Amazon: My Pre-Earnings Thoughts

Amazon (AMZN) will report 2Q17 earnings results on Thursday after the closing bell. The Street is expecting the company to deliver $37.2 billion in revenues at the high end of the guidance range, representing a +22.4% YOY increase that would largely match the growth rate of the past couple of quarters. EPS of $1.42, if achieved, seems to suggest that analysts are betting on op profits coming in near management's high end of the $425 million-to-$1.08 billion range (assuming a tax rate of 35% and immaterial interest and other income/expenses).

In this article, I discuss the key area of concern in my mind as earnings day approaches. Specifically, I will be curious to assess whether AWS will be able to carry its top-line momentum forward -- in my mind, a crucial argument to support a forward P/E multiple that currently exceeds 150x.

Health of AWS: crucial to the investment thesis

Amazon is best known for its direct-to-consumer retail business in the U.S. and abroad, which represented nearly 90% of segment revenues last quarter. But for a while now, I have been arguing that a bullish stance on Amazon necessarily has to rely on AWS (Web Services) continuing to perform robustly, i.e. growing at a run rate of no less than 20% by 2022, by my estimates. A much smaller segment by total sales, AWS accounted for more than half of Amazon's segment op profits ex-SBC in 2016, 10 percentage points more than it did in the prior year.

As the graph above indicates, AWS revenues have been growing at a 40%-plus pace for the past two years at least, reaching peaks of over 80% early in 2015. Not surprisingly, the aggressive growth rate started to cool down progressively as the cloud service gained scale, breaching the $3 billion-per-quarter mark in 2016. As a result of that same scale and despite the pricing headwinds that Amazon's management team has never denied having faced, cloud profitability improved into the tail end of last year, as op margins ex-SBC climbed from the mid-teens in 2014 to 31% by 4Q16.

The competitive landscape in public cloud, however, has been tightening up lately. The bar chart above, although still reflecting 4Q16 numbers, suggests that AWS' market leadership has started to be challenged more meaningfully by once-incumbents Microsoft (MSFT), Google (GOOG)(GOOGL) and IBM (IBM). Azure, for example, has shown notable strength recently after Microsoft reported impressive +98% YOY growth in its cloud service's revenues in the most recent quarter. But what could be indicative of industry-wide strength in cloud might turn out to be the result of Microsoft gaining a competitive edge over its largest peer. While the Remond-based company seems to be gaining market share in IaaS and PaaS, Amazon could be stalling out and barely keeping up with TAM (total addressable market) expansion at best.

If confirmed this week, this possible scenario of decreased market strength and a potential slowdown in AWS' sales could spell trouble for Jeff Bezos & Co. in the long run. In order for AMZN to justify valuations that exceed 150x on a forward P/E basis (see below), I believe it is crucial that Amazon's cloud business continues to post growth rates near the 40% mark in the short term, with margins remaining resilient despite competitive and pricing pressures.

Thursday's earnings release will put these assumptions to the test.

Will AMZN be the next to fall victim of profit-taking?

One curious theme that I have started to pick up on during 2Q17 earnings season is that of profit-taking activity following strong quarterly results, both within and outside tech. In the banking sector, JPMorgan (JPM), Key Corp (KEY) and Bank of America (BAC) saw their stocks dip after a robust print. United Airlines (UAL) was not much different. In tech, Microsoft's shares finally "recovered from a great quarter" today, while Alphabet's -3% dip after an all-around beat still looks a bit too harsh for what seemed like decent 2Q results.

Looking at recent activity, it seems like some investors have started to demand more bang for their buck in a move that could suggest market saturation. I wonder if AMZN could be the next name in 2Q17 to fall victim of profit-taking, even if the company delivers a strong quarter on Thursday. Expectations are set high, in my view, and the stock's valuation has been moving fast this year so far. Notably, AMZN has been up a whopping +38% YTD, and nearly one-fourth of that run has been logged since the beginning of the current month alone.

They say that "the higher you climb, the harder you fall". At AMZN's current price and given heightened expectations ahead of the print, I conservatively choose to stay put and not accumulate shares, at the very least until the current trading week comes to a close.

