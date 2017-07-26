Intra-Cellular Therapies: Buy, Sell Or Hold?

Today we take a look at Intra-Cellular Therapies, a small cap name that has seen better times but has upcoming milestones.

“Intelligence, Kant reminds, is not so much a result of genius, rather it is a consequence of a determination to use it.” - Michael R. LeGault

Today we looked at a small biopharma firm that has seen better times. However, the company possesses many attractive traits. Can this 'Busted IPO' recover? Let's take a look.

Company Overview:

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) is a New York City based biopharmaceutical company that develops novel drugs for the treatment of diseases and disorders of the central nervous system - specifically, neuropsychiatric and neurological conditions such as schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and behavior disturbances associated with dementia.

Intra-Cellular Therapies was founded in 2002. ITCI’s inception came by way of leveraging technology from the lab of Nobel Laureate Dr. Paul Greengard. The ITCI pipeline is focused on three platforms: The ITI-007 platform, of which lumateperone is the most advanced program; the PDE platform, of which ITI-214, a PDE1 inhibitor, is the most advanced program; and their discovery platform, which includes ITI-333. Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has a market cap around $532 million.

Furthermore, it should be noted that ITCI’s team is comprised of industry professionals with extensive experience in discovery, development, and commercialization of CNS drugs. For example, Robert Davis, Senior VP and CSO, participated in the discovery and development of Cognex, the first drug approved for treating Alzheimer’s disease; Neurontin, the first drug approved for treating neuropathic pain; and Nuplazid, the first drug approved for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

Intra-Cellular Therapies has undergone a rough past 12 month. The stock is almost 70% since September of 2016. On September 28, 2016, we found out that the company failed to meet its primary endpoint for their second phase 3 trial of ITI-007 in patients with schizophrenia. The trial conditions were as follows: randomized, double-blind, fixed-dose, placebo- and active-controlled inpatient clinical trial was conducted at 13 sites in the United States consisting of 696 patients randomized (1:1:1:1) to receive ITI-007 60 or 20 mg, risperidone 4 mg as the active control, or placebo once daily in the morning for six weeks. Management remained upbeat after the failure because the drug has shown efficacy before; has a better safety profile than current market offerings; and because they felt that they experienced a tough hurdle of a high placebo response rate, which is common in the field of psychiatry. The market didn’t find solace in the management’s words and the stock finished down 63% on the day. The stock then proceeded to stay range bound until it gapped down on huge volume on May 1,2017. On May 1, Intra-Cellular Therapies provided a corporate update on the schizophrenia program.

The major positive takeaway was that the FDA has confirmed that the results of Study ITI-007-302 do not preclude ITCI from submitting an NDA based on the efficacy studies that have been conducted to date. However, the FDA raised questions relating to certain findings observed in nonclinical animal toxicology studies of Lumateperone and has requested additional information to confirm that the nonclinical findings are not indicative of a safety risk associated with long term exposure in humans. The company stated that they and their expert consultants believe that such findings are not indicative of a safety risk for humans due to species differences in the metabolism of Lumateperone. In humans, Lumateperone and its metabolites are rapidly eliminated from the body and there is no retention of drug or drug related material.

Pipeline

ITI-007 (schizophrenia program):

Lumateperone is the company’s lead drug candidate. Lumateperone is a first-in-class molecule that provides selective and simultaneous modulation of serotonin, dopamine, and glutamate, which are three neurotransmitter pathways implicated in severe mental illness. The compound has the potential to benefit patients suffering from a range of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases.

The clinical development program for the treatment of schizophrenia with lumateperone includes three large randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trials—studies ‘005, ‘301, and ‘302. In two studies, the efficacy of ITI-007 60 mg was demonstrated, showing a statistically significant separation from placebo on the primary endpoint, the Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale or PANSS total score. Across all three studies, ITI-007 was found to be well tolerated with a safety profile similar to placebo. Overall, Lumateperone has a favorable safety and tolerability profile that compare nicely with available treatments. There have been antipsychotic drugs with cardiac and metabolic side effects approved by the FDA, so ITCI’s package of data has a strong chance of success. A NDA will likely be filed by mid-2018 and could hit the US markets as early as Q1 of 2019.

ITI-007 (update on the rest of the ITI-007 Platform):

Clinical conduct in the Phase 3 programs of lumateperone in bipolar depression and in agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer’s disease, is ongoing. Patient enrollment in the phase 3 bipolar depression monotherapy study, or Study 401, is expected to be completed in the first half of 2018. Patient enrollment in the Phase 3 bipolar depression adjunctive study, or Study 402, is expected to be completed in the second half of 2018. The company also has plans to initiate a global bipolar depression trial.

PDE Inhibitors (update on platform):

ITI-214, the lead molecule in the company’s PDE-1 program, has been shown to be safe and well-tolerated in four Phase 1 clinical trials in healthy volunteers as well as patients with schizophrenia. Furthermore, the company is initiating a phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with Parkinson’s disease to evaluate safety and tolerability in this patient population as well as motor and non-motor exploratory endpoints. Lastly, the company will continue to explore additional indications for our PDE1 inhibitors, including opportunities to advance the program into other CNS and non-CNS therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular diseases.

Analyst Commentary and Balance Sheet:

As of March 31, 2017, Intra-Cellular Therapies had cash and cash equivalents of $367.8 million, compared to $384.1 million at December 31, 2016. R&D expenses for Q1 were $21.5 million and G&A expenses were $6.3 million. The company, as per their latest update, did not provide guidance on how long they see their current cash position lasting. However, the company is extremely well-capitalized based on their cash position to quarterly burn ratio, so a raise in the near future is highly unlikely.

Wall Street appears to have a mixed view on ITCI’s prospects. Approximately 10 analyst firms cover ITCI right now. The current median analyst price target is just over $17.00 a share at the moment. Sampling some recent analyst opinions, Cantor Fitzgerald on May 11th, 2017 placed a buy rating on the company and set a price target of $29.00 a share. Cantor Fitzgerald stated that, “key to FDA approval will clearly be the robustness of the data presented to the Agency. The track record for schizophrenia drug programs is that not all trials are successful. Third Phase 3 bipolar depression trial in the works”. Cowen & Co. also reiterated their Buy rating and $20 price target on June 6th after meeting with management.

Outlook:

While Intra-Cellular is not my favorite name in this space right now, the stock does have a favorable risk/reward profile at the present time and I do have a small stake in the firm. It has many of the traits I like to see before making an investment in a Tier 4 stock in the sector. It is well-funded, has upcoming catalysts and multiple ‘shots on goal’. I offer it up for consideration for investors within a well-diversified biotech.

“The intelligent have plans; the wise have principles.” - Raheel Farooq

Disclosure: I am/we are long ITCI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.