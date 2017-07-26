New Starbucks Locations And Unique Experiences: Time To Buy?

SBUX has done an excellent job of growing and reinventing itself in the past. How are the new attempts any different?

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) has for years built itself to be the "go to" coffee chain of the United States. In 2016, there were 7,880 company operated stores and 5,292 licensed stores, according to chart below. There was significant growth from 2005-2008, after which growth slowed. In 2014, growth in new stores seems to have started accelerating again. In 2017, Starbucks is looking to expand into new coffee markets after achieving national highlight status.

Source: Statista 2016

It's funny how Starbucks used to be the hipster place for high end coffee 15 years ago. But as growth accelerated, Starbucks became just a coffee chain, and it's thrill and pizzazz wore off. I remember the first Starbucks that came to my town in North Carolina and how big of a deal it was. By the time two more opened a year later, normalcy had returned.

The coffee market is a large, diverse market with many different participants and price levels. There are people who refuse to pay for Starbucks coffee and prefer cheaper coffee, like McDonalds (NYSE:MCD) or Hardees. Then there are people on the other end of the spectrum who refuse to drink Starbucks coffee, and prefer a more expensive, exclusive brew. Consumers looking for higher end coffee are more likely to be vested in small coffee roasteries, where they feel they get a unique experience and have a personal connection to the business and coffee. As Starbucks grew in size, they began to shrink that personal connection with their consumers. A number of growing small coffee chains have risen to compete at the higher end of the coffee market, namely Blue Bottle and La Columbe.

Source: Fast Company

The plan at Starbucks is to open new stores called Reserve and Roastery Locations. Reserve locations are up scale locations, still bearing the original Starbucks name and charm. Each month, a specialty reserve coffee is roasted and shipped to these stores. Reserve locations normally have 3 or 4 of these at a time. The key to making the coffee special is the limited time pitch "get it before it runs out." To make a consumer feel even more attached, each reserve coffee is independently brewed on a specialized Clover Brewing System, that supposedly gets more flavor out of the coffee.

Below is a Starbucks Reserve that opened recently in Canada. Starbucks seems to be slowly transitioning from coffee shop to bar. Notice the bar stools and close nit environment that says "grab a cup and order to stay in". The next thing I notice is the industrial warehouse look combined with the sleek wood.

Source: Starbucks Coffee

Finally, the name says something special: "Starbucks Reserve". This is not just coffee to be ordered and consumed for a tolerable flavor and a good buzz. This is a drink to savor. This is a treat. Convincing a consumer of this is the difference between a $2.00 cup of coffee and a $5.00 cup of a coffee. 250% of the price of that purchase depends on the experience, backstory, and ambience of the location.

This was quantified by Fortune, who stated a Reserve Starbucks generates $3 million per year, or double of what a regular Starbucks generates. Starbucks has figured out the get people to spend more money per drink, a key metric to breaking into luxury markets. Also, Starbucks has figured out how to foster a personal connection with the consumer and charge more for it.

Roastery or Brewery?

I can think of another specific market that is in the same transition as coffee: Beer. Microbreweries have received attention for their vast expansion into the beer market since the recession. Coffee shops appear to be experiencing a similar decentralization effect. So is Starbucks cool enough to turn their centralized coffee empire into a number of hip original Roasteries to attract a new market?

Source: Fortune 2017

I bet you thought I included a picture of a brewery above this...but if you look above the man's head, you can see the Starbucks Reserve symbol. This is the new concept of the Starbucks Roastery. Currently there is only 1 Roastery, in Seattle, and it is a massive 15,000 square feet. The next one in the works will open in Chicago, and is estimated to be 3x the size of the original one. Starbucks plans to open 20-30 more across the U.S.

Source: Brewer's Association

So if a Roastery is just a Starbucks Craft Brewery...why are they so certain this market strategy will be successful? For starters, growth in the microbrewery industry has been incredible. Breweries are opening in droves with growth accelerating as people switch back to their neighborhood brewers. Just take a look at the chart above. Starbucks is hoping to capitalize on that same idea...but with coffee.

What makes the Roastery so hip is that hometown specialty feeling that a microbrewery has. But what makes it powerful, is the revenue generating and field testing capabilities. The easy point to make about these profit machines is they are great with getting consumers to spend more money. The menu above highlights the increase in prices. Once again we have the personal connection between the company and the consumer, who is willing to pay more for a unique experience. A customer at the Roastery pays $20 per visit vs. $5 at the average Starbucks. We can see from the above analysis on the Reserve Starbucks concept that the expenses are scalable, as shown in the chart below.

Data Source: BizJournal

The second part of the story for Starbucks Roasteries is their ability to crowd test new ideas. Each Roastery will be equipped to roast its own specialty coffees. Starbucks is playing the field with its' customers, learning their likes and dislikes. The company is already using cloud analytics, so look for this strategy to be even more important as it gathers data from its experimental Roasteries.

Source: Zomato

A future play for Starbucks that has yet to be mentioned is taking notes from Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), by decentralizing distribution. Currently, the company is in good standing to accomplish this with dense location centers around major cities (see below map). If each Starbucks Roastery could roast enough coffee for the region it was in, the coffee could be shipped faster and fresher. Successful blends in one region may be more successful in another, or highly successful in surrounding areas. For example, a Roastery in Los Angeles (a likely, but unannounced spot for a Roastery), could roast a special line of coffee and see if consumers took to it. If it were popular, Starbucks could experiment with the blend in other large cities and surrounding areas. With 20-30 of these Roasteries planned, their distribution and marketing could be much more effective in years to come.

Source: Business Insider 2016

Is Now the Right Time to Buy Starbucks?

The easy answer is yes. The harder answer is maybe. If you are a Benjamin Graham follower, or a true value investor, you like companies at the price they are at. The problem with Starbucks is the fundamentals are dicey. A P/B ratio of 14.97 and Forward P/E of 23.75 doesn't look too appetizing.

On the other hand, SBUX excels is revenue growth and price to sales. The revenue growth in the chart below shows a company that is showing no sign of slowing down. Combined with the price to sales ratio of 3.89, we can say SBUX is certainly finding more ways to get a consumer to spend.

Source: MSN Money

From a fundamental side, I would say the stock is expensive, but not at risk of decreasing. The stock will likely see steady share price growth over the next 2 years. Getting the stock on an earnings dip would be ideal at this point, but unlikely.

Source: StockCharts

The technicals tell the story no investor wants to hear: the stock is flat. I owned SBUX in 2015, where I bought right after the stock split at $49. I road the rally up to about $61, where I realized the stock was destined to channel in that range...and channel it has! The graph below shows the stock has traded within the $49 to $64 range for the past 2 years. SBUX is stuck below the top resistance level, but still has key support levels in the low $50 range. This makes a safe buy from a technical standpoint, but not an overly profitable buy. If you are willing to play it safe, buying below $60 would be a good price, but don't expect a rally until the stock breaks the key resistance level of $65.

Source: StockCharts

With the above in mind, earnings for SBUX are coming up on July 27. Should you buy ahead of the earnings? This is a key question where the answer is 90% yes. The stock has taken a plunge since the start of June, setting up a key dip buying opportunity. Earnings have been strong so far, and Starbucks is not usually one to disappoint. The company has met or beat earnings every quarter over the past year. Momentum indicates the stock is turning the tide as well. On July 15, the stock turned positive MACD indicator, normally meaning a support level has been reached. The stock could go either way from here, but with positive earnings, that direction will be north.

