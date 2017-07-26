Telefónica Deutschland Holding's (TELDF) CEO Markus Haas on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCPK:TELDF) Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call July 26, 2017 4:00 AM ET

Veronika Bunk-Sanderson

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Telefónica Deutschland's second quarter 2017 preliminary results conference call. Before proceeding with the presentation, we would like to inform you that the financial information contained in this document has been prepared under International Financial Reporting Standards. This presentation may contain announcements that constitute forward-looking statements, which are not guarantees to future performance and involve risks and uncertainties.

Also certain results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors. We invite you to read the complete disclaimer included in the first page of this presentation, which you will also find on our website in the Investor Relations section.

Now today, our Chief Executive Officer, Markus Haas, will take you through the results for the first-half 2017. As our outgoing CFO, Rachel Empey, is now on leave, I will guide you through the Q2 results section myself. And our new CFO, Markus Rolle, will take his position from the August 1, 2017.

Markus, please go ahead.

Markus Haas

Thank you, Veronika. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our call for the first-half 2017 results release. We have had a successful quarter and are yet again delivering results in line with our full-year guidance. We see all the key positive trends intact. Our MSR trends, excluding effects regulation, continued to improve in a dynamic environment to minus 0.5% in the first-half of 2017.

The German market is shifting to bigger data bundles, where we see a considerable revenue opportunity from growing data usage. We clearly perceive a market consensus to stimulate data uptake. Our average LTE usage is already at 2 gigabyte for our LTE postpaid customers. Our O2 Free tariff portfolio helps us drive traffic, which continues to grow strongly every quarter and is up 48% year-on-year again in Q2.

At OIBDA level, we continue to benefit from incremental synergy savings of around €75 million in the first-half, growing our OIBDA by a solid 3.6% year-on-year first half-year. We continue to reiterate our full-year 2017 outlook across all metrics, as well as our ambition to grow the dividend in 2017 and 2018 on the back of strong operating cash flow momentum.

If we move on, let me remind you of our guidance for 2017 and how we performed over the last quarters. We clearly continue to see positive trends at both revenue and OIBDA level. We believe in our ability to generate further operating momentum and realize the promised synergies. In fact, as you can see on this slide, our underlying mobile service revenue growth has continued to improve on a quarterly basis since Q2 2016 from minus 1.5% year-on-year to minus 0.4% year-on-year currently, despite continued headwinds from the wholesale retail mix-shift, OTT and legacy base effects.

Similarly we have been to grow out in every single quarter over the last year, despite regulatory headwinds and are performing against our upgraded synergy target of reaching 75% of the promised €900 million operating cash flow synergies already at year-end 2017. We continue to use our CapEx efficiently during the network integration and are on target with the first-half results to reach our outlook of about €1 billion in terms of investments.

In summary, we remain highly confident in the stability of this business in a market environment, which holds challenges and opportunities.

As I said earlier, the German market is generating further momentum in terms of mobile data growth. In the premium segment, we have spin-up and cross-selling O2 Free successfully to new and existing customers. With the launch of our 15th year anniversary tariff, we were able to gather valuable insights about customer behavior when exposed to significantly larger data packets.

Our learnings are clear. German customers have been held back by restricted packet sizes in the past and are now beginning to embrace data-driven services more rigor. We feel that this is a considerable opportunity and for partake in the development to support further generate momentum.

The non-premium segment saw the proposed merger of Drillisch and United Internet approved just yesterday. Meanwhile the coming into force of the European roaming legislation as well as larger data allowances has support a shift to higher price points, which we view positively. We continue to run a multi-brand portfolio here, which supports significant customer outreach.

If we look a little bit more on the commercial side. Let me now explain to you how our commercial momentum is benefiting from O2 Free and our recent anniversary promotions. The removal of the data sealing on 3G, which we introduced with O2 Free in October 2016, enabled customers to surf freely and to use their mobile devices without concern for using up their allowances or even digitally [ph].

With our O2 Free 15 offer, we took this approach one step further, driving data usage to over three gigabyte average monthly usage on 4G, due to the generous package size. While clearly this package size is disproportionate to the needs of the customer at this point in time, we are using the learnings from this promotion to drive a portfolio revenue in the autumn. Our emphasis here is or ARPU accretive price points, which will help us drive revenue momentum in a sustainable way.

Partaking in this opportunity also of course requires a degree of commercial investment. In brands, different retail channels, we have selected subsidies and in building customer service. While we are confident our current outlook and level of investment is sufficient to drive market momentum, we depend on the market environment for the level of investments needed going forward.

Let me now turn to the progress of our network integration. It has now been a year since we began the 4G network integration. I can say that it has been a continuous demanding process for our company, which our engineers are driving with determination. We continue to make steady progress and are now entering our ultimate phase with the first cities fully complete that. The latest network test by German product testing agency, Stiftung Warentest, showed that we are already on a par with our competitors in the cities.

Employing self, self-optimizing and organizing network technology is helping us make the network more efficient for our customers on a daily basis. We were recently awarded an Excellence Award 2017 for the service-orientated quality of our network monitoring through our Customer Experience Management, or CEM tool, short form. The jury praised our contribution to an enabling better customer centricity, which reflects our ambition to put our customers first.

Finally, let me remind you of our target to further transform our business beyond the integration activities. We continued to execute with regards to the remaining work streams, mainly FTE restructuring and the network integration and are looking to complete the integration by year-end 2018 as planned. Meanwhile we are busy aggregating the various transformation initiatives already taking place within our business into an overall program.

Our subsidiary, Telefónica NEXT, for example is already successful in driving ADA and IoT initiatives and we are now looking to take this projects to the market. Our focus on digital transformation and the desire to simplify existing structures, also explain the recent change in our management board structure which we announced last week. We have eliminated the previous three-tiered board structure, thus enabling the new management board to drive the key transformation game-changer in the most effective way.

We will come to the market with a clear view of what we see as tangible transformation benefits for revenue at profitability at the end of this year, together with the Q4 results release and outlook 2018.

With this, I would like to hand over to Veronika, who will take you through the Q2 results in detail. Veronika?

Veronika Bunk-Sanderson

Thank you, Markus. I'm very happy to present to you today another strong set of results for Q2 2017. We have seen solid operating momentum, leveraging O2 Free and the 15-year anniversary promotions, as just explained by Markus.

We have also continued to see synergy capture well on track with our full-year targets and all other KPIs are also in line with our full-year guidance. We are reiterating our full-year outlook including expectations with regards to the regulatory reflects.

At a reported level, MSR has come in at minus 3.0%, reflecting the European roaming regime, as well as the start of the roam-like-home regulation, which kicked in as of the middle of June. Excluding regulatory effects, MSR trends continues to improve to minus 0.4% year-on-year from the minus 0.6% year-on-year we reported in Q1 2017. As Markus already flagged, some headwinds from the mix-shift and legacy base remain.

We are also maintaining solid trading momentum with 197,000 postpaid net adds and 322,000 prepaid net additions. In fixed-line also, we continue to see good demand for VDSL with 88,000 net additions. The wholesale migration meanwhile continues in line with our expectations.

We are also seeing solid OIBDA growth at 5% this quarter, driven primarily by €40 million of incremental synergies in Q2, which are mainly stemming from FTE restructuring and network integration and include both rollover and additional synergies. Most importantly, we've also seen a margin enhancement of 2.1 percentage points year-on-year to a margin of 26.7% in Q2.

We have also recorded another €10 million of CapEx synergies in the quarter as a result of our network consolidation and the rollout of a single LTE network, with the majority of CapEx synergies however falling into the second half.

At a cash flow level, our underlying operating cash flow is solid year-on-year, especially if we exclude the capital gain related to the sale of towers in the first-half of the prior year.

Moving onto the trading trends on Slide number 10. We can see very clearly that our retail versus wholesale trading is now stabilizing, with a partner share of postpaid gross additions at 55% of total, which is the same as in Q1 2017. This clearly reflects the shift to higher price points on the back of roaming and the discount segment, as well as the focus on higher price points and larger buckets, which we also now see in that same segment.

As you saw yesterday, we have also now seen the approval of the merger between Drillisch and United Internet, which we continue to view as positive for the market as a whole. Our churn trends remain solid and in line with expectations. We have even seen some seasonal improvements in line with prior years with the overall postpaid churn improving 0.1 percentage points to 1.5% and 0.3 percentage points for O2 to 1.3%.

On the fixed-line side, we also remain confident in our overall fixed-line performance albeit we are seeing some seasonality, and in the customers base development this is reflected to a decrease of 1% to a lower number of 2.1 million accesses. In VDSL, our traction remains strong. Our customer base is up 43% to about 1 million customers in VDSL now, and as I already said, we saw 88,000 net additions this quarter versus 67,000 in the last quarter, so a clear improvement here.

The wholesale DSL migration continues in line with our expectations on the back of the planned shutdown at the legacy ULL platform, which we are looking to complete by 2019.

Moving onto the next slide and the development on the data side. You can see very clearly that data KPIs remained strong in the market that is now shifting to larger data buckets. Music and video streaming continue to remain the key drivers of data traffic growth with our customer base. We have seen sustained year-on-year growth of total data traffic of 60% to now just under 100,000 terabytes in the second quarter.

Data usage of our O2 LTE postpaid customers also continues to grow nicely, up 48% year-on-year to two gigabytes per month on the back of our O2 Free portfolio and our upselling into larger bundles. The O2 Free 15 portfolio is even seeing data usage of over three gigabytes, which we find highly encouraging.

In addition, our LTE customer base also continues to grow and is now up 53% year-on-year to 14.4 million LTE customers. Clearly the quarter-on-quarter growth is slowing in a maturing market, with the LTE handsets coming up for renewal now and usage is becoming a bigger driver of this trends and important adopter [ph].

If we are now moving onto the P&L. It is clear that MSR trends are further improving on a sequential basis, both in reported terms and also excluding regulatory effects. In reported terms, MSR was down 3% compared to 3.4% in Q1, and excluding regulatory effects of about €35 million in the second quarter, the same figure as in the first quarter. The MSR trajectory improved sequentially to minus 0.4% from minus 0.6% in the first quarter, with continued accretive effects from O2 Free.

In the handsets business, we are now seeing early signs of some stabilizing trends, although replacement cycles remained relatively long at this point in time but handset revenues are now up 1.5% year-on-year versus a decline of minus 5.4% year-on-year, just a quarter ago.

In terms of our partner share of postpaid MSR, we are also seeing the usual 1% increase to 22%, so this is a very stable trend compared to previous quarters. On the fixed-line, we continued to see the expected effect from wholesale customer migration, weighing on wholesale fixed revenue and the related low-margin carrier voice business. However on the fixed retail trend side, we see a stabilizing effect with some seasonal volatility on the back of the increasing share of VDSL customers in our base, which now stand at 960,000 customers.

Moving onto OIBDA. You can see that we have had solid OIBDA growth in the quarter of 5% driven by approximately €40 million of synergies, taking us to a margin of 26.7% in Q2. In terms of the H1 OIBDA, excluding exceptional effects, we now stand at €873 million, up a solid 3.6%. And as a reminder, in Q2 2016, we had the extraordinary gain of €352 million related to the tower sale effect that we executed last year.

In H1, we have also seen altogether €75 million of synergies, mainly driven by FTE restructuring and the network integration. This has led to a steady margin enhancement on the back of this synergy delivery, which now takes us to an H1 margin of 24.6%.

In terms of our cost structure, it is clear that supplies have benefits from the cut of the mobile termination rates and we are down 6.2% year-on-year in the first half. Our hardware cost of sales were slightly lighter year-on-year, while the connectivity related cost of sales declined.

Personnel expenses clearly also declined from minus 6.3% year-on-year, reflecting the effects from the leaver program. Our other OpEx was also down 7.2%, mainly driven by the integration savings. Clearly some of those savings were offset by higher commercial investment into the positioning of O2 Free.

As Markus already said, we invest on the commercial side through brands, through a variety of online channels, some selective subsidy and also customer service. And at this point in time, we believe that commercial investments are clearly needed in this market and we are seeing a similar level of commercial invest to Q1 2017.

At this point in time, we are happy with the current level given the market situation but we depends on the market environment for decisions about future investments.

Moving onto free cash flow. We have reported a free cash flow of €68 million and the working capital of minus €326 million in the first half of 2017. Working capital essentially reflects the usual prepayments, mainly for the rental of mobile sites at the beginning of each year, which unwind over the quarters. Other working capital outflows are essentially a mixed section of factoring as well as an increase in trades receivables and we have also seen restructuring of our negative €50 million. Altogether, we have now reached a cumulated restructuring cash out of about €440 million over the total of the merger period.

Our net debt has also increased to €1,575 million, mainly on the back of the dividend payments of €744 million, which was approved by the AGM in May. Our leverage has now increased to 0.9x versus 0.4x at the beginning of the year, which is clearly still in line with our stated targets of under or up to 1x.

Now if we are considering our operating lease adjusted leverage, I can tell you that it is currently at around 2.3x and in line with the multiplier used by Fitch.

Now in summary, let me reiterate that we are in line with our guidance for 2017 in a dynamic market, which is now shifting towards higher data usage and increased speed uptake. Operationally we continue to focus on cross and upselling of our O2 Free portfolio and we are testing the market with our 15-year anniversary promotions with a view towards the portfolio update in the autumn.

We are clearly intending to partake in this revenue opportunity which the higher data usage presents, and this clearly also requires the level of commercial invest. As I said, our current level is adequate, given the level of dynamic in the market that we will continue to obviously watch the dynamics in the market carefully.

We are also seeing solid OIBDA growth reflected in our synergy savings, which proves our execution ability and our underlying cash flow momentum continues to be positive. At this point in time, we'd like to reiterate our commitment to dividend growth for the next two years, as we guided last year.

With that, I would like to hand back to the operator and open the line for Q&A. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, at this time we will begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. One moment for the first question please. The first question comes from the line of Polo Tang with UBS. Please go ahead.

Polo Tang

Yes, hi. I just have two questions. The first one is really just in terms of EU roaming cuts. I appreciate it's still early days, but can you give us any color in terms of what you're seeing on usage and what are the implications in terms of retail revenues in the wholesale costs? And the second one is really just about the competitive landscape, really just for more color in terms of expanding on your comments about why you think the Drillisch-United Internet merger is positive for the German mobile market? And also relating to competition, can you give us some color in terms of what you're seeing in terms of commercial activity in the high-end, specifically has there been any response to your 15-year anniversary offer? Thanks.

Markus Haas

Good morning, Polo. We noted three questions. Let's start with the roaming one. I think we are - it's early in the year. Summer season just kicks off here in Germany. We are little bit later in Germany. Overall I think clearly we see a higher usage as expected, so we are in line what we assumed so far, so we have not seen disruptive behaviors at this point in time.

On the Drillisch one, and from our perspective - clearly it has been approved yesterday by the shareholders of Drillisch. From our perspective, it has been announced as a synergy merger, clearly utilizing with the scale of customers being brought into this merger with the United Internet customer base with a majority of these customers sit not on the Telefónica network but on a third-party network being brought into the MBA in order to achieve synergies. So in so far we always said we see this positive. Our commercial relationships and contractual relationships with both entities remain as they are.

And finally competitive answers on the O2 Free 15. From our perspective, we have clearly published this announcement and this promotion until September 5 is our anniversary offer. We haven't seen a direct reaction at the high-end of the market, but we clearly see everybody wants to benefit from higher data usage. Let may remind you, I think we've waited so long that higher data usage is happening, it's now actually happening, and we clearly see that all parties strive to test different offers in a different way and I think competition remains intact. And on the other side, we are clearly having a very attractive proposition with the O2 15 and clearly benefit from higher ARPUs coming from this offer.

Polo Tang

Many thanks.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Georgios Ierodiaconou of Citi. Please go ahead.

Georgios Ierodiaconou

Good morning, and thank you for taking the questions. My first question is around your comment earlier regarding the autumn price plans that you will announce and the learnings you had from the 15-year anniversary promotion. You mentioned the ARPU angle to it. I was wondering if you could elaborate a bit more as to how effective you think that would be. But also I was wondering if you have any data you can share with us about the churn difference between customers who are comfortably within that data allowances versus customers who historically used to bridge them and now tend to get throttled down to a 3G speeds, and if there is any noticeable difference between them? And maybe a second question around the network dynamics. Again there was a comment earlier that in [indiscernible] as you already march your competitors, do you mind giving us maybe for the next six months what are the next steps, is it a further improvement in the speeds, is it a bit of expanding in the rural areas? Any color on what are the next things to look out for in the network development? Thank you.

Markus Haas

Thank you for your questions. I think what we clearly can see from the higher data bundles is that customers - if the package is attractive and they now see the need and the benefit of higher data bundles, that there is also higher willingness to pay and I think this is really a good thing. It's all about ARPU up and higher ARPUs coming with the higher data bundles, so we expect that big data bundles are remain to stay.

As we announced earlier, we are currently working on a portfolio to be launched in autumn and taking the learnings out of the test speeds driven by the promotion that's currently out there. So overall we clearly see a higher willingness to pay for mobile in Germany and I think this is a good thing.

On network, before I hand over on churn to Veronika, clearly I think we make progress and we have a rich assets of - a rich portfolio of assets on sites and also spectrum that we are going to utilize step-by-step, so let's remind we are finalizing and working on an LTE 800 nationwide layer. Secondly we utilize the 1800 spectrum that we have and benefit clearly from the cities that we historically had in E-Plus and Telefónica. And finally we are utilizing the 2.6 megahertz spectrum on top of that.

So overall step-by-step we are utilizing all the assets we have. We have all assets we need in order to build a network we want to build. I think that's important to note. And yes, we are constantly rolling this out and we'll step-by-step catch-up on quality with competition.

Veronika Bunk-Sanderson

Hi, George. In terms of your question about churn, I think what you can see from the numbers that we have just released in Q2, churn is clearly sequentially improving. We are actually very proud of this result because if you remember that we migrated millions of customers last year from the old E-Plus plans onto O2 Free, and that those customers are essentially now going through the process of ending their contracts and having to sign up with us again.

We are actually very proud that we can achieve these type of churn rates. Clearly when we design our portfolios, we are very careful as to minimize legacy base cannibalization and I think the churn rates show especially on the O2 with a churn of 1.3% that we've been able to do this quite successfully. Thank you.

Operator

Next question comes from the line of Akhil Dattani of JP Morgan. Please go ahead.

Akhil Dattani

Yes, hi. Good morning. Thanks for taking the question. Just a couple of things firstly. Obviously I can understand you're not going to give any granular commentary around your intended tariff changes going forward at this stage. But I just wondered if you'd be willing to comment just more generally on the sorts of initiatives you're seeing across the industry in terms of how to monetize data? Obviously in Germany, we've seen initiatives from Deutsche Telekom to drive the adoption of higher tier apps through stream on. We've seen in other markets moves towards more unlimited data plans. Could you maybe just comment on what sorts of initiatives you think makes them into the whole, what you like and what you don't like? So that will be the first question. The second one - it's a very quick one but I guess just clarification. Obviously you're talking about the point of data traffic accelerating, use is accelerating but if I see the overall traffic in your network that you report, there isn't really a free sense [ph] in your reported numbers. So maybe you could kind of clarify why that is and how she would think about it? And then the third thing, just in terms of how we think about roaming, I guess, from Polo's question at the beginning. Obviously I do appreciate it was only a couple of weeks of impact but when we look at the regulatory effects you disclosed Q1 to Q2, there is really no desirable change at all. Is that simply because you are arguing just roaming just was not relevant at all in Q2 quarter, or is there something also we should think about? Thanks a lot.

Markus Haas

Thank you for your questions. I think about data monetization in Germany, I think there is sequential approach. I think you remember we have been the first one who implemented data automatics in the German market, so that was the first place. Then last year, we implemented more for more with the O2 Free concept. And now the stimulation actually really translate into higher data usage by consumers and they are now really using mobile data. And so far it's now about really translating this into higher ARPU ups. If you take our average ARPUs and compare now to the test offer that we have out, the O2 Free 15, you can clearly see this is a significant higher ARPU that we would generate with these customers for giving them more with data buckets in the average ARPU we've seen in Germany. So it's phased in a sequential approach I would say.

You also asked what we like and what we do not like. Clearly every company has - we have seen different data monetization strategies also in the German market. We have seen zero-rated offer now from competition in the last quarter. This is currently a way that we will not follow at Telefónica. I think we implemented the O2 Free concept end of last year and we now believe that with significantly higher ARPUs with higher data packets, that's the next wave of monetization in order to, as I said earlier, it's all about ARPU up now in the German market and to benefit from the wave of higher mobile data usage where we waited so long.

On the data usage, you reflected that the overall network growth, we reported around 20%, so the overall network growth. On a segment specific basis, and this is clearly the numbers reiterated here, that we clearly see a significant increase. We have now a three gigabyte usage on 4G for the O2 Free 15 customers. So I think it's always the question what you compare because we clearly also see the customers who still do not have a smartphone and I think we have now a very high smartphone penetration. We're getting on highest level with the other European markets. I think that's a good thing but clearly if you take the overall, there is still a way to go.

On roaming, I will refer to Veronika.

Veronika Bunk-Sanderson

Hi Akhil. Thank you for your question on regulatory effects. So let me briefly spell out the regulatory effects for Q1 and Q2 in comparison. So you remember we had €35 million in Q1 as well as €35 million in now in Q2. Clearly the split is such that you have about €30 million from termination at this point in time and the remainder stems from roaming.

In terms of the roaming legislation, it did come in essentially two weeks before the end of the quarter. But clearly in the case of some customers, there is a delay in the adoption of roam-like-home and while we have some early data points about usage behavior, it's too early to extrapolate at this point in time and we will give you an update in Q3. Thank you.

Akhil Dattani

Thanks a lot.

Operator

Next question comes from the line of Mathieu Robilliard of Barclays. Please go ahead.

Mathieu Robilliard

Yes, good morning. Thank you for taking the questions. The first question has to do with data growth. So clearly it's great to see data usage peak up in Germany and you driving that. My question has to do with the MBA MVNO contracts you have with Drillisch. If we move to a quasi-unlimited model and it seems that what you're talking about for autumn is certainly something based on high levels of data, is there not a risk that United-Drillisch gets also a lot more data available because they take a percentage of your network capacity and that kind of feeds more initiatives from their end in terms of providing more to customers actually going for more customers. I just wanted to understand if you see that as a threat to the equilibrium of the market? And then the second question with regards to EBITDA, so you had a bit, very good numbers in Q2. Now clearly as you spell it out, synergies have accelerated probably more than certainly I anticipated, which is partly offset also by higher commercial costs and since you're not raising the guidance, the synergies for the full-year, I wonder if in H2 actually there is a bit of a reversal here where synergies progressing slow but with higher commercial cost, it makes H2 a little bit more difficult. Hopefully that's clear. Thanks.

Markus Haas

Thank you for your question. Let me start with the MBA. So the logic and the mechanism in the MBA has not changed since we published the MBA three years ago. So overall if the network size grows, clearly also that 20% capacity that have been ordered so far grows and it also means a higher cost for the MBA MVNO that needs to pay to us. So, in so far there is clearly also regulatory effect in the model of the NBA and because if you would, for example, go now into the example you made, unlimited, that we currently do not see in the German market, just to be clear, you also would need to have a pricing model or retail pricing behind that work. So in so far the MBA model remains intact as it has been published and agreed with Drillisch before the merger.

On OIBDA, I would hand over to Veronika to explain the detail.

Veronika Bunk-Sanderson

Thank you, Mathieu, for your question. So in terms of synergies, let's just remind ourselves what the total synergies for the full-year are. So we guided OpEx and revenue-related synergies of €160 million for the full-year and we have already released synergies of €35 million for Q1 and €40 million for Q2. So that gives you €75 million altogether for the first-half, leaving about €85 million of synergies for the second-half.

I would say in terms of the phasing, it's likely to be roughly evenly distributed in the second-half of the year and clearly this is the biggest counterweight we have to put up against the regulatory effects that we will also of course see in larger numbers in the second-half of the year.

Now if we think about the drivers of OIBDA, clearly synergies and regulation are important and then you've also mentioned commercial costs, and obviously as I said before, we depend on the market developments, so the size of the commercial costs and we feel confident at this point in time that currently the level of commercial invest is suitable for the market environment, but we will clearly be watching this closely going forward. Thank you.

Mathieu Robilliard

Thank you very much.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Dominik Klarmann of HSBC. Please go ahead.

Dominik Klarmann

Yes, thank you. Just one on the digital transformation program, and I was wondering if you could give us a bit more color already on that. So should we think about upfront costs for the program in '18 eating away most of the residual synergies in - or the synergies for '18 and then benefits coming in '19. Is that the roughly the right understanding, or do you not need any incremental investments for that program at all? And then just secondly, another clarification on the MBA MVNO contract. So I mean it seems clear that the unit price of gigabyte of data that United Drillisch pace - that unit price falls significantly until 2020. Now my understanding is that after 2020, you only guarantee that the unit price that's reached in 2020 stays stable, so does not go up but you have no obligation to further reduce your unit prices then from 2020 to 2030. Is that the right understanding? Thank you.

Markus Haas

Thank you for your question. Overall with the digital transformation program that we want to launch, clearly we want to achieve two things; additional growth and additional efficiencies. I think that's the aim by delivering the synergy case in parallel, so this is a very important point from our perspective but this is for the next wave until 2020, the program that we are going to launch. Overall we will guide for 2018 and next year and we can't give a guidance clearly at this point in time.

From an investment point of view, this is not so much about network investments, the transformation program, just to give a flavor on this. This is about digitalizing processes. This is about reengineering processes. This is about a customer interface. So we talk not about heavy network investments coming with that program. It's about getting the benefits of an end-to-end digitalization into our systems, but especially creating a unique customer interface. So, in so far it's too early to talk about upfront costs and benefits so far I think. And once we are ready to announce this and we have set a date, we will come back also in the form of a Capital Markets Day in order clearly to share the details what this program is about, what are the efficiency gains and what are the revenues coming from the program and of course what are the investment needs for this.

On the Drillisch MBA, clearly as you all know, we don't disclose the details of the MBAs. We have always been clear that the MBA contract has several elements, variable and fixed elements within, and that's clearly an obligation to extend the MBA from Telefónica side if the parties wish to do so. So clearly that's an option of the newly merged entity in order to continue. And clearly there are several rules, and one is clearly about the size of the network at that point in time but there is not an automatic process in there that gets to a certain result in that way.

So I think it's a negotiation period that we would need to enter what happens after June 2020, and then would see how the pricing goes. So from Telefónica perspective, we see the reasonable mechanisms in order to clearly also protect our network investments.

Dominik Klarmann

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Next question comes from the line of Frederic Boulan of Bank of America/Merrill Lynch. Please go ahead.

Frederic Boulan

Hi, good morning. Two questions please and one follow-up, if I may. So firstly on the roaming. If you could give us a bit more detail, let's say, on '16 numbers in terms of split between retail, wholesale roaming and the cost side, so we can understand how the different buckets evolve? And secondly are you happy with the current sizing for '17 that you provided last year and should we expect a similar impact in 2018 at this stage? Can you give us a bit more color on that? Secondly, just coming back on the impact of the 15-year anniversary package. You flag pricing is substantially above ARPU. However it's also substantially below the traditional three gig [ph]. So do you see any down-trading risk of customers currently on four gig €45 price point or do you think this is marginal, and are you actually seeing those €20 customers jumping to €30 price points to get more data? And maybe a follow-up on the previous question from Mathieu on the impact of strong traffic growth on the - for United-Drillisch. So if we have - if we continue to see the very strong growth in traffic on your network, I think it's question that was that the new will also receive a lot more data, so what do you think would be the implications? I understand of course they will have to pay you more but they will also be in a position where they have much more data to offer to the customers. So do you think there is a risk here that they choose to be a bit more aggressive to utilize this capacity that they will receive? Thank you very much.

Veronika Bunk-Sanderson

Thank you, Fred, for your questions. I will take the ones on the regulatory effects. So let me remind you what the regulatory effects were for '17 and '18. I think we said very clearly we expect 3% to 4% of the MSR to fall away as a result of the regulatory effects this year and 4% to 5% of OIBDA. I think the market expects that to be around about €200 million for this year on MSR and about €100 million on OIBDA.

In terms of the split between retail and wholesale, clearly we don't give you a split. We can only really talk about the dynamics here. So on the retail side, you will of course remember that we have roaming revenues, as well as roaming costs. And on the wholesale side, the way the mechanism works is that clearly we pass on some of those costs to our MVNO partners who are using our own wholesale contracts. Hence of course they don't have any inflow roaming but they only have outflow roaming and you can draw your own conclusions from that.

I would say in terms of the effects for 2018, clearly we will see some effects until the summer of 2018 on the revenue side. I would say the effects will be a low-to-mid double-digit million amount on the revenue side. And clearly on the OIBDA side, it really depends on what we see in terms of usage patterns from now onwards.

It's very much, at this point in time, too early to draw any conclusions because as we've said we've only had about two weeks of data. Going forward of course, at the moment, we feel very confident with our guidance, but as I said, we will give you an update in Q3 if we see any of the underlying usage patterns change to the extent that we will need to update you. Thank you.

Markus Haas

Coming back on the question on O2 Free 15, I think we have a very targeted and segmented approach here that clearly migration was behind for the existing customer base, so - and this is a not tariff that just everyone can book. So it's clearly a targeted approach and clearly the upsell risk or the upsell upside we see in this perspective is much higher than the risk we see from downward selling. So I think it's fully managed and we clearly see here an ample opportunity.

Secondly on the question on the MBA capacity, I think the parties announced - so the merged parties announced that they might consider that they might even need to buy more capacity in order to utilize and bring in all their customers into the MBA, so we do not see that risk that there is unused or unutilized capacity that might trigger certain behaviors that you describe. So from our perspective, capacity might be a scarce resource in that sentiment because if you would clearly fully utilize the capacity in bringing all customers that the merged entity has currently not put on the MBA, they said they might need to buy additional capacity, so clearly also to use this capacity careful in order to utilize the MBA in the most efficient way might be a priority.

Frederic Boulan

Okay. Thank you very much.

Operator

Next question comes from the line of Josh Hallett of Redburn. Please go ahead.

Josh Hallett

Hi, good morning. Thanks for taking my question. I've got two questions and they both relate to H1 compared to H2 really. So the first one is about OIBDA. On regulatory effects, you are saying - I think you just said it should be about €100 million total drag on OIBDA in 2017. I expect on my numbers that's going to be around €70 million in H2. And therefore obviously that should imply your OIBDA growth would decline year-on-year H2 - in H2 compared to what you had in H1. So could you maybe tell us how much you think the regulatory drag on OIBDA will be in H2 this year? And then the other question was on CapEx, which has actually increased very slightly year-on-year in H1 yet is guided to decline at 10% year-on-year for the full-year. So I'm just wondering again in H2 versus H1, why will H2 CapEx be much lower in 2017 than 2016? Thanks very much.

Veronika Bunk-Sanderson

Hi Josh, thank you for your questions. So on OIBDA, let me just recap in terms of the regulatory effects for the second half of the year. You're absolutely right that the majority of those effects on the roaming side will of course fall into the second half of the year. So I think your estimate is fine from my perspective.

How the split will look in Q3 and Q4 will really depend a little bit on the seasonality but we tend to have a higher exposure to roaming in Q3 than in Q4. So from my perspective that's really all there is. And in terms of the actual usage from customers, as I said, we will have to judge that as we go along but we are confident that our guidance that we gave you in February this year is still intact from our perspective.

Now in terms of the CapEx, you are also right that there are clearly phasing effects throughout the year. What is usually the case is that we have a stronger CapEx in the second half of the year. However this was clearly exacerbated last year with a very strong profiles with strong usage in the second half of the year, which is why you are also starting to see CapEx reductions versus last year and now and clearly we are seeing the majority of that come through in the second half of the year, as well as of course some significant CapEx synergies because if you remember, we guided that €80 million of synergies for the full-year on the CapEx side and we have only realized €20 million up to this point.

So clearly there is another €60 million of CapEx synergies to come in the second half of the year, which will also contribute to the reduction in CapEx that we've guided for the full-year. Thank you.

Josh Hallett

Thank you very much.

Operator

Next question comes from the line of Ulrich Rathe of Jefferies. Please go ahead.

Ulrich Rathe

Yes, thank you. My first question is about the commercial investment budget. I think you have mentioned sort of three or maybe even four times during your prepared remarks that you think the budget that you have is adequate but it depends on the market environment. Now that's obviously always true. So the fact that you're sort of highlighting this so prominently, does this mean there are some storm clouds that you sort of thinking about this that there are competitor actions that sort of make these a particular point of concern that you're trying to flag to the market, and if so, what might those be? The second question is with regards to the anniversary promotions. Could you comment to what extent the take-up of this promotions was weighted more towards the existing base and to what extent it was actually weighted towards new subscribers, new to O2 subscribers? Thank you.

Veronika Bunk-Sanderson

Thank you, Ulrich, for your question. So on the commercial cost side, very clearly as I said, you mentioned that we had scripted the response that we are dependent on the market environment, which is of course always true, but it's also a response that we have given prominently because we've received a lot of questions about commercial cost over the last month. We do realize there is some uncertainty here, especially given that it is one of the biggest levers in our OIBDA also for the future. However we do believe that given the current market situation, we have the right level of commercial invest.

Of course we have seen different activities in the market also from our competitors, which we have responded to because we intend to maintain our market share in the market and a fair share of the growth adds in the market that is in line with our market share. And this is clearly what drives our decision-making around commercial invest.

So while we can't give you a fixed number or any fixed promises about where commercial invest will go in the future, it's absolutely clear that we intend to defend our positioning in the market but that we also see a significant opportunity out of the developments that we've seen in the market on the revenue side and that we don't want to lose track, especially of these developments at this point in time.

Markus Haas

On the inflow mix, on the new promotion you asked, clearly as Veronika just flagged, within our fair share and trading, clearly the lion's share of the new customers are coming with fixed tariff, although we don't disclose in detail what is the mix of inflow customers. But we also have on every contract extension a clear nice upsell opportunity based on this tariff. So I think it's a healthy mix between new customers and existing customers.

Ulrich Rathe

Thank you.

Operator

Next question comes from the line of Siyi He of Berenberg. Please go ahead.

Siyi He

Hello, thank you very much for taking my questions. I have two question and a follow-up please. The first one is on your prepaid. If I look at the last two quarters, your prepaid SIMs doing very well compared to last year, and I was just wondering if you can make a comment on where did you see the prepaid markets developing in Germany? Are you seeing that the SIM card penetration is going up and how about the potential trend for prepaid transfer to postpaid? And the second question is, I wonder if you can clarify your comments saying that the commercial cost is sufficient. So how should we think about that for the second half of 2017? Should we consider that the 2016's commercial spend is the right level to start with and we reduce that level by the 3G amount? And finally just on the transformation plan, I was wondering if you can give us some hints on when do you expect to come to the market with a detailed plan? Thank you.

Markus Haas

Thank you for your questions. I think on prepaid, I think Telefónica is a prepaid market leader in Germany overall. The segment - and we see as a stable development of postpaid and prepaid. There are always times when the customers are going more into postpaid and into prepaid, but I think overall it's a very balanced segment. And from our perspective, we clearly develop this segment and we have seen recent price initiatives, especially on prepaid that the duration of the packages on a monthly basis was decreased from 30 to 28 days. That is clearly helping ARPU and revenue development in prepaid going forward.

On the other side, we clearly see a high demand also of data packages in prepaid, so that date usage or mobile data usage increase, we do not only see in postpaid, we also see this in prepaid. And this, I think, is the positive trend and we also see the demand for prepaid and postpaid going forward also strong. So there is not one segment versus the other I would say. Both segments are important for us.

On your transformation question, as we said earlier, I think once we have set a date, we will announce a Capital Market Days on the transformation program and once we are ready, we will, as I said, announce this. On the commercial cost, I will hand over to Veronika.

Veronika Bunk-Sanderson

Hi Siyi. So coming back to commercial cost once again, let me put it this way. I think last year the level of commercial cost in the first half of the year was clearly elevated as a result of the migration because we were trying to create loyalty with our customers as part of the migration efforts, while in the second half of the year that commercial cost line receded somewhat. I would say the phasing this year is somewhat different and that it's not quite as elevated in the first half of the year as it was in 2016, but we don't see any reason why it should fall away in the second half of the year either because clearly we are seeing a relatively dynamic market shifting towards larger data buckets.

Now while we don't have a crystal ball in the same way that you do, we don't know where this market is going but based on our current observations of the market and our expectations, we believe that the current level, i.e. the level that we are seeing now in Q1 and Q2 is sufficient to be dealing with the challenges in this market and to allow us to partake in their revenue opportunity.

And at this point in time, clearly given all the underlying factors, we are also confident in the consensus 2017, which is right in the middle of our guidance range for the year. So it would say from that perspective no changes on our end that we would like to communicate at this point in time. Thank you.

Siyi He

Thank you very much.

Operator

Next question comes from the line of Jonathan Dann of RBC. Please go ahead.

Jonathan Dann

Hi there. It's a simple question to try to understand the strategy. If I look at your branded O2 contract customers, are they still declining? And when we are talking about the right amounts of markets we invest, is the idea that you need to stabilize or return to growth in those O2 branded customers?

Markus Haas

I think it's about ARPU up as we said. And in so far what you see on the trading, we stabilize the trading between partner and retail I think in the second quarter in a row where the operator brands regain moment, I would say, in the market. And so far clearly it's about ARPU uplift in the O2 customer base and this is what we drive with the initiatives we already explained on this call.

Jonathan Dann

Okay. So has the O2 base - has the O2 customer base stabilized let's say quarter-on-quarter, you now have flat O2 branded customers?

Markus Haas

I think you know we don't comment on as segment reporting, and although we love to share the details, we are not doing it. Overall it's about, as you see, we stabilize the trading between wholesale and retail and think that's important. It's a second quarter in a row we'll be went down from 58% gross add share of coming from wholesale to 55%. So I think you see that this is going in the right direction, especially also in Q2. But especially coming from our customers, we have the O2 customer base, although we don't disclose the customer numbers, it's a huge customer base overall in our overall customer base. And I think you wouldn't be surprised in the significant customer base also from our customer number perspective. So every measure we do on ARPU up and churn down and helps us to get especially or exactly to the point you were mentioning.

Operator

Next question comes from the line of Sam McHugh of Exane. Please go ahead.

Sam McHugh

Yes, thank you for the questions. One very broad question to begin with. If I could kind of characterize this results, well, I think you guys are pretty boldly positive. There are some headwinds and some tailwinds. What are you really not happy with at the moment? Number one. And second question just on the fixed-line side. We're seeing a rapid shift towards VDSL, but when I look at the ARPU excluding wholesale, it looks like we're still seeing mid-single digit declines. So if I think about the profitability of VDSL with the DSL, it does seem that there we have lower ARPU but higher costs. So are your VDSL net adds positive in terms of customer lifetime value? Thank you.

Markus Haas

Your first question - thank you. What are we - I understand the question right, what we are not happy with the market. I think the most important point is - and I think many things happened in the first half-year, I would say, that are really positive for the German market. Continuous mobile data usage growth and we saw - we most likely see a consolidation on the MVNO side, like yesterday decisions. And we clearly see appetite for higher and big data bundles.

So overall these are very three key elements and that's an important for us in order to drive the story. Clearly if I would - something we would love to change is clearly the regulatory impact that we have seen. This year we had MTR plus roaming in one package, that's hitting us. That's clearly something we would like to see in a more glide pathway or another different way implemented as we have seen it. But clearly I think we need to deal with. We've guided very clearly on the impacts of regulation. That's clearly a factor that we would love to see in a different way but nothing to complain. I think it's - the decisions are taken. We're now managing them in the best possible way but it's clearly a thing that we would - we are not happy with of course. Thank you.

Veronika Bunk-Sanderson

Sam, as to your question about fixed-line, thank you for that. So to explain again quickly obviously as you see on the retail side, the biggest drag - sorry on the revenue side, the biggest drag that you have is stemming from wholesale. In terms of the actual retail trading momentum, you rightly pointed out that we are very strong momentum in Q2, so you can see that we are taking our share of that market with 88,000 net additions versus 67,000 last quarter.

In terms of the actual value creation from that trading, it's clear that we are living in a fixed-line environment that is also characterized by some promotional activity and clearly some of those promotions are clearly in a price - from a pricing perspective lower than what we've used to see in the fixed-line market. So this clearly contributes towards the headwinds that we are seeing on ARPU on the fixed-line but obviously the more momentum we can generate through trading, the more - the faster we can move in the direction of stabilizing our fixed-line revenue, which is our target. Clearly stabilization is the target here because we are a mobile-centric business and are taking a larger focus on the mobile side than on the fixed-line side. Thank you.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of James Ratzer of New Street Research. Please go ahead.

James Ratzer

Yes, thank you very much. A few - a follow-up really on that last question really on the whole your fixed-line strategy in general, please. Firstly just be interested to hear your latest thoughts on the role of convergent fixed mobile products in the German market and how you see yourself positioned to offer those in future? Secondly, actually just around your broadband customer base, I mean, ignoring the VDSL versus ADSL split, your retail broadband base is actually in decline at the moment while all the other operators in Germany are growing their broadband base. I mean, why do you think that is? And thirdly, I mean as you shot down your ULL platform going into 2019, what kind of cost savings do you think we can see from that? Thank you.

Markus Haas

Overall our fixed strategy, I think we have a market share of around 7.5% in retail for our own retail market share. And I think we still use the opportunity of cross and upsell in the former E-Plus customer base, so smart trading in order to increase step-by-step to converge share. We are currently able to match any converged offer in the market on the back of the VDSL deal and the contractual deal we've signed with Deutsche Telekom. We do not have an investment need into fixed, so we can't clearly concentrate all our investments into the mobile infrastructure. And then so far we clearly benefit and these customers come with a lower churn converged customers. We also benefit from that trend. We stabilized retail trading last year. We are slightly negative in the first half year but it's clear, our ambition in order to stabilize fixed trading. That has always been the intention.

And as Veronika outlined in her presentation, we also clearly see VDSL is currently the winning technology in Germany out to the reach, because it's one interface we have no complexity and it's available up to 80% of the households going forward with the extended footprint Deutsche Telekom is going to offer with us. So I think we are, for the time being, I would say in the very comfortable position on that and we drive the trading opportunistically, especially also with that acquisition cost in the own customer base that's smart.

So in so far you could expect that we clearly stabilize our market share. Then we can continue to increase our VDSL share within the base, especially with the migration out of the - and the shutdown of the ADS platform for after the 1 MDS [ph] after. The other will be shut down until 2019. We had more than 2000 MDS [ph]. I think we are one of the first operators in Europe who has a clear exit strategy from copper from ADSL and we knew that technology is not future proof going forward. So in so far we are on track with our shutdown plan on this former old technology business and happy with the agreement that we currently have Deutsche Telekom.

On the synergies, clearly what you could expect is it was a low margin business always and also the wholesale business on the back of that. Clearly we will say rental cost on MDS [ph]and some of the leased lines, So that will be the key cost and clearly the shutdown of the [inaudible] the but the key savings will come from less rental costs for MDS and leased lines in order to connect MDS [ph].

James Ratzer

And can you please quantify those savings on rental and lease costs? Would you have to reinvest those to actually start growing your broadband base again?

Markus Haas

We haven't published a specific business case in the overall magnitude and this was a case already announced in 2014 once we brought it to the market. We haven't really published the details of that. As said, it's - how should we phrase it? It's a saving that we clearly generate but not in the magnitude of the synergy case or something like that that we realized with the E-Plus savings but we haven't quantified this in detail.

James Ratzer

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Next question comes from the line of Guy Peddy of Macquarie. Please go ahead.

Guy Peddy

Yes, good morning, all. Just a quick question. If I look through your mobile KPIs, I can see a 6.5% decline in postpaid ARPU, both - obviously I matching half of that is coming from regulatory impact, so that's still suggests that obviously more for more strategy in constant bundled that you're looking to sell both through retail and partner channels are actually still having a bad book negative impact on pricing. So can we firstly just confirm that? Secondly in your smartphone penetration data, it also shows that you're starting to get a lower level of smartphone penetration within your O2 customer base. Can you explain why that might be? What's actually happening there and actually are you now finding out, what I call, lower value non-LTE customers into the smartphone base because I'm slightly concerned by that trend? Thank you.

Veronika Bunk-Sanderson

Hi Guy. Thank you for your questions. So to quickly respond to the question on why the ARPU is still falling on the postpaid side. Clearly as you rightly said, significant portion of that is driven by regulatory effects even more than indicated. Clearly the remainder is a mixture of the increase in the customer base on the back of the retail to wholesale mix shift effect and we are still generating a significant number of customers on the partner side, which obviously has a technical effect on ARPU. On the upside, clearly the initiatives that we are placing into the market on the retention side and as well as on the brand's portfolio side is a tailwind to us as well as the data opportunity that we see in the market. So we are looking to stabilize that over time. But for the time being, we still have significant headwinds that are affecting ARPUs.

In terms of the smartphone penetration in the customer base, there are clearly some technical effects here also from the migration from last year due to the fact that we were bringing the two customer bases together. There are clearly some effects in terms of the penetration numbers here. But by and large, we still see an increased uptake of LTE in the customer base as you can see from the higher number of LTE customers in our base, which is now at 14.4 million. So I would say, by and large we are still moving in the right direction here. Thank you.

Guy Peddy

Thank you.

Operator

Last question comes from the line of Joshua Mills of Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

Joshua Mills

Hi, thank you. Just one for me. Going back to the MBA MVNO discussion that you had with Drillisch and going forwards will have with Drillisch and United. My question is, is it simply for you a question of costs per unit and upfront volume commitments? So are there other elements we should bring into the negotiations? So particularly for example would you be discussing current investment when you're moving 5G world and how could that help you and potentially also help to actually not to get back to that systems? Thanks very much.

Markus Haas

I think during the negotiations with the European Commission, it was always important for us clearly to have an incentive to invest going forward. So we clearly have foreseen in this contract better rulings for new technologies additional speed-classes [ph] so that's often incentive not just to have a cost per unit price on a technology neutral basis, but really also have incentives for innovation in that. And this has been acknowledged by the European Commission. There are certain rules and terms and conditions that allow us also to monetize future technology, future speed classes and also to participate at the MBA MVNO on certain investment risks we might have going forward once we go into new technologies.

So far I think it's - from our perspective it's a future-proof contract that also allows us to invest in the future but also as an incentive to invest and to clearly also monetize further investments from an MVNO perspective.

Joshua Mills

Sorry, just to be clear, you're saying that within the contract obviously, it sounds like you'll be able to charge more for future technologies, which will also be offered to the MVNO, but am I right in thinking there are incentives within the contract, whereby if Drillisch were to put some money upfront to pay for network or network build-out, they could secure better pricing. Is that the case?

Markus Haas

First question, yes. Second question, no. Okay?

Joshua Mills

Thanks very much.

Operator

At this time, no further questions will be taken. Ms. Veronika Bunk-Sanderson, I'll turn the call back over to you for closing remarks.

Veronika Bunk-Sanderson

Thank you, operator. Thank you everyone for attending our Q2 2017 preliminary results conference call. If there are any questions that weren't answered on the call, please don't hesitate to get in touch with us, the IR team, and otherwise I wish you a great day. Thank you.

