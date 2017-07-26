Digging Into Starbucks' Sub-2% Dividend Yield Reveals A Winner

Starbucks’ (SBUX) less than 2% dividend yield might make most dividend investors look at other companies to invest their money in. But, despite the average-looking yield, Starbucks has several qualities that make me strongly believe that the premium coffee house chain could possibly be one of the best dividend investments for the long term.

Supersize That Coffee!

The restaurant industry is one of the most crowded markets in the world, but how many restaurant chains have made it past 25,000 stores? Barely a handful. Most restaurants find it hard to get past their original regions, and the ones that do find it even harder to make it past the national level. And when it comes to the international stage, very few restaurants are able to hack it.

The reason it is difficult to make it in the international arena is because the product needs to stand out from the crowd, yet at the same time cut across cultures, cuisines and borders. And when it comes to premium coffee, Starbucks has already made the global market its backyard, which makes it hard for any other player to compete with it on an even scale.

Starbucks does face competition from existing restaurant chains that also sell coffee, but as a standalone coffee house chain that also happens to serve food, Starbucks is a unique offering that is yet to be challenged.

Moreover, it is yet to hit the mature and slower growth phase that comes with size and scale, which I elaborate on below.

Source: SBUX Q2-2017 Earnings Release

At the end of the second quarter 2017, Starbucks had 26,161 stores compared to 23,921 stores in the prior period. The net addition of 2,240 stores was a major factor that drove second quarter revenues to grow by 6% to reach $5,294 million, compared to the previous year’s $4,993 million. Despite the size, Starbucks is still able to open stores in the order of thousands, which is allowing the company’s revenues to grow in proportion.

Starbucks plans to have 37,000 stores globally by 2021, and considering their track record this year, the company definitely has the ability to get to that target - or at least get near it within the given time frame.

No restaurant chain can grow forever, because every neighborhood can only support a finite number of the same restaurant. Starbucks will eventually get to a point where it will be difficult to keep opening thousands of restaurants around the world without eating into the sales of nearby outlets, but that day seems to be several years away.

Besides, being the only sizable player in the premium coffee house market, Starbucks has plenty of time and several countries to cover before it hits the mature growth phase.

Source: SBUX Annual Report 2016

Even when it does reach that mature growth phase, Starbucks, which still owns a major portion of its restaurants, can choose to take the ‘convert to franchise’ route and make itself a cash flow generator, similar to what McDonald’s (MCD) is doing right now, making it an ideal investment destination for dividend investors.

Balance Sheet Strength

SBUX Total Long Term Debt (Annual) data by YCharts

Apart from current store growth projections and a strong backup option to explore when it enters its mature growth phase, the icing on Starbucks’ cake is the company’s balance sheet. At the end of the second quarter, Starbucks had $2,163 million cash on hand, $231 million in short-term investments and long-term debt of $3,942 million.

SBUX Operating Income (TTM) data by YCharts

For a company that generated $935.4 million in operating income and an operating cash flow of $1,939 million during the second quarter of 2017, the low level of debt makes Starbucks’ balance sheet very healthy, and puts the company in a huge position of strength to keep paying dividends and increasing them for many more years to come.

Starbucks paid $727.8 million in dividends during the first two quarters of the current fiscal, or 35.18% of its operating income of $2,068.3 million during the period. With interest expense staying below $50 million during the first two quarters, Starbucks used its cash flow to buy back $1,046 million worth of its own shares during the period.

SBUX Average Diluted Shares Outstanding (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Starbucks’ superior financial management can be clearly seen in the way the company has gone about reducing its number of shares outstanding without touching debt. The company spent $1,046 million in the first six months of the current fiscal buying back shares, while spending a total of $2,889 million during the last three fiscals: 2014 through 2016.

Investment Case

SBUX Dividend Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

Though the current yield of 1.7% makes Starbucks look like a questionable dividend investment, a closer look reveals that the company has an enormous amount of strength to keep increasing dividends over the next ten years and more.

The low debt position provides plenty of room for Starbucks to dip into debt if it chooses to, in order to multiply its share buyback volume manifold.

With a clear path to revenue growth over the next five years, Starbucks will be an ideal investment vehicle for investors who are ready to hold the stock for the next few decades, because it can only get better from here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.