GKN's (GKNCF) CEO Nigel Stein on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Nigel Stein

Good morning, everybody and welcome to the GKN 2017 First Half Results Presentation. We're following the usual format, an introduction for me, Adam will run through the financials and the 2017 outlook. And then I will spend a few minutes outlining our plans for the future. Our Chairman unusually is not with us today, but I'm delighted to introduce Anne Stevens, one of our Non-Executive Directors who joined us last year. And Anne worked for Ford, so she knows auto well, was Chair and CEO of Carpenter, so is familiar with powders and adhesive manufacturing and is currently a Non-Executive Director of Lockheed Martin, need I say more. So we're delighted to have her on our Board and not to forget our longstanding Non-Executive Director Shonaid Jemmett-Page. Thank you both for being with us today.

As these summary figures show, our growth continues. Sales of 5.2 billion, up 5% organically with management profit before tax and earnings per share both up 14%. Interim dividend has been increased by 5%. As you'll hear, we had help from currency, but also headwinds from raw materials, some one-off pension costs, which restricted organic growth and profits 2%. Not everything in the half went our way, we made good underlying progress. Looking against our strategic triangle of grow, margin, return on invested capital, you can see that organic sales growth of 5% continued to run ahead of our market. Our margin of 8.4%, [indiscernible] slightly against last year’s first half level for reasons Adam will explain, but expect to see that resuming its upward trend. And ROIC at 16%, we’re still seeing the effects of the Fokker acquisition but it’s strongly value enhancing.

So GKN continues to move ahead, demonstrating both our successful strategy and the hard work and commitment of our 58,000 employees around the world. A saw a slide the other day which showed our figures ten years ago, sales of 4 billion, trading profit around 300 million compared to today, consensus sales of nearly 10 billion and trading profit approaching 900 million. We've had some capital for acquisitions, so on the other hand the increased pension deficit has been a big drag on the share price. But my point is, GKN today is a much bigger and stronger company then it was then. Let me give you some brief highlights of the half.

It wasn't a particularly easy six months for aerospace as we saw the continued effects of mature programs curling off, the increasing sales of new platforms still early in their learning curves and profitability. Military sales grew strongly as we predicted. We proved successful in new orders, with total order intake of $2.3 billion in the half. That was helped by us concluding a deal with an engine customer, which gave us additional work content from new packages and extensions on others. Fokker continued to make good progress and we're looking to further integrate it with the rest of our European structures business. And in additive manufacturing, we continue to win new components and deliver our flying parts including an additional two part flights flying in the European fighter, but more of our addictive later on. Strategically, we are keen to see a bigger presence for aerospace in Asia. We think we're very close to doing that, but we will have to wait a while before telling you more about it. But I can say that GKN's technology and capability continues to be in high demand.

Driveline’s strong organic growth of 8% comfortably exceeded the market. We’re ahead in every market except Japan. Our outperformance is a reflection of Drivelin’s excellent technology, broad global footprint and good operational performance. We continue to win orders in line with our plans that are being slightly more selective on business wins as we swing the business towards high margins and ROIC as we’ve explained before. Our US all-wheel drive plant, we talked about last time continues to recover, although eliminating all the access costs with the agreement of the customer is taking longer than we hoped. But we successfully launched the Fiat Chrysler BSUV platform plus the Jeep Renegade in the US and now also in China. And talking of China, we have began production there of our first all-wheel drive program for our local domestic brand helping our joint ventures sales domestic car makers increase to 23% of sale. With orders in the pipeline, we expect this continue to decline. Driveline’s progress in eDrive continued with two large production orders awarded and much interest from customers. I'll say more about that later. Within our results, this increased investments in eDrive engineering as planned.

Powder metallurgy performed well with organic sales growth of 4% including the effects of steel surcharges. We saw good sales growth in Europe and Asia, but lower demand in North America. The margin was impacted by the surcharges which have a time tag and recovery from customers. We again sold strong order intake which will accelerate growth in future years. Indeed, we are already seeing a record number of product launches going through the business in powder metallurgy, like driveline has been adding engineering resource to manage future growth. China remains particularly strong with 30% growth in component sales and profit. We also saw good growth in our small parts business generally. That’s important because powder metal is progressively increasing its waiting for higher margins small parts segment specially those connected to vehicle electrification including steering, braking and new drive. Increasing hybridization is driving the demand for pumps as electric car is cooling. Pumps are a major user of powder met technology, so we were pleased to complete the acquisition of a small powder met business in Turkey which both adds to our sales of pumps and gives us a presence in that growing market.

With expansion in China, Turkey and into adhesive manufacturing, powder met has plenty of opportunities ahead. Its success continues to be based around leading process technology and operational excellence which we are confident will keep us the undisputed leader in the powder metallurgy market. At a group level, we were pleased with the actions we took on pensions. For the UK scheme now fully closed to future accrual and a bond successfully raised. We spent a long-time climbing the hill of higher pension contributions and rising deficit. With what we've done, it seems likely this earmarks the peak for both and we can finally look heading back down again. So a busy half year, as we continue to sharpen our focus, taking cost out of some parts of the business and reinvesting in others, particularly electrification, adhesive manufacturing and productivity, keeping GKN ahead and leaders in our chosen market.

Adam will now cover the financials and the outlook for the remainder of 2017 before I return to talk about the future. Adam?

Adam Walker

Thank you Nigel, good morning everyone. There are three key takeaways this morning, firstly we have made a good start to the year and we’re on track to meet our full-year expectations. Secondly, we have plans to boost productivity and margins in 2018 and beyond. And thirdly, we have made significant progress on our UK pension deficit. Let's look at the numbers. Sales of 5.2 billion, 5% organic growth, another period of outperformance reflecting our strong profit product offering and geographic reach. Trading profit is up to 436 million, 3% organic growth at a margin of 8.4%. Lots of puts and takes in the divisional numbers, but note, we have incurred GBP10 million worth of additional costs this period associated with our UK pension schemes, some of which is in aero, some of which is in the corporate center and they will not reoccur. [indiscernible] our margins are pretty flat. We delivered double-digit earnings growth as anticipated at the start of the year. And note that the tax rate is 24% which is the guidance for the full year. And the interim dividend is up 5% percent too, reflecting confidence in our future prospects.

Of course currency has had a significant tailwind to these numbers, but at current rates, we may see a minor headwind over the rest of the year, who knows. Our ready reckoner on our principal currencies is in Slide 35 in your pack. And on a statutory basis as you can see from the press release, our profit increase is even higher, the details are on Slide 33. I'm not proposing to cover the adjusting items in detail. Suffice to say that it’s the usual suspects and primarily because of the changing value of the FX instruments, our statutory PBT has increased by 377 million in the period. The sales are up by 694 million, organic growth was 262 or 5%, we're winning lots of new business and launching lots of new programs. Driveline was the standout performer, with organic growth of 8%, but we made progress in all three divisions, aerospace up 1, powder met up 4. And as you can also see on the slide, sales were boosted by translational FX to the tune of 482 million during the period. And our profits are up too, maybe not yet converting those organic sales of the rate we would like, but some of the headwinds like pensions, raw material costs and launch costs may reduce or even disappear in the second half and we have plans in place to underpin further margin expansion in 2018 and beyond as you will hear in a minute.

There's also been the benefit from translational currency as well as the loss of profits from the disposal of Stromag which took place at the end of last year. Trading profits for the half are 436 million. So moving into the divisions starting with aerospace, lots going on. Rates are up, rates are down. Commercial, military, structures, engines, let me try and bring out the underlying performance. Military sales are up 15%, as expected driven by the F35 but also more sales on the F18 and the F15. Commercial sales are down 3%. But if you add back the revenue we lost because the development program on the 737 ended last year, we’re pretty much in line with the market. Our engines business did well helped by a favorable GBP13 million pound pricing adjustment. On narrow body, where most of the market growth is, we continued to suffer from the switch from the CFM56 to the GTF. We edged up our growth on widebody, we're making good strides down the learning curve on the A350, but we're hampered by the reduced rates on the A380 and 777.

Business jets are a bit harder, declining double digits, but it's only 6% of the overall business. And in terms of margin, we're definitely seeing the impact of partnering for success in the like, but this is nothing new. This half we were also not helped by poorer trading result from SABCA, the JV that came with Fokker and increased UK pension cost as I’ve mentioned. On the things that we can control, we are driving significant productivity improvements across a number of plant, particularly in the US and we expect improved margins there in the second half. We have a great reputation for our technology in aerospace and for getting things done. This will be enhanced as we expand our addictive manufacturing capability and this gives us confidence that we will continue to win share at good margins.

Turning to driveline, another period of outperformance versus the global market, 5% this time, notable for 12% growth in North America and 15% growth in China. The global production rates by geography compared to ourselves in the respective regions on Slide 39 in the back of the pack. So North America, the flip side to the 12% growth driven by a large number of launches is that we need to invest in program management. The all-wheel drive program that hurt us last year continues to ramp up and it's delivering increased profits month by month. The number of new launches in North America across a range of OEMs gives us confidence that we can continue to outperform in the second half. However, in line with many, we are watching the market very closely. We will look at what our customers do at the end of the summer and be ready to react quickly if the situation changes. Moving to China, again, another huge outperformance caused by a large number of all-wheel drive launches alongside growth in our long standing CVJ operations. We've always said that the margins here would reduce over time, but we've seen a slightly bigger reduction, almost 2% this half exacerbated by our investment in program launches and the localization of engineering.

We remain confident that we have the right technologies and the right partner for continued success in China in CVJ, all-well drive and increasingly eDrive. Coming closer to home in Europe, we remained as busy as we were last year, with solid sales growth converting into strong year-on-year profit improvement. And as you heard, Nigel will cover our progress in eDrive in a minute, so all I will say here is that we are increasing our engineering spend, utilizing the benefits that we earned from last year's divisional restructuring. We are excited by our prospects and believe we are in a strong place. A couple of other points to cover, seeing as they've been called out by other companies over the past month. Pricing pressure, business as usual for us in automotive. We drive productivity improvements through lean manufacturing in our plants to mitigate this every year and raw material cost increases as we said in February and expected GBP7 million to GBP10 million impact across Driveline on a full-year basis, no change to this view although we expect to see the impact to be slightly more half two weighted.

On the margin overall, we continue to invest for the future, particularly in eDrive. The vast majority of our plants are running well, with good profit conversion, but one or two are carrying more costs than anticipated as we ramp up program. Looking forward, digitization of the shop floor as you will hear later could have significant margin upside for driveline. Turning to PM, organic growth of 4% aided by raw material pass through, but with strong growth in Europe and Asia. The plants producing smaller more complex parts have seen the biggest growth and the best profit conversion. Lots of new business has been won in recent years leading to an unprecedented number of program launches across the world. And we've added to our European footprint spending GBP25 million on a bolt-on acquisition in Turkey and continued the investment in our local powder capability in China. Increases in scrap steel prices have reduced profits by GBP4 million and therefore margins in the period. Around 90% of this cost is passed on through sales price albeit on a one to three month lag. And if still prices stay where they are, we do not see any impact on PM in the second half.

Let’s move onto cash. I'm pleased with where we are, but there's still more to do. Our increased focus on capital allocation, which we discussed last year is starting to pay dividends. Although we will take another 18 months to see a material impact from the CapEx to depreciation ratio. Still we have reduced that ratio a bit in this period and we’re still growing the top line organically by 5%. Inventory is up, engine ramp ups and program launches lead to inventory being higher, but they're also are one or two plants where we can still improve the underlying stock turns. Please note that included in the overall cash flow we paid out GBP27 million on restructuring relating to the charges that we took last year and there will be a similar amount in the second half. And in the free cash line, we paid out GBP42 million in pension deficit recovery payment, more on pension in a minute. So the net debt at the end of the period is 697 million, but note that the GBP300 million bumped that we raised in May has not been deployed [indiscernible] within cash in this net debt profile.

A GKN financial presentation would not be complete without a bit on pension. Good news finally, well, we're not declaring victory, but maybe we are on our way. There has been a lot going on over the past six months. We closed the UK defined benefit scheme to future accrual from the first of July. We raised a GBP300 million bond in May, 15 year money at just over 3%. The UK triennial valuations have been completed and as we mentioned in February, the valuations were materially lower than the numbers IS-19 requires us to put on our balance sheet. We intend to inject GBP250 million into the larger UK scheme in the second half and as a consequence rather than increasing our annual cash flow by around GBP30 million per annum, we will actually see a small reduction on the 42 million we paid out over the last three years. And the really cheery news, according to [indiscernible] we're all dying sooner, it must be Brexit. So across all our pension schemes, the combined deficits on an accounting basis which materially overstate the UK liability have reduced by 180 million to 1.8 billion and to be clear, the 250 has not gone in yet. So we believe this is meaningful progress.

As I mentioned in February, we're starting a program to look at the back office and our overall cost base. This is not a large global system implementation, but more to ensure that we standardize our operations and utilize our global purchasing power. We’re making good progress. And although maybe it’s not as exciting as the benefits that will come from industry 4.0, I still think there are savings to be made that will boost the bottom line in 2018 and beyond and ultimately boost our productivity. Removing these costs obviously improves our cash flow too, building on the improvements around capital allocation. With UK pension costs coming down and tax payments stabilizing, we are driving hard to reduce our net debt levels to increase our future options. So busy times getting our plans in place with the benefit still to come. And on IRFS 15, there's been lots of work done so far this year, but we're still to determine the overall financial impact on the group especially within aerospace. I'm particularly impressed by the enthusiasm with which Kevin and Phil have embraced the new standard. So as in February, please funnel all your questions that way.

So before handing back to Nigel, summing up on the half year there is a lot going on at GKN. We are growing and investing for the future. Sales, profits, earnings, cash are all up over 2016 and we have plans in place to boost our margins too. And so for the outlook for the rest of 2017, the auto market outlook is stable with softness in North America compensated by growth elsewhere. We expect our two auto divisions to outperform over the full year. And the rate of growth across the aerospace market has slowed since the start of the year, nevertheless we expect to grow slightly above the market for 2017. In February, we were asked whether we would deliver GBP100 million more profits in 2016 than 2016. Well the market consensus says that we will. We expect 2017 to be another year of significant growth helped by the benefits of actions taken in 2016 and our constant focus on continuous improvement. Thank you.

Nigel Stein

Thank you, Adam. So good first half, but now let's look to the future. I showed the slide back in February, but it is important so worth repeating. It shows GKN’s strong market leadership positions across our three divisions and you can see how over the last few years we've developed from our original positions on the left into leadership positions across the whole page constantly changing and renewing our business. Among changes in auto and aero are indirectly coming, we believe these will remain good markets. Electric cars still need driveshafts, aircraft are increasing their composite content. Powder metallurgy has many applications in electrification and other markets. We have excellent businesses which we will continue to invest in to keep the market leaders. But on top of that we see three new global mega trends bringing additional opportunity for GKN, electrification, additive manufacturing, and industry 4.0 or digital manufacturing bringing increased productivity.

As you’ll hear, we think GKN is already well placed to take advantage of all three. Let’s start the electrification in the auto market, which is only one of the four mega trends OEMs are dealing with, connected cars, autonomous vehicles, shared ownership and electrification or case [indiscernible]. With these a lot of the frame politically, emissions legislation driving electrification much faster than before and we're seeing a wave of hybrid vehicles now coming to market with a dramatic increase of battery electric vehicles coming along behind. OEMs are busy, in fact too busy to do everything themselves and they're looking to suppliers like GKN to do more. Industries developing fast and there are number of stages of hybridization from micro hybrid to completely battery electric vehicles. Thanks to GKNs early move into eAll-wheel drive, we are already market leader in providing a standalone electrically driven axle.

The Volvo XC90 is a good example. It can be driven purely electrically for as long a range as battery will permit. And just technology gives us a tried and tested starting point into electrification. In Germany, you may have seen that a new entrants to the light delivery vehicle market has been making waves, its Deutsche Post DHL Group with its old electric street scooter. It’s already proving successful and it’s upped its initial production to 10,000 generating interest from others. But what you probably don't know is that GKN designs and manufactures its eAxle. We have excellent real world experience in eDrive with a strong pipeline of new work. Two of the four development contracts I referred to in February have now turned into production order. One contract is the Volvo XC60 and V90 models, but I can’t yet reveal what the other one is. And there is more to come. By 2020, we will have already reached 200 million of eDrive sales and be well on our way towards a GBP1 billion.

GKN’s technology is excellent in this area and whilst we also have our own capability, we're working with a number of leading motor partners including Bosch, [indiscernible]. Turning to addictive manufacturing, this is a generic term which covers a number of different technologies, powder bed, freeform deposition, blown powder and binder technology, are the main ones and GKN is active in all four. It’s a complex field and we plan to hold an analyst and investor evening in the autumn to explain it in more detail. We’ve perhaps not been as vocal as others in telling the world how good we are in addictive. But actually when you look at it, we are right up there with the leaders in aerospace and automotive. Today we already have addictive parts flying on seven different aerospace platforms with more on the way. Our first part were for space then military then engines and we expect to announce our first wins on the commercial structures package very soon.

Our powder metallurgy business is already using addictive extensively to make its own tooling and supplying customer prototypes. Applied correctly, addictive technology can bring real savings to customers. Though some of the parts were working on being 20% cheaper to produce than today’s equivalent. We formed specialist GKN addictive manufacturing virtual division, which operates from five global centers of excellence and its established relationships with several key research and industry players. And that includes the presence of the Oak Ridge Lab, Tennessee shown here, which is considered the top addictive development center in the US. Our materials expertise has also been strengthened by a new titanium powder manufacturing facility in the US. And we're also looking for new ways of interacting with customers. Our InstAMetal website develops in collaboration with Rocket Space in San Francisco offers the world's first online instance quotation system for producing metallic products. Selected customers are trialing it now. We think addictive manufacturing will bring big changes to aerospace and to automotive. GKN’s broad range of expertise from powder to process to parts and our knowledge and experience of meeting the stringent technical standards in our industries gives us a unique advantage, which we're pushing hard to exploit. We aim to be a leader in the application of addictive manufacturing.

The third big way for GKN is industry 4.0 or digital manufacturing. Our focus here is to improve our own operational performance through productivity. So we're not dependent on the customer’s acceptance for the pace of change. We’ve been using advanced digital control systems in some of our plants for a number of years and we've had independent verification that some of what we do is absolutely world class. We know what to do and how to do it, but we're not yet doing it everywhere across GKN. An example of the opportunity now opening up through much lower cost and more flexible automation is one of Driveline’s assembly plants where we've developed a new sale which gives significant savings and apply to the whole plant this is expected to save around GBP2 million in just in that plant. And not every plant is the same, but with over 40 plants in total around the world, this gives you some idea of the scale of savings we are targeting just in driveline.

There's a big prize with significant potential cost savings and margin uplift. It will take time and some investment, but we have launched an initiative to chase that down going step by step. It’s excited and we will tell you more about it in due course. So three ways that GKN is employing to drive its future growth and performance, electrification, additive manufacturing and Industry 4.0. And the key point is, we are already well positioned in all three but pushing to do more. Add those to our proven strategy of being leaders in our market, having the best global footprint, technology leadership and operational excellence and GKN has a formula for continued market outperformance. That's why we think this is a great company with an exciting future. Thank you.

So we're now going to take questions. Please raise a hand and then use the microphone which is provided in each seat, which is a new way of doing it this time. So to be heard, please press start button on the mike and a red light will come on to indicate that you're audible on the room and can be heard on the webcast, so importantly do it that way and please state your name and organization before your question. Okay questions. You need to pull the microphone out, press the button, the red light will come on.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Benjamin Heelan

It’s Ben from Bank of America. So the first question, on the 30 million pricing benefit in aerospace, is that one-off or should we assume that that is recurring into the second half of the year. And then the second question, just on the moving pieces of volume headwinds and ramp-up headwinds and how those progressed through the second half of the year and ’18, I mean, could we just talk about phasing and how aerospace margins could look in the second half of the year and into 2018? Thank you.

Nigel Stein

If I call Adam on the margins and the timing. Yeah. [indiscernible] It’s a one-off in terms of, that’s a specific agreement that’s done with one customer. It’s part and parcel of the industry. These things are happening all the time. We thought it was useful to pull it out because of the scale of it in the first half numbers.

In terms of the margins, we would expect the margins to be slightly higher in the second half of the year. We’re going through a lot of transitions. As you ramp up and there’s been more success where you are, we’ve got some military programs that have started for the US government, which are ramping up and they’re not profitable at the moment, going through development. We’ve got things like the GTF, which are ramping up, which again big investment phase. So it’s just the timing of those and the well-publicized reduction in rates on the A380 don’t help. And also Boeing are talking about delaying some F15s into 2018, which were in our forecast for the back end of 2017. But we think the trajectory for the second half of the year is positive and then, moving forward into 2018, as we’re coming through that OE phase of investment, and we see again, as we talked about in May at the Capital Markets Day, on aerospace, a good progression for margins moving forward in aerospace.

Glen Liddy

It’s Glen Liddy from JPMorgan. In the past, when you’ve had very strong growth coming through in driveline, we've seen a lack of leverage on the business, but then when growth moderates, margins pick up. Should we be expecting the same sort of phenomena, because 5% growth above the market is pretty impressive, but it clearly comes at a price at the moment?

Nigel Stein

Well, I’ll pass on to Phil, but having run driveline in my past and seen some great growth, I know exactly what it’s like. Yeah. You’re absolutely running, our performance in the first half, I have to say, surprised us. I think fair to say, we see this outperformance in North America and China and actually also ahead in Europe. So, it does bring its pressures. And at the same time, of course, we are investing more in eDrive as mentioned.

Phil, do you want to pick up that point on driveline?

Phil Swash

Not too much to add actually, but the point is well made. And given the issues we had last year in North America, excuse me, on the all-wheel drive, I mean we decided to ensure the growth we have this year would go without slip. So we have installed quite a lot of additional program management resource, not only in our facilities, but also in supply chain, because some of the issues we faced last year was as a result of perhaps not having some of that resource and security in the supply chain. Out of that, growth moderates and it probably will as we go into next year. I think we would -- that will -- we will see a benefit on the margin.

Glen Liddy

And a follow-up question on eDrive, I mean, there's barely a day goes by where there's not some announcement from a government or auto companies saying more eDrive type vehicles. Have the customers actually got the resource to deliver on many of their commitments or are they relying on the suppliers like yourselves to give them better advice, better engineering content for the future.

Nigel Stein

When you say customers, that is the car manufacturing companies, so our customers. They also want and as you see, they’re not just looking at all the various forms of providing hybridization and really battery electric drive, they’re also phased with autonomy, connected cars, shared ownership model. So a lot of things going on and that means they are asking suppliers to do more and the capable suppliers and obviously there is competition, but GKN we feel is in a leadership position. We’ve targeted this area for a long time. We made our first move into this in 2009-10, electric driven axle. So we’re being asked to do more and as you see, there is a huge pipeline of enquiries, development projects and as you’ve heard, some of those turning into production contracts now and we expect more and there are large one. So this is good news for the supplier base as this shared model going through the industry.

Some of it by the way is not, I think, we’re standing here today with an announcement from the UK that internal combustion engines are going to be phased out from 2040, but I was saying to some people earlier, that’s not new news. When we signed up [indiscernible], the UK government committed to that quite a long time ago. I remember having a conversation with the then head of the climate change commission who said exactly that. So although these may seem like new things to keep reading in the newspapers, the industry is known about them in moving towards them for some time. That opportunity, yes.

Sash Tusa

Thank you. Sash Tusa from Agency Partners. So I just wondered whether you could give a bit more color about your forecast and outlook for commercial aerospace. I mean, you said that you’re slightly more cautious about the outlook for this year. You’ve highlighted the jets 380, 777. Are there any other programs that are dragging it back, given what’s otherwise a pretty strong underlying dynamic from narrowbody?

Nigel Stein

I’ll ask Kevin to speak on that. But actually, we’re always accused of being gloomy on the aerospace, Sash, as you know, because we call that being realistic. But I think, pardon, Sash, and our view on the year is actually slightly brighter picture. Kevin, do you want to pick up Sash’s question.

Kevin Cummings

Yeah. I think right now, what we’re looking for is pretty much in line with what the overall market has seen. And I think the overall market for commercial this year is somewhere about a minus 1% growth rate in overall commercial. We think we're going to be slightly better than that by the year end, although we were slightly below that in the first half, so we expect a pretty good second half in commercial. The ones that are down, 380 is clearly going to be down, 777 is down, biz jets are down, those are the ones that we see that are really going to be down and they’re kind of offset a bit by some growth programs, 350 still coming up, 320 still coming up and we have a couple of other opportunities that are driving upwards right now. They're sort of offsetting some stuff. So we think that overall, second half should be slightly above the market as we come out of the year.

Rami Myerson

Rami from Investec. Three questions. First of all, struggling a little bit with the driveline puts and takes. So last year, it was restructuring and it was supposed to get this year, lack of restructuring and the benefits of that coming through, but then we’ve talked about the increased costs and of course investments in eDrive. Is the net positive or negative between all those moving parts?

And on aerospace there, to Brexit, I think there’s increased concerns, particularly from Airbus, we’ve heard through the growth line from Airbus UK about what can happen post the Brexit and you have a lot of work with Airbus UK and what your thoughts are. Appreciate, it’s a sensitive issue at the moment.

And on the 797, we know Boeing is engaging with its airline customers and with all the suppliers, how do you see the potential from that program?

Nigel Stein

Okay. Phil, do you want to start with the puts and takes on driveline?

Phil Swash

Yeah. The restructuring benefit has been delivered. And as we said at the beginning of the year, that has offset the investment in eDrive as you said Rami. So it’s neutral. It’s not positive or negative. It’s a neutral position. We pretty much invested all of the restructuring benefit into our eDrive capabilities and programs.

Okay. Yeah. It’s going to come into the second half of the year. Significant launch cost going in and we won‘t apologize for investing more in eDrive. So we’ve taken the heads out, that benefits come through, but we are investing for this business and as Nigel said, the headlines, everything is talking electric. We’re in a great position. We’re just going to back ourselves and invest behind that. And looking at the driveline margins, think about what Nigel said on industry 4.0. It’s a huge opportunity in driveline.

Kevin Cummings

Okay. I’ll go through the Brexit question first. I think you’ve seen Airbus’s response and I think I would say it’s clear messaging to the UK government as to how they like to see the Brexit negotiations go. I’d say, we’re optimistic that the UK government is listening and that overall, we’ll remain optimistic as far as what the outcome of that will be, because there is obviously, the wing centers are in the UK. The technology, the people, I think Airbus has clearly signaled that they would prefer to see it stay here, but that they need the UK government to take the right action, we’re optimistic that they will. In the unfortunate outcome of they don’t, and it will somehow be pulled more into Europe, we are also just as much European as we are a UK company. And so we would obviously have to move to -- move our emphasis as to where our customers are, but we’ll remain optimistic as far as what’s going to happen in the UK.

This is a new, middle of the market, you’ve given it a official name. As far as where that’s at right now, obviously Boeing hasn’t really even launched out as to exactly what it is. I think they’re still in the phase of testing their customer community as well as their technology and it feels their technology partners, particularly on the engines. They haven’t really launched into a solution, either on the engine or the airframe yet and therefore, there will be opportunities there, but too early to tell exactly how they’re going to clear up.

Andrew Gollan

Andrew from Berenberg. Two questions. One on driveline, one on aerospace. On the driveline EV, in terms of managing this revenue opportunity, which is huge, I think it’s 50 million to 60 million currently in revenues, you said again today, I think 200 million by 2020 and a nice big 1 billion number chopped out there for effects today, so it’s a big opportunity. But from, my question really is operationally, how do you manage the transition of such acceleration in activity on EV and how does that, with the interaction on your IC phasing activities and how do you see that profiling financially as we transition on a kind of five year and then maybe 10 year view I suppose in this business?

And secondly, just a specific question on A380, the incremental change in revenue terms on volumes, what was that. But from a practical perspective, you’ve got a big factory footprint on the A380, coming down already to Airbus numbers speculation that they cut again. So what’s the scenario analysis if there is another cut and indeed if the program is canceled at some point in the future? What will be the kind of cost implications to a business like GKN in aerospace?

Nigel Stein

Okay. Well, let me just say a couple of words and I’ll pass on to Phil on EV and then perhaps Kevin and Adam can maybe pick up some financials on the A380. First thing to remind you is that remember we’ve been at the EV driven that so for some time. We have separate plants assembling them. We work with partnerships as well. So this is not something that’s brand new, although the sale of it is large and we’re investing as you’ve heard already to take us on that ramp up. So this is not interfering with the CVJ plants. There is some crossover in engineering with the all-wheel drive, but again we’ve got distinct teams pushing that. Phil, is there anything else you wanted to add on handling that ramp-up?

Phil Swash

Yeah. And Nigel is right. So what we categorize is the wave one electrification, which has largely been niche vehicles of Porsche 918, BMW i8 and that’s been contained within one of our facilities in Europe, Bruneck and that’s where we’ve been dealing with niche products really. As we scale up, we will look to progressively transition some of our existing all-wheel drive facilities. That might need some modest expansion or hopefully just a transition within the plant, which is already happening in one of our joint venture plants in Shanghai for example, so we’re moving out some of the heavy machining activity, which we need to do anyway for environmental leases in Shanghai and pressures there and we’re transitioning that into an eDrive base. And that’s our plan across the whole of our division. That’s one of the reasons we’ve restructured, Andrew, is to get the focus in our all-wheel drive team, to ensure we can manage that transition with as little impact as possible.

So the plan is, as we ramp up, we will transition, it might mean some expansion, but transition our all-wheel drive facilities into all-wheel drive, eDrive plants. And financially, how does that look? Well, usually for the next five years, where it’s heavy investments and scale up on the new programs and some of our own eDrive, eMachine inverter capabilities, which we’ve shared with you and so it’s not, it’s not accretive in the next five years and progressively that will start to come through to the bottom line and the plan is to try and manage that within our overall margin at driveline.

Nigel Stein

Okay. And then picking up on the A380, Kevin and Adam on the financials.

Kevin Cummings

Andrew, I think what I’ll try to do is try to answer all of your questions as best I can on 380. As far as what is happening on 380 right now, obviously, you’ve seen the rate coming down and I think Airbus has officially announced that it will ultimately now drop below 1 per month rate. We’re obviously about 9 months out in front of where they’re ultimately. We also are seeing quite a ramp down right now and year-on-year, our sales will drop about 45% this year versus last year on 380. We’re already seeing that here in the first half. That will continue down in the second half even probably at a slightly greater pace. And ultimately, what happens with the program and what rate they go to, obviously we’ll pass on discussing that to Airbus to determine what that is, but at this point, what they’ve identified is it’s going to try to drop down between just below 1 range, try to maintain as long as they can before they can get a new customer base with more efficient aircraft.

Nigel Stein

And then Adam, do you want to talk about, I mean without the financials.

Adam Walker

It’s about 60 million to 70 million pounds worth of revenue.

Jonathan Hurn

It’s Jonathan Hurn from Deutsche Bank. Just a few questions from me please. Firstly just on PowderMet. Obviously, you had tough first half in North America. What’s the outlook for that business in North America in the second half on the back of obviously weaker auto volumes? Second question was just on driveline, can you just give us a feel for the number of auto caps that are launching in the second half in driveline in North America and is that, and how that fits sequentially relative to the first half?

And the last question was just again on driveline, just going back to the China JV, obviously investment has gone in there this year, margins have come down, how do we see that margin going forward second half and into ’18 please? Thanks.

Nigel Stein

Peter has been sitting there quietly, itching to get in there. I mean, our North American business has seen reduced sales, but as you heard, we’ve seen very, very strong growth in other parts and smaller parts. Peter, do you want to talk about North America in the second half?

Peter Oberparleiter

Yeah. Actually, in the first half, we were surprised on quite strong top line North America and we see some modest weakening out, looking also to inventory level of the big three. So we still see schedules out the next three months about where we expect them to be, but we see a slight softening. But we see very good markets in other parts of the world. We have heard about 30% growth in China. Europe is still very, very strong. India and Brazil also being more industrial, not moving forward as expected. But for the rest, I think overall we can confirm what we expected, where we expected to be in the second half.

Nigel Stein

I think Jonathan, the point is, if you look over the years, our percentage of our sales and profits coming from North America is declining as the other parts of the business are actually growing fast. They’re doing fine. But we’re doing much better in other parts of the world.

Phil, do you want to pick up the driveline point?

Phil Swash

Yeah. All-wheel drive will see another two major platforms launched in the second half, both are North America based customers obviously and CVJ actually, which has been part of our growth story. We’ll see at least 8 new product launches for those in the second half and that’s North America, inclusive of Mexico, which does a lot of the componentry that either feeds its own driveshaft assembly business or feeds through to our facilities in North America for the traditional North American customers.

Nigel Stein

And do you or Adam want to talk about China joint venture?

Adam Walker

The margin would come down over a period of time. It’s come down a bit quicker than usual in the first half of the year as I said, we’ve localized engineering resource there around electric drive as well as some additional costs going into product program launches and the market is looking to be a bit softer in the second half of the year. So we think we’ll outperform, but probably not at the same rate and answering the same point that Glen raised, if you start to see that growth come down a little bit, then you have to put less costs and save and overall, the margins will come down over the course of the year, but not another 2% movement in the second half that will probably be pretty stable second half. Our challenge overall is to get the driveline margin in our fully owned subsidiaries to compensate for that decline that we’ve been anticipating and we’ve got plans to do that.

Sandy Morris

Yes. Back to the favorite thing. Sorry to just be agricultural. We’ve stopped accrual on the pension scheme. Why didn’t we do that earlier? Why can we do it now?

Nigel Stein

We didn’t do it earlier, because if we’re honest, we changed the scheme that the level of accrual, whilst still open, whilst fairly low, shall we say, another generous scheme, all the things other companies have done in terms of career average, rate of increase, moving from 60th to 90th, I think I’m not sure we’re around even at 100th, we had, part of it was defined benefits. So we’ve done all those things. So we didn’t see it as being an absolute drag in our performance, but so this is really managing historic issues. But we just decided with what’s happened, this was the time to close it. And we did that. Our workforce was persuaded as the right thing to do and that in itself does not dramatically change the liability and it doesn’t dramatically change our costs. It will help us to some extent.

But we also felt it was the right thing to do and we also decided we’d raise the bond to put some money into the scheme and that’s about, I mean all these pension deficits are estimated. And they’re estimated based on the investment strategy that the trough season adopts and also other factors. By injecting some cash into the scheme, we are able to play, persuade the trustees that we could adopt, they could adopt a higher risk profile in their investments than perhaps they otherwise would have done. So in that sense, that is helping the deficit come down as well. So that’s why we did it and we just think it was the right thing to do and I think you’ll see other companies around the UK have also said, look, this is the time to end this and to move to defined contribution, which we’ve done.

Sandy Morris

So I hate to call to Adam, because when people called me, it was usually wrong or I was wrong. Welcome to my world. But when we were saying full year stage, the actuarial deficit was about 20% or 30% lower, seem to have put it in the 800 million ballpark. So 250 and to performance assets, not just guilt and then obviously 10 years at 40 kind of gets you, doesn’t it? So on a 10-year view at worst, it’s told. Is that it?

Adam Walker

Perhaps the valuation came in slightly lower than 800. So the math is right.

Sandy Morris

And you’ve heard the longevity or mortality, [indiscernible] longevity has come down.

Kevin Cummings

Pleased about that.

Adam Walker

But I think your math is right, Sandy. But remember, these are estimated deficits. So depending on the investment strategy, it can swing it around. But no, you’re absolutely right. We really feel that having taken the pain and paid a lot of money into the scheme and taken the pain of mortality going against us, discount rates going against us, everything going against us, finally, a few things are going our way. So I think, as I said in my speech, we’ve reached the top of that and hopefully going to have the pleasure of going back down again.

Sandy Morris

Yeah. I mean, there is no two way applied to it. The stupid accounting number spooks people. So if we could know this way people have got it under control. Next agricultural question. Aerospace, I understand, Hexcel said exactly the same things that you’ve just said. But if GT -- Volvo Air and GTF were very important. So if GTF does what it says and goes from 350, 400 this year to over 700, next year, how profound an impact does that have on your business?

Nigel Stein

Yeah. I mean, it’s -- Sandy, that’s basically roughly, roughly what we’re expecting and it’s -- the downside of that clearly is, we don’t make any money on those engines. We actually lose money on those engines right now as we supply them. So it’s a headwind that we have to overcome. It’s great new business, but it’s also comes with its pain and we think we’ve factored that in. We have positives coming up on some legacy engines especially as they go into the aftermarket arena, and we think net-net, it’s going to be pretty close to offsetting each other.

Sandy Morris

Right. Cool, because this risk in revenue sharing just pushes that. Next thing, apart from F-35, what went up in military?

Nigel Stein

We also went up in F-18, we increased our rate on F-18, we went up some degree in F-15 and then we went up a pretty big chunk in an unidentified advanced program. Well, we can’t talk about the status of any unidentified programs.

Sandy Morris

We need the senate enquiry or something. So if you could get a budget through with all these extra [indiscernible] and F-35s and everything, presumably, it’s a slight disappointment that there is this logjam in legislation in the states?

Nigel Stein

Yeah. We would be very pleased with additional Blackhawks and other coming through and it looks like they are starting to free up and come forward. So if not growing, extending our current business base, which is also very well received by us.

Sandy Morris

Last one, you got annoyed with me at the full year stage when I was saying while we keep investing CapEx is all was in driveline going to level off, but now, we’re alluding to getting things back in to line with depreciation. And when people are telling me that eDrive is the end of the world or electric vehicles and so on, I had sort of two simple questions, how much is this [indiscernible] were relative to a typical GKN platform and the other one is, given that you’ve alluded to CapEx coming down into depreciation, I mean it’s clearly our reluctance to commit not our reluctance to commit, being able to be sensitive management of CapEx, given this for hybrids and EVs. Am I reading it right?

Nigel Stein

Well, let me pick it. First of all, [indiscernible] going to be huge. I mean 10,000 units. I think it technically makes it the largest light delivery, electric light delivery vehicle in Europe, but it’s a new entrant and of course everyone is talking about new entrance. It’s pretty clever and I just like people to know that GKN is there and providing that solution. So it’s not going to move our numbers meaningfully. Bu it just shows that when people are looking for electric drive solutions, GKN is there and it’s helping them.

Sandy Morris

Sorry, Nigel. I suppose what I was ponderously trying to get at was here is an EV, where we know the unit value for us. So if EVs come in a hurry, how, to what extent looking at the StreetScooter, do we then say that’s bad news?

Nigel Stein

We don’t think it’s bad news, because remember these vehicles have CVJs. I think StreetScooter is in our array and we talked about this in our investor evening last year. It’s 1200, sort of in the 12 times, 100, remember, the 100, 800, 1200, I think it’s around at that mark, without getting into any detailed pricing of the unit that we supply. But to your point, I think which is important and I’m watching the clock here by the way, because I see them slightly waving at the back, but I think a very important point, I mean, the investments in EV is mainly about engineering investments in terms of the actual capital of that, a lot of the bits and bolts are in and also we work with our partners on the motor side.

And so the engineering investment is really where we’re putting it now. CapEx in driveline has been easing off a bit. You’ve seen it in the other two businesses by the way were quite high, and if you look at the figures, you will see that coming down. And I think we’re just flagging that we are going to sort of probably make some investment in industry 4.0, because we see some very good benefits from that. And, but we all think it can be handled within the CapEx plan that we’ve got and we think it makes good sense.

Kevin Cummings

And I’ve said a couple of times that in aerospace, we’re coming through that phase where we’ve invested huge amounts of money in structures and there is nothing new other than Rami’s new name play that may be coming or maybe not. So we’ve got a period of time where we haven’t got a big investment going into structures. We’ve got investments going into GTF, but we’re going through those engines are starting to move more into the aftermarket, so you can see the ratios now are supposedly coming down.

The ratios might have come down. They’re going to take a little bit longer in driveline because of the investments in CVJ, which is still growing really fast and our customers want more product and we’ve got to put more capital in the ground to deliver those, but the ratio is coming down a bit and the move-ins to all wheel drive and then into eDrive reduces the capital requirements. We’ll put more money into R&D, but it will be a different part of the P&L, where we last talked to get off that capital investments. But as Nigel said, there will be some that will help us drive the industry 4.0 margin improvement.

Nigel Stein

Okay. I’m looking at the clock and I’m very good of you to spend your time with us and I know people on the webcast and things. So unless there was any one burning question, then we will have to stop. We’ll make it very short, but we will be around afterwards for any questions you have. Quick one?

Harry Breach

Harry Breach, Raymond James. Just one for Phil and one for Kevin. For Phil, the excess launch costs in North America, can you just give us a feel for how you expect those to fade away, given the number of second half launches you referred to earlier, feels if there is a lot of activity there. Is it something that frankly we should expect to probably remain at an elevated level in the back half of this year and only fade out in ’18?

And then for Kevin, we used to talk a lot more about A350 a couple of years ago, getting through the breakeven point, are we yet at a stage where A350 sort of margins are coming up to sort of the halfway for the aerospace average, can you give us a feel for where we are in the margin progress on 350?

Nigel Stein

Good questions. Two quite short answers please.

Adam Walker

I expect the cost to be about the same level in the second half, given the volume of launches we’ve got and they’ll start to ease off in ’18.

Kevin Cummings

A350 is coming up nicely. We’re coming down on learning curves. The margins are already well within a comfortable range in aerospace and we still expect to gain some more.

Nigel Stein

Thank you very much for joining us. Very exciting story we think at GKN. Thank you for coming and sharing with us. We are around for any further questions you’ve got. Thank you.

