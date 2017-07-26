Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc.: Buy, Don't Rent This REIT

We’ve found a REIT that not only offers the convention REIT style income, but also the growth many investors are yearning for.

By William Flood

Investors tend to purchase REIT shares for income, not necessarily for growth. Yet, current economic and market conditions have certain REITs looking good for both growth and income. Mid America Apartment Communities (MAA) is a prime candidate in the sector.

The current value in residential REITs originates with the recent decade's pattern of residential demand. The housing trends of Millennials are at the root to investor draw to REITs like Mid America. Unlike previous generations, who viewed home ownership as the coup de grace of the American dream, younger workers to a great extent have turned their back on that notion. Pressed by housing prices that have bounced back to near-2007 levels in many markets, and spurred by a need to remain mobile for their careers, swaths of Millennials prefer the short-term obligation of renting over the long-term commitment to owning their residences.

As a result, this largest demographic group has spurred huge demand for rentals. As Millennials hit the housing market they faced a marked limited supply of available apartment in popular cities, which naturally created pressure for more. That led to two benefits for apartment developers and management companies: a) the limited supply allowed landlords to constantly raise rents; and, b) the limited supply spurred a building boom for new units.

Yet, pundits note that rents may have reached the ability of tenants to pay, and overbuilding will ultimately put downward pressure on rents. But, that has yet to withstand the onslaught of young workers seeking a place to live, many who are just entering the workforce. And, it disregards the fact that growth for a REIT is not the only source of economic benefit.

Benefits to Investing in a REIT like Mid America Apartment Communities

If you are not familiar with REITs, it's important to note that one of the enticing things about them is that they pay dividends. Thus, they provide regular income along with having the potential for appreciation.

REITs have some unique financial characteristics that are worth an investor's consideration:

They must invest at least 75 percent of their total assets in real estate.

At least 75 percent of the gross income must be derived from rents from real property, interest on mortgages financing real property or from sales of real estate.

Most importantly, they must pay out at least 90 percent of their taxable income in the form of shareholder dividends each year.

So, it isn't a case of whether a dividend will be declared; it is a matter of how much that dividend will be. And, that dividend will be paid regardless of what happens to the underlying stock price.

Is Mid America Apartment Communities a Good Buy?

Mid America is experiencing a good run. In July of 2017, it hit both its five-year and all-time high at $110.32. Two years ago, the stock's high trading was in the mid-$80 range. That represents approximately 12% year-over-year growth in price from 2015 to 2017.

Whether or not Mid America can deliver another year of 12% or greater gains is open to question. However, many in the market are bullish on the stock. Out of 13 NASDAQ analysts recently reporting, 7 favored a "strong buy"; 1 came in at "buy" and the remaining 5 as "hold". None were bearish.

Stock price withstanding, the dividend must also be factored into consideration. In July of 2017, Mid America Apartment Communities was awarded the Top Dividend Stock by investment news provider, BNK Invest. At the time of reporting, Mid-America provided a 3.49% yield.

For the period ending 12/31/16, net income was $212 million, up by nearly $100 million from 2013. Total assets, a vital metric for a real-estate security, have grown 70% in the last 3 years reflecting new acquisition and development. Meanwhile, long-term debt only rose by 30% during the same period, and short-term debt rose approximately 50%. The growth rate for both forms of debt is well under the rate of asset acquisition. This shows an ability to grow holdings without getting debt out of alignment.

Interest expense as a function of total revenue - a significant cost element for a real estate security - was 11.94% in 2016, down from 12.42% in 2013, showing that Mid America is capable of addressing the cost of debt. It is important to note that net borrowings were $486 million in 2016 versus approximately $22 million in 2013. Since property acquisition and development make up a large portion of borrowing, and the company is expanding its holdings, that is not a surprise. But, the effects of that new debt will need to be assessed in 2017 and beyond.

Cash flow from operations was $484 million for the period ending 12/31/2016, which was an impressive 87% higher than 2013's figure and reflecting good financial operations.

The Bottom Line on Mid America Apartment Communities

Critics of REITs are quick to focus on slowing rental rate increases, and a belief that the market for apartments is saturated. However, occupancy rates have not slowed, and this is what critics are missing. The Multi-Family Executive journal notes that apartment demand is at near-record highs. It's also important to understand that financial performance for a REIT like Mid America is not solely a function of growth, which may or may not be sustainable. Housing is a necessity for which there will always be demand. Concurrently, rental income is a naturally recurring form of revenue, so it provides a natural basis to the financial statement.

That makes REITs a bit of a different animal than many securities. Financial consideration of a REIT should start with examining existing tenant revenue and occupancy of existing units; growth can be considered secondarily. Without even considering the growth curve, you still have a basis of existing tenant income - which in 2016 totaled $1.12 billion in gross revenue. That figure unlike, say in retail, doesn't start from zero each year. Each newly filled unit scaffolds the existing amount of rent revenue. Simply put, Mid America's 2017 gross annual revenue will likely start at $1.12 billion and grow from there.

Even John Coumarianos who writes for MarketWatch and who appears decidedly bearish on REITs states, "It's true that [apartment REIT] balance sheets are healthier than they were during the financial crisis, and companies can cover their dividends with current cash flow. Also, low bond yields, particularly on the 10-year Treasury, mean apartment REIT stock prices may have some support."

Mid-America offers a fine dividend, in a marketplace still offering notoriously low yields. Its financials are healthy, and it exists in a market that has impressive potential. Because of the combined effect of the dividend and current growth potential, this looks like a good candidate to "buy" or "hold" but not rent.

