A Look At Amarin At $4

Year-over-year percentage growth may be slowing slightly, but I believe Amarin can reach $170 million to $175 million in net product revenues during 2017.

Amarin (AMRN) has settled in at above $4 per share recently, after going on a bit of a tear starting in late June. With its share count potentially reaching around 337 million after exercise of options and conversion of preferred shares, Amarin is trading for close to 8x estimated 2017 revenues. This makes a successful REDUCE-IT resulting in the approval of expanded indications necessary for significant continued share price improvement.

Vascepa Growth Continues To Be Strong

Vascepa appears to be demonstrating continued strong prescription growth, although the year-over-year percentage growth may be slowing slightly as last year's prescription base increases. Based on growth trends, it appears likely that Amarin will be able to deliver above its guidance for $155 million to $165 million in net product revenues during 2017.

My current estimate is for around $170 million to $175 million in net product revenues depending on how channel inventory levels play out. With REDUCE-IT results anticipated to be reported in 2018, revenue growth could potentially increase significantly with approval of the expanded indications.

Potential From Expanded Indications

Vascepa is currently FDA approved for the MARINE indication, while it is not FDA approved for the ANCHOR indication, Amarin is allowed to use the ANCHOR Phase 3 clinical results to help promote Vascepa. A successful REDUCE-IT would allow Vascepa to be approved for nearly 20 times as many people as the MARINE indication. However, penetration is likely to be much lower for patients with lower triglyceride levels.

Source: Amarin - July 2017 Corporate Presentation

For example, SunTrust modeled Vascepa revenues as coming 51% from the MARINE indication, 37% from the ANCHOR indication and 12% from the REDUCE-IT indication (outside of ANCHOR) in a go it alone promotional scenario. SunTrust modeled Vascepa revenues as 46% from the MARINE indication, 34% from the ANCHOR indication and 20% from the REDUCE-IT indication in a scenario where it partnered with a major pharmaceutical company. Currently, Amarin is planning to ramp up its sales and marketing efforts in 2018 in anticipation of a successful REDUCE-IT result and expanded approval.

Using SunTrust's numbers and assuming a modest current amount of penetration of the ANCHOR indication results in an estimate that a successful REDUCE-IT could increase Vascepa's market by around 70% to 80% via approved access to the ANCHOR and REDUCE-IT populations. Increased penetration of the MARINE population could also occur depending on the strength of the REDUCE-IT results, while there is the potential for the secondary and tertiary endpoint results to open up additional avenues for Vascepa.

The Increased Share Count

One thing to note though is that Amarin isn't quite as cheap as it looks on the surface due to its significantly increased share count over the last few years.

Amarin traded for around $6 to $7 before the ADCOM briefing documents were released prior to the ADCOM vote in October 2013. This translates into a roughly $1.25 billion enterprise value for Amarin at that time.

Amarin has recently traded for around $4.15, but also has a greatly increased share count now (including conversion of preferred shares and exercise of stock options). If everything is exercised, then Amarin's share count could reach around 337 million. As a result of the increased share count, Amarin's enterprise value is approximately $1.35 billion now. This could increase some more if Amarin decides to raise additional funds in order to boost sales and marketing efforts in 2018.

A good, but not great REDUCE-IT result (that at least results in approval of expanded indications) could push Vascepa's net product revenues up to $500+ million by 2020. This could make Amarin worth over $2 billion (at 4x revenue), or roughly $6 per share.

Conclusion

While Amarin still has a fair bit of upside if REDUCE-IT is successful and it gets approval for expanded indications for Vascepa, that upside is closer to 45% in a moderate success scenario compared to over 100% in mid-June. Obviously, a stronger result for REDUCE-IT (such as a stop at the 80% look) would increase the upside significantly.

If REDUCE-IT doesn't result in expanded approval, then there is some downside to the stock since it is now trading for close to 8x estimated 2017 net product revenues.

Although there is a better chance for REDUCE-IT to be stopped at the second interim look than there was at the first interim analysis, I still believe that it is likely that REDUCE-IT will continue to completion. If that occurs, Amarin's stock may pull back somewhat on the news. That would create an opportunity for more upside in the event of eventual expanded approval without a blockbuster study result.

