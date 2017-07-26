Boeing: This Amazes Me

Boeing (BA) has just reported earnings and the Street's reaction is simply amazing. I will get right to the point here. It was another strong quarter, but there were some issues that I noted. The company actually missed sales estimates, however, it did deliver a nice bottom line beat. While the news is being well received, the fact is deliveries sales fell. It was not the best quarter on all metrics, but it was a strong quarter overall, particularly on earnings.

The company reported revenue of $22.7 billion in the quarter, falling short of estimates by $280 million. I was surprised by this miss, and the top line misses are becoming a bit of a worrisome pattern for the company, although a lot of this has to do with timing of deals and contracts so one should not be overly fearful. The real issue is that these did fall 8.2% year over year. Core earnings per share for the quarter were strong and came in at $255. This was a clear beat of $0.25 against analyst estimates. However, these are just the headline numbers and we need to dig deeper.

Let's take a quick look at some of the sector highlights to get a feel for the performance and where the shortfall came from. The Commercial Airplanes segment saw first quarter revenue fall 10% to $15.7 billion on lower delivery volume. However, services growth did improve. Operating margin was 10%, vastly improving from -5.6% last year. What was important to note is that Boeing delivered the first 737 MAX 8 aircraft and announced the launch of the 737 MAX 10. Commercial Airplanes booked another 183 orders this quarter. Backlog remains strong with nearly 5,700 planes valued at $424 billion.

The company's Defense, Space & Security segment got hit once again year over year. Sales were $6.8 billion with an operating margin of 12.9%. Revenues were down 4% from last year's quarter, which saw $7.2 billion in sales. Why were they down? Well, Boeing Military Aircraft revenues were down 3% year over year. The Network & Space Systems division saw revenue of $1.6 billion (an 8% decline from last year) but its operating margin widened to 9.1%.

The Global Services & Support Division saw revenue fall 3% to $2.3 billion on volume reductions and reflecting contract timing. However, its operating margin increased to 15.4% on strong operational performance. Like with the Commercial Airplanes segment, there is a significant backlog. Backlog in this segment was $58 billion, of which 37% represents orders from international customers. Commenting on the quarter, Boeing President and Chief Executive Officer Dennis Muilenburg stated:

"Our teams are delivering better performance in every segment of the business, which is reflected in our strong second-quarter results and improved 2017 outlook. Our robust cash flow enabled us to return more value to shareholders, invest in future growth and in our people, including a plan to accelerate pension funding that also reduces risk and cyclicality in our business. In the second quarter, we added to our large and diverse order backlog with key wins in commercial airplanes, defense, space and services, while achieving important milestones such as delivering the first 737 MAX airplane, flying the second production-ready T-X trainer aircraft, and conducting a successful Ground-based Midcourse Defense intercept test. As we look to the second half of the year, our teams are focused on accelerating productivity, quality and safety improvements across the company, while completing key development efforts and delivering better capabilities and economics to our customers."

Bottom line? Sales were under pressure no doubt, but a recent wave of contracts has put the company in a good position. The company has outstanding expense controls, which drove operating margins to widen in nearly every segment, and helped deliver a solid bottom line beat. So why is the stock rallying so hard? Well the CEO's comments are positive but the company also updated its 2017 guidance. Revenue is set to be between $90.5 and $92.5 billion, but earnings estimates have been widened.

Core earnings per share for 2017 is now seen coming in at $9.80 to $10.00, up from $9.20 to $9.40. Operating cash flow is now seen expanding to $12.25 billion, up a healthy $1.5 billion from the previously guided $10.75 billion I had a hold rating coming into this quarter, so this spike is welcomed news for longs. At current levels, I cannot justify saying buy more. But this quarter, and more importantly, the reaction from the Street, is simply amazing.

Note from the author: Quad 7 Capital has been a leading contributor with Seeking Alpha since early 2012. If you like the material and want to see more, scroll to the top of the article and hit "follow." Quad 7 Capital also writes a lot of "breaking" articles that are time sensitive. If you would like to be among the first to be updated, be sure to check the box for "Real-time alerts on this author" under "Follow."

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.