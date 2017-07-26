PRA Health Sciences Set For A Quarterly Earnings Surprise - Again

PRA Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) should once again surprise with a quarter beat. After the market closes on Monday August 7, 2017, PRAH will be releasing their 2nd Quarter 2017 Earnings Report. For those of us who follow PRA Health Sciences, we are expecting their eleventh straight beat. For those of you just learning about PRA Health Sciences, PRAH’s Management Team have a strong handle on their business performance. They’ve consistently met or beat their quarterly forecasts. Conservatively forecast and over delivery:

Without any major disruptive event in PRA Health Sciences’ path, we would expect this positive trend to continue. A simple trend analysis on PRAH’s prior ten quarterly reported earnings predicts PRAH’s 2Q17 Quarterly Earnings performance should result in an upcoming 5% to 7% beat. This trend analysis predicts a value of $0.77 to $0.79, which is slightly above the high end of the current Wall Street Forecast: PRAH company guidance $0.74, analyst’s range $0.69 to $0.77. (Source: Investor Relations - PRA Health Sciences.)

PRAH’s 2Q17 Earnings Report will be released after the market closes on Monday August 7, 2017. Based on this trend analysis, their stock will close the week in the $78 to $82 range. This is a nice uptick from their current $76 to $77 price range.

Moreover, PRAH has positioned themselves to continue for several quarters into the future with solid quarter-over-quarter gains.

Digging deeper into the data on PRA Health Sciences Inc. helps us understand how they can perform in such a stable predictable fashion:

PRAH is a Contract Research Organization, or CRO. PRAH basically provides outsourced clinical development services to the pharmaceutical and biomedical industries. They offer a wide range of services, which encompass turnkey data management, statistical analysis, clinical trial management, drug development, and regulatory consulting and filings.

In the simplest form: PRAH is a service provider or a consulting firm. They serve their clients by managing all aspects of clinical trials and pharmaceutical development from Phase I through Phase IV on a global basis. PRAH has roughly 85 offices across North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Australia, South Africa, and the Middle East with over 13,000 employees many with advanced degrees.

A combination of their global reach and consulting contracts results in a predictable revenue stream. While their contractual structure is confidential, one must assume that they receive consulting fees for much of their services no matter the outcome of the clinical trial. When a drug company is developing a new medication for an infectious disease, for example, we all hear about the setbacks and iterations. Novel drug development is an expensive R&D investment. Like legal and tax consultants, PRAH is paid as the clinical trials progress irrespective of the results.

As a CRO, PRAH specializes in clinical trial services and offers their clients a wealth of knowledge and expertise in managing the complex FDA, NIH, EMA approval processes. The CRO Market and Providers have seen a recent rash of mergers and consolidations.



Per Clinical Leader, "Clinical Outsourcing Market to see Continued Growth Through 2020": R&D spending from 2015 and forecasted through 2020 is increasing at an annual 15.5% YOY growth rate as the Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industries races to build their intellectual property shelves. A portion of this expansion will be supported by CRO and their clinical trial management skills. Per the Association of Clinical Research Organizations (ACRO) fact sheet, found at ACRO Health Media Center, the current estimate for the CRO Market Growth is 7% CAGR. In 2015, CRO Revenue was estimated at $25.6B. This pegs the 2020 market at over $38B. ACRO segments the CRO business by roughly 66% from pharmaceutical; 27% from biotech; and the remaining 7% by medical device, foundation and government sectors. According to ACRO, (referencing a Tufts Center for the Study of Drug Development Report), clinical trials are completed 4 to 5 months more rapidly through CRO organizations.

(Source: Registered Studies - Clinical Trials Resources Trends)

ICMJE, the International Committee of Medical Journal Editors, began requiring trial registration as a condition of publication (9/05). FDAAA: Expanded registration requirements of FDAAA began and creation of the clinical trials website (12/07).

Reviewing the US Government listed data on Registered Studies, we find a 17.5% year-over-year growth in registered studies since 2010. This figure supports the CRO Industry and Association’s growth rate prediction of 7%.

The top ten global CRO firms have carved out a well-structured niche business segment. They manage clinical trials and ensure a revenue stream partially independent of the success or setbacks of the underlying drug, compound, or device. PRAH, and the other CRO firms, have excellent barriers to entry within their market niche. These include FDA, NIH, EMA approval and certified processes, such as Good Clinical Practice (GCP) and Good Laboratory Practice (GLP) standards.

Of course, there are downside risks within a PRAH investment, which should not be ignored. The three primary risks are related to: 1) Economic Slowdown, 2) Changes to our Domestic Health Care Policies, and 3) Competition and Competitive Factors.

For the scope of this analysis, we are focused on the short- to medium-term quarterly pickup with Thursday’s after-hours Earning Announcement. That said, PRAH stock has performed well over the past ten quarters and has proven to be a good long-term investment.

The greatest risk to the current PRAH business model and growth rate is a general economic slowdown. An economic slowdown, if deep enough, will result in an R&D spending reduction at major Biotech and Pharmaceutical principles. While an economic slowdown is not on the horizon, I have partially accounted for this risk by discounting PRAH’s growth rate percentage “beat” from their ten-quarter average of 12.06% to the range of 5% to 7%.

Changes to our Domestic Health Care Policies could have a secular negative effect on the CRO Industry. However, all signs point to the fact that both major political parties are reluctant to lay a heavy hand on the Healthcare Industry. Here we see the double-edge sword of active governmental participation within private industry. On one side of the sword, Biotech and Pharmaceutical companies spend billions of dollars for intellectual property advantages. On the other, heavy R&D Investments and risk related to successful outcomes during clinical trials must be rewarded with larger than normal downstream margins during production on the resulting devices, drugs and treatments.

The 3rd and final primary risk to PRAH’s success is related to general competition. However, as previously discussed, barriers to entry within the CRO Industry are large. The CRO Industry is shifting to M&A consolidation from the historical “new player” expansion. PRAH has proven to take market share with revenue growth rates exceeding the market expansion rate. While PRAH is much smaller than the CRO Market Leader (Quintiles IMS Holdings), PRAH’s strong management team is leveraging their business process well, and on a percentage basis has expanded their business at a faster rate than Quintiles, as represented in the table below:



The mergers and CRO Provider consolidations that have occurred over the past 18 months are expected to continue over the next several years. The CRO Provider Industry is ripe and in play for M&A. The complexity and regulations that create the solid protective barrier for entry entices M&A. Quintiles IMS Holding Inc. (NYSE:Q) is one of the consolidating drivers. While Parexel International Corp. (NASDAQ:PRXL) was recently acquired by a Pamplona Capital Management LLP (a Private Equity firm). The market is watching for action around Icon PLC (NASDAQ:ICLR) and Charles River Laboratories Int'l Inc. (NYSE:CRL).

Per FierceBiotech:

The CRO realm is nothing short of dealmaking these days, witnessing such megamerger deals as the $7.4 billion union between InVentiv Health and INC Research, and $17.6 billion between Quintiles and IMS Health. Parexel is also being taken private by Pamplona Capital Management for around $5 billion, a deal announced in late June. - by Angus Liu July 11, 2017" [Source: CRO | FierceBiotech, "EQT to Buy Certara from Arsenal," from Questex LLC.]

PRAH becomes a long hold play for its excellent and consistent quarterly growth and the acquisitive nature of the CRO Provider Market.

PRA Health Sciences Inc. sits at a Trifecta to Win:

Complex regulations, agencies and procedures creating a solid barrier to entry within the CRO Provider market niche. Health client R&D expansion for novel intellectual property is forecasted to drive CRO managed programs at a 7% CAGR. Predictable long-scheduled clinical trials and Provider consulting fees are semi-independent of the trials’ results (Providers are paid irrespective of the trail outcome).

These three factors ensure PRAH earnings will continue to grow for the foreseeable future: resulting in a Strong Buy. Moreover, I expect to see a very positive PRAH Earnings Report on Monday August 7, 2017, with 2Q17 Quarterly EPS range between $0.77 and $0.79, and a proportional stock range between $78 to $82 per share.

