Flying Below The Radar

Members of the U.S. Federal Reserve have gathered for their latest Federal Open Market Committee meeting this week. The fact that this meeting is not followed by a press conference makes it a sleeper, but it is still worth watching for the important signals that come out of this latest gathering of what are arguably some of the most influential and powerful people in the world. What can we reasonably expect and how might the markets react?

Stay Calm, Nothing To See Here, Keep Moving Along . . .

It seems that the priority for the U.S. Federal Reserve as of late is to keep markets calm. They have spent the last few months seemingly trying to quietly slip into the financial market narrative their intention to begin tapering the balance sheet that they quintupled over the period from 2008 to 2014 in fighting against the effects of the financial crisis. The Fed has done well to tee up its next FOMC meeting with a press conference on September 19-20 to get quantitative tightening (QT) kicked off with $10 billion per month in tapering. If they can get out of the gates successfully, they will look to gradually increase the rate of tapering in the months that follow. But the key is to get started, and the Fed seems determined to try to maintain a balance between dovishness and hawkishness in the meantime so as to not ruffle the market’s feathers.

Overall, I applaud the Fed’s apparent priority in getting QT started sooner rather than later, as it is an important step toward further monetary policy normalization that is long, long overdue so many years removed from the financial crisis.

My only wish is that they had started this normalization process much sooner and more aggressively than they are moving today. The extraordinary monetary policy of zero interest rates and asset purchases were meant to be emergency measures to save the global financial system from collapse, but unfortunately they not only became embedded but eventually spread to the rest of the world in the many years after crisis had already been averted. Policy to this day remains too easy from the European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan, the implications of which remain to be seen, as upside mania risks for asset prices including stocks continue to rise by the day. Thus, the biggest risk facing policy makers over the coming 18 months is not that they will shock the markets by being too aggressive in their hawkishness, but that they may end up unwittingly fueling an overshoot in asset prices to the upside thanks to their tentativeness in executing more assertively on policy. Only time will tell.

In the meantime, expect the Fed to continue to try and fly below the radar for the next two months until they can get tapering officially underway.

December

The one area where the Fed would do well to lay better groundwork coming out of its June gathering is where it comes to interest rate expectations for its December meeting. By many indications, the Fed has suggested its intent to resume raising interest rates one more time for 2017 once it gets QT underway. And December would be the most likely meeting to do so since it comes with a post meeting press conference where the committee can reassuringly Fedsplain its actions to the markets.

What is notable, however, is that the markets according to CME Fed Fund futures are only assigning a 51.8% chance of at least a 25 basis point interest rate increase by the time Chair Yellen takes the podium following this meeting. This includes a 47.0% probability for 25 basis points, a 4.8% chance for 50 basis points and a 0.2% for 75 basis points (I am in the 25 basis point camp). While 51.8% collective odds of a rate increase are still better than half, they are still measurably below what the Fed itself has been implying about its actions heading into the second half of the year.

Thus, capital markets are open to a moderate shock at some point if and when the Fed begins to work to raise market expectations for its policy intent come December. This may occur coming out of its July meeting, but the Fed is likely in no hurry in this regard and may instead wait until its next non press conference meeting in October 31-November 1 after QT has begun and hopefully gotten off to a smooth start before beginning to lay this groundwork more assertively. In short, they are likely in no hurry in this regard.

How are asset classes likely to be affected if and when these December rate hike expectations are steered higher? Expect the bond (AGG) and gold (GLD) markets to bear any downside brunt first before eventually finding their footing and working back higher, and the impact on the stock market (SPY) coming after and being relatively more mixed. Financials (XLF) will likely cheer, while utilities (XLU) might take a lump or two, but any such net effects will likely soon smooth themselves out. Put simply, the steering of December rate expectations by the Fed either now or in the next few months might make some short-term noise, but markets have absorbed enough of these rate hikes that the effects would likely soon neutralize themselves out as they have earlier in 2017.

Instead, perhaps the larger question is: why exactly is the market continuing to underestimate the probability of another Fed interest rate hike in December? For the fact that the chances for another 25-basis point rate hike continues to linger at barely over half could be interpreted that the markets continue to be worried about something that is not yet being reflected in asset prices themselves (and may never be considering the fact that the ongoing flow of liquidity continues to support higher asset prices regardless).

Perhaps this lower than expected probability suggests the market has doubts about the sustainability of the already fading strength of U.S. economic growth as we progress through the second half of 2017.

Perhaps it suggests concern among investors that QT might get off to a more disruptive start than policy makers are hoping.

Perhaps it suggests the continued openness to the possibility for a measurable risk asset price correction including stocks (IVV) sometime between now and December that causes the Fed to back off on raising interest rates at the end of the year. We’re not talking about the beginning of a new bear market type correction. Instead, it has typically taken a decline on the S&P 500 Index (VOO) in the range of about -7% over a two to six week period to get the Fed to stand down from further monetary tightening at any given point in time. Given how high and far capital markets have come in the so many years since the financial crisis coupled with the Fed’s recently expressed concerns about financial market stability, a somewhat more pronounced stock (DIA) correction in the -10% to -15% range over the course of a month or two would probably be needed today to induce the Fed to steer clear of raising rates in December.

Regardless, the fact that the probability for a December rate hike remains relatively low at barely over half suggests that the markets are worried about something unfolding between now and then that is measurable enough to cause the Fed to stand down. Any such event may bring with it opportunity – the famed post crisis strategy of buying the dip – or it could be the start of something more sustained for the economy and its markets. Only time will tell, but this will be worth watching as events unfold in the coming weeks and months.

The Bottom Line

The Fed meeting today is likely to conclude with a notable lack of fireworks. But what comes out of this meeting still bears close attention, for additional signals about the Fed’s plans for QT starting in September and the next rate hike in December will be helpful in charting the course for your investment portfolio in preparing to navigate the second half of 2017.

