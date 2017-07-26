Coca-Cola: It Could Happen Again

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) has just reported earnings and while there were many strengths of the report, the stock is facing selling pressure following the news. This pullback may be an opportunity. Recall that this is a dividend growth machine that I started covering last fall with a buy rating, especially if you could get shares for under $40. When shares hit that magical number a few times in the last 9 months I told you to back the truck up under $40 if you are in this name for the long-term. Here we are at $45. I have said of course that shares appeared that would be tough to acquire under $40 again, but with some luck, it could happen again. While it is an extremely slow growth company, for those seeking a safe investment for income, Coca-Cola has to be on the list. Nothing has changed. But when to buy?

Surprise, surprise, but the short answer in my opinion still remains under $40. Let the stock fall, buy it and let the dividends accumulate. While $40 is not some hard cutoff, it is the target I like to maximize risk and reward. I would not blame anyone who starts buying this dip, but buy incrementally, and trade around a core position. Now, long-term is the buy worth it? Well we need to consistently watch performance to make sure our dividends and capital are secure. Thus, I will examine the newly reported results. and discuss the outlook for the stock. Let me start with some highlights. On the surface, it was a report ahead of expectations. First the company saw revenue of $9.7 billion which just managed to beat analyst expectations by $50 million, but it was also down 15.9% year-over-year. Ouch. Earnings continue to be strong, with Q2 earnings coming in at $0.59, which just surpassed consensus estimates by a penny.

So what is going on with the revenue? The company was primarily hit by operational changes stemming from divestitures of certain bottling components of the company. In addition, with the strong global nature of the company, KO was hit by currency exchange headwinds. What was positive here is that KO saw organic revenue growth that jumped 3% in the quarter. This was driven by 3 points of positive price/mix. This demonstrates the pricing power the company has. Concentrate sales were flat from the prior year period. It is also important to note that total unit case volume was flat from last year, however, four out of five categories saw positive volume growth. Looking more into this figure we saw growth in developed markets in the low single digits, but Latin American markets continued to see weakness. Sparkling soft drink beverage volume was down flat but was led by Coca-Cola soda, as well as some strength in Sprite and Coke Zero. In juice, dairy and plant-based beverages the company notched a 3% volume gain. There was volume growth of 1% in water and sports drinks, as well as 2% growth in tea and coffee offerings.

Currency fluctuations remain an issue as I discussed above, and this is only exacerbated when we start looking regionally. In Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the segment saw a -5% change from last year in currency, which helped lead to flat reported revenues year-over-year. In Asia-Pacific, it was a negative 3% year-over-year impact, and reported net revenues fell 3%. Then there was Latin America which used to have terrible currency issues, but have now improved. Currency was flat year-over-year and reported revenues actually grew 2%. North America remains strong with a 6% increase in reported revenues. While the currency issue is diminishing compared to year's past, it is most certainly contributing to the fact that the company is bringing in less money.

Looking ahead, the company sees an adjusted 3% growth in revenues for the year on an organic basis. The company also sees growth of 7% to 8% on a constant dollar basis in revenues while currency is expected to hit the company for another 1-2% headwind. What keeps a lid on the stock is that adjusted earnings will decline year-over-year. KO did however positively update its outlook. Entering the quarter, it saw adjusted earnings actually declining 1 to 3%. Now the company sees at most a 2% decline, or at best, flat year-over-year earnings per share versus 2016's $1.91. This guidance is a small victory.

The bottom line is this. Coca-Cola is facing growth issues, but has worked to transform itself. This transformation is ongoing. Over time, there will always ups and downs in share prices but expect the name to move mostly sideways. As such, we need to take advantage of those 'downs' for the long-term. Pick your spots, even if you plan to hold for 30 years.

