Facebook Earnings Preview: Expectations Too High Headed Into Earnings?

Investors are likely better served playing the long game with Facebook, and using management's tempering of expectations as opportunity.

2017 was expected to be "investment" year with higher operating expenses and higher capex.

Facebook (FB) reports tonight after the closing bell with consensus Street estimates expecting $1.13 in earnings per share on $9.2 billion in revenue for expected year-over-year growth of 15% and 43% respectively.

That would be the slowest quarter of earnings per share growth for FB since the 19% growth rate in June '15.

The big worry coming into the year was the higher expense guidance FB gave in the October '16 call which spooked the Street, and resulted in FB's stock correcting from the $130 price area to $115 by early '17, but since then the stock hasn't looked back. (Like so many good management teams, FB seems to temper expectations around financial performance, and then beats easily. Here was the January '17 earnings preview for FB, which looks good in hindsight.)

Facebook by the numbers:

Q2 '17 est Q1 '17 actual Q4 '16 actual q3 '16 actual 2019 EPS est $7.69 $7.81 $8.37 $8.10 2018 EPS est $6.09 $5.99 $6.69 $6.56 2017 EPS est $4.88 $4.85 $5.42 $5.21 2019 est EPS gro rt 26% 30% 25% 23% 2018 est EPS gro rt 25% 24% 23% 26% 2017 est EPS gro rt 15% 15% 28% 27% 2019 P.E 21 (x) 20 (x) 15 (x) 15 (x) 2018 P.E 27 (x) 26 (x) 18 (x) 19 (x) 2017 P.E 33 (x) 33 (x) 23 (x) 24 (x) 2019 est rev's ($'s bl's) $61.4 $60.7 $57.3 $56.7 2018 est rev $49.5 $49.3 $46.4 $46.3 2017 est rev $38.6 $38.5 $36.7 $36.7 2019 est rev gro rt 24% 23% 23% 22% 2018 est rev gro rt 28% 28% 26% 26% 2017 est rev gro rt 40% 39% 33% 35%

Source: Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S earnings and revenue estimates as of 7/26/17

A couple of trends worth noting:

The expense guidance for '17 has slowed EPS growth estimates

The P.E ratio on FB continues to expand

Revenue estimates continue to reflect faster growth

Facebook valuation:

Metric Avg 3-year EPS growth rate 22% Avg 3-year rev growth rate 31% avg 3-year P.E 27 (x) Price-to-sales 15 (x) Price-to-cash-flow 27 (x) Price-to-free-cash 37 (x) Free-cash-flow yld 3% Dividend none share repo's none Mstar intrinsic value $140 Morningstar moat rating wide

On just about any metric FB appears overvalued, but that is the way traditional growth stocks typically trade, particularly ones with little to no (seeming) competition.

Facebook users continue to grow and Mark Zuckerberg and the management team continue to push Facebook into emerging-tech areas such as augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) assuring that an emerging tech company doesn't become a disruptor to Facebook's user growth.

Analysis/conclusion:

While the stock has run into tonight's earnings reports, astute investors will likely play the long-game with Facebook, given its 1.6 billion users and the eventual ability to monetize this substantial user network.

As of last Friday, July 21, the Technology sector was up 22% YTD, thus some of the Tech companies that have reported strong financial results for Q2 '17, like Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), like Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) have seen some weakness following results. (Long both MSFT and GOOGL/GOOG).

Trading around earnings can be a fool's errand, given so many variables can enter into trading around earnings, such as expectations, market sentiment, sector sentiment, YTD performance, etc. etc.

Here is an April '13 article on Facebook - the stock has been one of client's best performers over the last 4 years, with some clients having a cost basis under $20 per share.

Facebook is currently a 3% position across the client aggregated platform, and it will likely be added to on any material weakness.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB, MSFT, GOOG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.