pursuits. So, it's reasonable to look at EPS growth in the next several years being lower than revenue growth.

This is all arbitrary, but looking at yoy growth and operating income trends, and noting that stock-based compensation expenses spiked this quarter, I'll project EPS growth at 14% for the next several years.

Comparing that to a TTM adjusted P/E of 29X gives a price:earnings:growth adjusted ratio of 2X. With luck, that will be conservative. But since the future is unknowable and the P/E is adjusted for cash that remains with the company, I think it's reasonable.

This looks attractive relative to the market (SPY), which has a PEG that I estimate as follows. With Q2 earnings coming in in-line so far, which is better than usual, S&P is expecting $105 in GAAP EPS for the TTM ending in this current 2nd quarter. With a SPY trading around $247, the P/E would be 23.5X. Given a historical growth rate for corporate earnings around 6%, which I propose continues, that suggests that the PEG of the SPY is around 4X.

This comparison is favorable for GOOG's stock, and importantly, it uses my view of its near- and intermediate-term growth chances based on its current businesses and advantages.

After all, GOOG's many strengths would normally make it trade at a premium PEG to the SPY. These strengths go far beyond the general Search/advertising business to include its vast installed base of Android devices, huge number of app downloads and photo/video uploads, YouTube, and so on.

My view is that GOOG is poised for even greater successes, making it more attractive than simply on a guesstimate of one PEG versus another. To lay out and update that investment case, the next two sections, I'll take a macro view of GOOG's plans to dominate the business world for decades to come. There are two emerging technologies that could generate high and durably growing profits where GOOG may be in the lead. I will begin with the better-known and more solid one, artificial intelligence and machine learning.

AI/ML begin to move to GOOG's mainstream

This was discussed in some detail in my prior GOOG article, Alphabet May Be Spelled U-N-D-E-R-V-A-L-U-E-D. Not wanting to repeat what's there, this article will take a few quotes from the prepared remarks of the CEO of Google (the main operating subsidiary of Alphabet), to show how these technologies are already coming into use at the company.

Mr. Sundar Pichai began his remarks with the spotlight squarely on AI/ML, saying:

We had a phenomenal quarter. Google continues to lead the shift to AI driven computing. We are working to make this incredible technology available to everyone around the world. It's our focus on infusing our products and platforms with power of machine learning and AI that's driving our success.

That makes it core to the company's diverse efforts.

After discussing some of these efforts, Mr. Pichai got more specific, saying:

One focus area for us this quarter has been enabling our machine learning algorithms to learn and improve our products much faster. One such research initiative auto ML enables us to pursue approaches to automate the design of machine learning models. Our ability to rapidly deploy the best machine learning in all of our products enabled us this quarter to launch all sorts of new smart features, to help moderate comments, suggest smart replies in Gmail and improved translations. We rolled out new machine learning features in Google Maps, YouTube, Gmail and Google Photos, which now has more than 500 million monthly users who backup 1.2 billion photos and videos every day.

Automated machine learning models - that is big stuff. The CEO provided another example of where AI is already helping the company grow:

Turning to our advertising platforms. Here too machine learning is critical to helping advertisers and app developers analyze data in real time to reach consumers with more useful ads and measure campaign effectiveness. At Google Marketing Next this quarter we launched Google Attribution, a comprehensive measurement tool that allows marketers to measure the impact of their campaigns across devices and channels all in one place with no additional cost.

AI and ML are here now at GOOG, but they are young techniques. There's much more to go.

If GOOG can develop next generation AI/ML techniques to benefit advertisers, then the deteriorating trends that exist in TAC and profit margins will not matter much in the long run. The key is profits, not margins, and as stationary machines proliferate in the house to go along with the global trend toward portable computing-communication devices, there may be no end in sight for the growth of GOOG's profits from advertising.

But the company wants to use Search and, eventually, even advertising revenues as the profit sources to evolve into a larger, more diversified, and more important company.

GOOG's AI efforts extend widely, including drug discovery and other healthcare efforts, as was discussed in the prior article on GOOG.

GOOG is a, or (I think) the, corporate leader in AI/ML. If it's not the leader, it's certainly a prime contender.

Then, there's a field that will make AI/ML much easier to do, while providing other significant profit opportunities. This is "what was not said" as discussed in the title, nor was it discussed in my prior GOOG article; thus, I discuss the topic here.

Quantum computing prepares to enter for real

Research at Google provides introductory information about this nascent field, which is given the header of Quantum A.I.:

Quantum Computing merges two great scientific revolutions of the 20th century: computer science and quantum physics. Quantum physics is the theoretical basis of the transistor, the laser, and other technologies which enabled the computing revolution. But on the algorithmic level today's computing machinery still operates on "classical" Boolean logic. Quantum computing is the design of hardware and software that replaces Boolean logic by quantum law at the algorithmic level. For certain computations such as optimization, sampling, search or quantum simulation this promises dramatic speedups.

The speedup referred to involves orders of magnitude faster computing speed, not just incremental speedups.

The description goes on to lay down an important marker, saying:

Soon we... will perform computations which current computers cannot replicate.

This is thought to be on track to occur this year on a ground-breaking 49 "qubit" (quantum bit) quantum computing device.

That web page is full of links to esoteric articles such as Bounding the Costs of Quantum Simulation of Many-Body Physics in Real Space and Chiral Ground-State Currents of Interacting Photons in a Synthetic Magnetic Field. The most relevant article for investors is Commercialize early quantum technologies.

In this important article from Google's Quantum AI Laboratory, a key paragraph reads this way:

This conservative view of quantum computing gives the impression that investors will benefit only in the long term. We contend that short-term returns are possible with the small devices that will emerge within the next five years, even though these will lack full error correction [an important problem with quantum computing].

After presenting technical details of the technology, the authors address what investors care about:

BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES A new technology can improve business in three ways: by increasing revenue, reducing costs or lowering investments in infrastructure. In the digital era, introducing a new technology has an exponential impact: even a 1% gain in product quality can help a company to achieve overwhelming growth in terms of user numbers or revenue. This is the ‘superstar effect’, which assumes close competition, transparency and an efficient market. If early quantum-computing devices can offer even a modest increase in computing speed or power, early adopters will reap the rewards. Rival companies would face high entry barriers to match the same quality of services and products, because few experts can write quantum algorithms, and businesses need time to tailor new algorithms. The markets that are most open to such disruptions are information-rich and digital, and involve business challenges that rely on many variables. Such markets include financial services, health care, logistics and data analytics.

What they appear to be saying is that the above fields are where quantum computing will likely be used commercially, but eventually, depending on costs, perhaps it will largely displace today's paradigm. Many technical hurdles await.

Google appears confident of the future with these technologies, saying this in the concluding section of the article:

The field of quantum computing will soon achieve a historic milestone — quantum supremacy. It is still unknown whether application-related algorithms will be able to deliver big increases in speed using the sorts of processors that will soon be available. But when quantum hardware becomes sufficiently powerful, it will become possible to test this and develop new types of algorithms.

It is saying "when" rather than "if."

As with all young, emerging technologies, there are no certainties with quantum computing. But I will proffer the guess that GOOG is seizing the lead in it and will make it work - and that years from now, this technology will be a game-changer. Perhaps the Street is not considering this in valuing GOOG today.

There are some semi-technical articles on the web that discuss this matter, including an informative one from May in an IEEE article.

Google's competitors include companies such as IBM (IBM) and Microsoft (MSFT), as well as academic researchers.

This situation leads to the following analogy:

GOOG as IBM of old

As the above article mentions, small advantages in tech (or biotech) can produce outsized business advantages. Thus, I propose that what could simply be a realistically optimistic view of GOOG's operational and financial capabilities could be that it may be on the way to a business success such as IBM's System/360. IBM describes the impact of this hardware-software achievement thusly:

Few products in American history have had the massive impact of the IBM ® System/360—on technology, on the way the world works or on the organization that created them. Jim Collins, author of Good to Great, ranks the S/360 as one of the all-time top three business accomplishments, along with Ford’s Model T and Boeing’s first jetliner, the 707. It set IBM on a path to dominate the computer industry for the following 20 years.

If I may put myself in Larry Page's place (founder and CEO of Alphabet), the subsequent passage in IBM's description of its history may not be out of place for what leadership in AI/ML and quantum computing could do for GOOG:

Within IBM, the S/360 project sparked an extraordinary period of technological and business creativity, internal conflict and self-reflection for thousands of IBMers. When the S/360 was announced on April 7, 1964, it not only changed computing forever, but also IBM. The company learned, in Watson Jr.’s words, that “there was nothing IBM couldn’t do.”

IBM was, of course, quite successful before the S/360, as GOOG is today.

This might be something like where GOOG is going.

The importance of the S/360 as IBM describes it may also be relevant to the impact of GOOG's main goals:

Most significantly, the S/360 ushered in an era of computer compatibility - for the first time, allowing machines across a product line to work with each other. In fact, it marked a turning point in the emerging field of information science and the understanding of complex systems. After the S/360, we no longer talked about automating particular tasks with “computers.” Now, we talked about managing complex processes through “computer systems.”

This may have been the beginning of "the network is the computer" sort of thinking.

Applying this to GOOG, just to the Waymo subsidiary developing machine-driven vehicles, we can imagine that Waymo is now using AI to improve its capabilities, and as AI at Google gets better, Waymo will get better that much faster, eventually being tested in rain and snow, difficult traffic, etc. If, some years down the road, the auto fleet largely or entirely consists of autonomous vehicles, then they could all form a network controlled by Google quantum computers which would optimize traffic flow in real time. There might then be no need for traffic lights, those metal squares that warn you when you drift toward the next lane, etc. More important, traffic accidents might mostly become a thing of the past, with immense savings in health and resources. Then, add in the potential further savings from fleets of on-demand autonomously-driven vehicles to take people places and you have a more efficient, improved world. GOOG may be positioned to generate large profits if it plays a leadership role in the core technologies enabling this revolution.

This is just one of the ways that GOOG's efforts in AI/ML and quantum computing could drive massive long-term returns to shareholders.

Concluding thoughts and cautions

Two cautions, both somewhat routine. One is that the company's 10-K and other documents list numerous risk factors. They are real risks and worth reviewing for investors unfamiliar with the details. The other is the investing risks inherent in stocks trading around 30X earnings. EPS could double, then double again, and for all we know, the stock could end up like Gilead Sciences (GILD) and trade lower from today, i.e. with a P/E of 7X, and with no dividends paid either. In the next few years, if the Fed reverses QE with vigor, the scenario of shrunken P/Es might, in my view, become quite real.

The above points are, of course, true for all companies in one way or another.

In summary, GOOG delivered a strong quarter as online usage shifts to lower-margined but more numerous mobile devices. This shift is poised to continue, and I like the company's focus on total profits rather than margins.

There may be numerous yet-to-be monetized assets in the growing GOOG ecosystem of products. YouTube may have vast further profit growth ahead. GOOG does not charge manufacturers for the Android platform; that could change. Google Maps may eventually be its own profit center; that's in the pipeline. Google in the Cloud may be a long-term growth story. Also, potentially very large are profits from what could be the "smartest" devices, both mobile and home-based (such as Google Home). Thus, leaving aside products and technologies yet to be invented or perfected, substantial growth may be in the cards for GOOG in the years immediately ahead of us.

These in and of themselves might make GOOG attractive.

When I combine them with what might flow from GOOG's efforts, and perhaps leads, in AI/ML and quantum computing, I'm hard-pressed to find a similar strong company with GOOG's combination of current and visible near-term growth prospects and potential dominance for many years to come. Perhaps GOOG will be the IBM of old, with double-digit CAGRs for decades to come.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you wish to contribute.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOOG,GOOGL,GILD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice. I am not an investment adviser.