InfraCap MLP ETF Generated A 14% Yield Through Distributions And Options

Master Limited Partnerships (MLP) have been flat for the last 12 months with distributions offsetting the price decline.

Source: Alerian.com

However, individual securities have not been without drama with many distribution cuts and secondary offerings creating large declines. We considered venturing into this space in the past but were turned off by the complexities of dealing with the ever-frightening K-1's. While K-1's are problematic for US investors, they are positively nightmarish for non-US investors. We decided to wade these waters using an exchange traded fund (ETF) or a closed end fund (CEF). After a lot of consideration we initiated a position in InfraCap MLP ETF (AMZA).

4 Reasons why we love this ETF

1) Expense ratio

AMZA has one of the lowest expense ratios in the combined ETF/CEF universe for MLPs. We pulled up the expense ratios for all the CEF's we could find and we were in for quite the surprise. 7 funds had expense ratios exceeding 4% and the median had an expense ratio of 3.09%.

Source: CEFA.com

AMZA's 1.36% was a positive delight in comparison. We investigated if any of the CEF"s traded at a high enough discount to allow us to feel comfortable paying a bit more in fees and the highest we could find Cushing Energy Income (SRF) which traded at a 13% discount to NAV. We felt that discount while worth watching did not justify the 2% annual fee differential.

2) Leverage we can live with

Most CEF's in this space use leverage. AMZA as an ETF is no different. We were quite happy though with the leverage ratio of 30% which falls in the middle of the CEF pack and is an amount that we think should juice up returns without causing sleepless nights.

Source: AMZA April 30, 2017 Financials

3) Good set of core holdings

AMZA takes relatively concentrated bets through its active management and we are comfortable with that for part of our portfolio. We actually investigated the top 10 holdings and were happy to find that most would have made it into our portfolio had we decided to invest into individual names.

Source: AMZA FactSheet

4) Outperformance of the MLP index

Total one year return by AMZA has done a bit better than the MLP index in spite of fees which is a strong positive for us.

Source: Stockcharts.com

Part of this has surely come from high amount of income the fund generates through selling of calls and puts on the underlying holdings.

In the last 6 months written options generated 68% as much income as the distributions from the underlying MLP holdings themselves. We love using this strategy ourselves and we executed it recently on one of our favorite REIT holdings. Hence we were thrilled to find AMZA doing so on our behalf while issuing a 1099 instead of a K-1. The estimated combined return from selling options and the distributions on the underlying accounted for 13.8% of the total 21% "yield" by the ETF. We derived this by using the SEC Yield of 8.22% and multiplying it by 168%. This is of course a rough estimate and we think option premiums will provide between 4-6% returns over time, juicing up the distribution yields and reducing volatility.

Conclusion:

We love this MLP ETF and have taken a decent size position into the weakness that has plagued all energy related investments. We are aware that some MLP CEF's have done better than AMZA but we are not too comfortable with such incredibly high expense ratios and feel that very few funds can overcome that headwind forever. The distribution from AMZA does comprise of some return of capital but by and large this funds has a lot going for it.

If you enjoyed this article, please scroll up and click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles.

If you did not like this article, please read it again, change your mind and then click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.