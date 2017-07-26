Citigroup: 2020 Vision

Management has also discussed how it will get there with some granularity at its investor day.

Citigroup (C) held an investor conference today and revealed its 2020 EPS target. That’s only two and a half years out, so investors need to take note. If Citi can get to its $9 2020 EPS target, it’s trading at 7.5x EPS. In the meantime, there’s the small matter of $19bn of combined buybacks and dividends to consider in each of 2018 and 2019.

There was a lot of discussion of the targets in the management presentation, which I would urge you to listen to.

These targets give us attractive return parameters. If Citi warrants a PE of 10x EPS by 2020, we are looking at $90 a share. If it warrants 12x EPS, we are looking at $108 per share so capital appreciation of 32-58% is in prospect while the 2018-19 distribution amounts to > 20% of the current market cap, which gives confidence of support for the stock. The question is whether Citi can get to that $9 horizon.

Let’s take a continuation of slow and steady global growth as given and look at the mechanics within Citi itself.

There are, broadly speaking, two main struts to the investment case for Citi. The first is capital return – not the most important, but the best starting point. Capital return gives us a margin of safety here and allows us to see what the bank can engineer in terms of EPS growth via its own capital resources.

Here are some numbers I’ve used previously as an ultra conservative profit outlook for Citi from its two main operating divisions, Global Consumer and Institutional Clients Group (NYSE:ICG).

FIG Ideas

This is pretty minimal in terms of profit level and growth over the 2017-2020 timeframe.

If we assume capital return of $19bn in 2018-19 and $16bn out in 2020, and an average price of $80 for buybacks (way above the current level), then EPS in Citi grows from $5.5 in 2017 to $7.4 in 2020.

Before getting into how Citi can make that 2020 EPS of $7.4 into a $9, then, the stock offers considerable margin of safety.

There is often a debate about the value of buybacks in the Seeking Alpha comments sections, with naysayers claiming it is a sleight of hand “cheat” by management that destroys value for shareholders. While it’s possible to destroy value with buybacks by paying too higher price for the shares, this line of attack is generally nonsensical. To see why, think beyond the current year earnings and book value of a company. Buybacks will generally not affect the level of profit (or cash earnings if you prefer), going forward because they happen with capital that can’t be deployed at target rates of return. The way that Warren Buffett thinks about this is to estimate the profit stream over a long time frame (say ten years) and to envisage his percentage share of that profit stream growing as he holds his position and the firm takes out investors who wish to sell. Think of it this way, and it’s clear that Citi’s buyback power is a strong positive for investors.

At the Investor Day Presentation, John Gerspach, CFO, gave a clear statement of intent:

“This is not to say that we are satisfied with a 10% underlying return, we believe we will do much better going forward."

Citi’s discussion of how it will generate this earnings growth was inevitably frustrating insofar as management presented an admirably clear inventory of items that it believes will get it to its earnings targets, but did not quantify the impact of each of these in the kind of detail external analysts would like to feed into their models. No worries for investors there. The story is in fact pretty simple, with moderate revenue growth targets tied to effectively static cost projections. If revenue is stronger, then costs will rise to some extent. But Citi’s discussion of “working density” (reduced office space) and customer profitability suggests it had a strong handle on its incremental cost and revenue relationship as well as identifying areas in the current cost structure where it can improve further.

Citi expects about $2bn of additional net interest income by 2020 and investor should not that around three-quarters of its rates sensitivity is driven by the short end of the U.S. rate curve.

What we can do as observers is take a look at the math of operating leverage and see if it’s realistic. In the example below I index the revenue of both operating divisions to 100 and grow it in line with Citi’s discussion of each division, which in division is par for the course, realistically modest growth in the current global environment. I hold costs flat reflecting the projection of incremental efficiency improvements and the focus on higher ROE areas (cards and wealth management in Consumer, for example) and see where we end up opposite the articulated 2020 $9 EPS goal.

Investors can read through the logic here, which gets you to $8.7 for 2020, not quite at the $9 target level but implying an egregiously cheap stock. Let’s remember that Citi sees this earnings level as commensurate with a >10% ROE (and 13% ROTCE), so a 12x PE should be expected by that point (minimally!). That would give 53% upside from here.

Conclusion

This was the first investor day Citi had held for 10 years and it was a successful one. Capital return is a given, and the market focus will now turn to earnings generation as Citi works towards its punchy EPS goal by attritional profitability improvement.

Disclosure: I am/we are long C.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.