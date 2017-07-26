The Strategy Behind The Dividend Champion Dominance

O is one of the most expensive retail REITs, but at 16x to 17x they would be a steal.

O has been steady compared to others in the market and has intelligently chosen tenants.

Realty Income Corporation (O) has outperformed the vast majority of REITs since their inception. They have also outperformed the vast majority of publicly traded companies. Realty Income Corporation was able to deliver those returns through intelligent management of their properties.

Earnings growth

To better understand the history of dominance, investors should consider these slides from the latest company presentation:

If investors are willing to use the most recent values for FFO (funds from operations), they can find the compound annual growth rate of FFO per share going back to any of the prior years. The outperformance since 2011 or 2010 is not as large as it would be for any other period. However, in isolation, the compound annual growth rate was still near 8%.

The insane outperformance comes from measurements dating back to the middle 2000s. The dominance compared to the market is a result of several peers performing terribly. You might remember an event known as the Great Recession. It was a pretty bad time for landlords. The landlords who took stupid risks were punished. Realty Income Corporation does not take stupid risks.

Occupancy

One measure of management’s performance is their ability to keep the portfolio occupied. If you owned a rental property and hired a manager, you would expect him to keep the properties occupied. Vacant properties do not generate income for shareholders.

While keeping the portfolio occupancy levels high, Realty Income Corporation was still able to grow same-store rents by almost 1% in most quarters. No surprise, rent escalators are built into the contracts.

Tenant exposure

Walgreens (WBA), FedEx (FDX), and Dollar General (DG) are the top three tenants as a percentage of rent. These companies are not at risk for bankruptcy. Dollar General is the kind of low cost leader that punishes other retail stores. When Amazon (AMZN) is not pounding retailers with e-commerce competition, Dollar General will pound them with brick-and-mortar competition. The exposure to theatres should be a form of protection from internet competition. People can stream movies, but they don’t have the full theatre experience. Notice how several of the top tenants from 2009 are not at the top of the list today. O has been very effective in replacing tenants as necessary.

Industry diversification

Realty Income Corporation shows a preference for companies they consider non-discretionary. In my view, the classification may be a little loose. I wouldn’t consider a gym membership to be a non-discretionary purchase. When individuals have a hard time paying rent, the gym membership one of the first things to go.

Low cost of capital

The company issues new stock more often than most publicly traded companies. However, each time they issue new equity it is accretive to existing shareholders. Realty Income Corporation uses their higher stock price to issue shares for enough capital to buy a large volume of new properties. Because O is so effective at managing their cost of capital, they are able to restrict themselves to buying higher quality assets.

Dividends

Realty Income Corporation built their company on a simple premise. Management believed shareholders wanted dividends and raises. Since listing in 1994, Realty Income Corporation has raised the dividend 91 times. That includes increases in the last 78 consecutive quarters. Have you ever known an employee to get raises as frequently as a shareholder in Realty Income Corporation?

Because the company invests in higher quality properties and keeps them occupied, FFO, AFFO, and dividends grow year after year.

Valuation

Realty Income Corporation trades at 18.95x FFO based on forward guidance. That makes them more expensive than the vast majority of REITs involved in retail properties. For comparison, National Retail Properties (NNN) trades tat 16.37x forward FFO. Simon Property Group (SPG) trades at 14.05x forward FFO. General Growth Properties (GGP) trades at 14.8x forward FFO.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (WHLR) trades at 17.7x annualized first quarter FFO. The ratio for Wheeler is surprising because they are a smaller REIT without the expertise or track record demonstrated by Realty Income Corporation.

I would love to be able to buy O at 16x to 17x forward FFO. However, it will probably stay outside of my price range. I might pick up some NNN instead. However, I would not go near WHLR. WHLR is a clear sell at this price.

When Realty Income Corporation releases earnings in a couple days, investors will have more information to go on. At the moment, I am sitting this one out. However, a slight dip could bring me in.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in O, NNN over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. CWMF actively trades in preferred shares and may buy or sell anything in the sector without prior notice. Tipranks: Sell WHLR.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.