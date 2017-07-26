All's Well That Ends Well

Here is a no-nonsense take on the most important issue facing markets today.

I've received a lot of reader feedback via e-mail on one particular post, and I want to be as straightforward as possible in what amounts to a follow-up.

Ok, I'm going to try something different in my approach.

Ok, I'm going to try something different: I'm just going to be straightforward and concise without any attempts at embellishment and without any pretensions to arrogance or aloofness.

I've received quite a bit of reader feedback via e-mail and actually via one direct message on this platform, with regard to this post: "Once Upon A Time."

For whatever reason, that post seems to have gotten the point across about the risk investors face from the unwind of central bank accommodation more so than any other post I've ever written on the subject and lord knows I've written a lot of those posts.

I don't generally speak in absolutes or make explicit predictions and not because I'm afraid to be wrong. I'd wager I've been wrong more times than most people in my life and the vast majority of those times, it's been about things that are far more consequential than the outlook for financial assets.

But I'm going to speak in absolutes here: there is no question that the global effort to roll back central bank accommodation is going to negatively impact risk assets, including (and probably "especially") stocks (SPY).

There's just no way around it.

I've shown this chart before and it drives some readers crazy but, to use a phrase that used to irritate an old girlfriend of mine to no end, "it just is what it is":

(Bloomberg)

Risk assets are propped up on $14 trillion in liquidity - and that's just from the "Big 3." The total figure is far higher.

At the end of the day, that's what's suppressing volatility, that's what's driving credit spreads tighter and tighter, that's what's fueling the carry trade that's levitating emerging market assets, and yes, that's what's behind record high global equity prices.

Although everything in the world is technically "debatable", this falls into the category of assertions that are generally understood to be self-evident not only to the people whose profession it is to know about such things, but also to the very people who are driving the dynamic itself.

I've shown you this chart before:

(Goldman)

There's your "missing" inflation.

The reason that chart looks like it does is simple.

"The transmission mechanism of monetary policy is such that the Fed and other central banks have a lot more direct influence over financial markets than they do over inflation," former fund manager Cameron Crise wrote on Tuesday, adding that "the last two economic growth cycles ended as a result of malinvestment gone awry [and] overly easy policy was at least partially to blame in both instances."

Well, needless to say, there is no historical precedent for how "easy" policy has been post-crisis.

Also on Tuesday, Bloomberg released the results of a survey of 30 financial professionals from four continents. While opinions varied in terms of which assets are most vulnerable and while no one predicted a meltdown like the one we witnessed in 2008, there was consensus on what the main risk is.

"Central-bank policy is the linchpin for the majority of respondents," Bloomberg writes, summarizing their findings. They continue: "After the unprecedented and sometimes coordinated efforts by monetary authorities to shore up financial systems and the global economy over the past decade, many see a messy unwinding as the top risk."

And please do not fool yourself. The unwind will invariably be "messy."

In the interest of avoiding any accusations that I'm being an alarmist, do note that I'm not saying it can't be pulled off without triggering an outright crash.

What I'm saying is if you look at what it is exactly that, for instance, the ECB is tasked with, it's simply hard to imagine how it can be pulled off gracefully.

Mario Draghi's footprint in the € corporate credit market is enormous and when it comes to PSPP, please bear in mind that he is effectively managing yields on bonds issued by a hodgepodge of countries, all with their own economies and their own political problems. Worse, the debt issued by the most stable country in the bloc (Germany) is the debt that has the potential to have the most severe knock-on effects for US and UK yields if rates rise too quickly.

Then there's the Bank of Japan. They have cornered the JGB market. It barely functions. It is, for all intents and purposes, broken. Look (more here):

(BofAML)

There is absolutely no way of knowing how that market will function if they start to unwind their balance sheet.

Further, I have yet to hear any explanation (let alone a convincing one) for how the bank can unwind its ETF holdings, which total a staggering JPY16 trillion. Read this bullet point summary of the BoJ minutes released last night (via Bloomberg):

Bank of Japan board members discussed "recent growing interest in the so-called exit" from its current monetary policy framework at its June 15-16 meeting, minutes showed.

Some members said it was important for BOJ to "thoroughly explain and gain better understanding" of its thinking on policies, including impact of monetary policy on the BOJ’s financial situation

A few members noted BOJ still had "a long way to go" before reaching its 2% price target, so "communicating uncertain information at too early a stage could cause confusion in the market" and "thus, at this point, it was important to thoroughly carry forward research and analysis within" the central bank

One member said issue of specific timing of exit "could not be foreseen;" even if BOJ explained exit strategy in advance, it was possible actual exit steps would differ from earlier explanations like the case with the Federal Reserve and therefore "careful preparations and thorough explanations were needed in communicating with the market"

I'm sorry, but that is absolutely laughable. And I'd wager even my staunchest critics on this platform would wholeheartedly agree with me on at least that point.

Coming full circle, let me be as straightforward as possible. Some readers accuse me of resorting to "appeals to authority" to justify my positions, where "authority" means Wall Street strategists and other asset managers. It's not so much that I'm "appealing" to anything. Rather, it's just that I am telling you what the people who do this for a living are saying and you are free to do with that as you see fit.

So allow me to say this as plainly as possible: I know of absolutely no one in the financial "professional" community who thinks this is going to go 100% smoothly.

That's not to say there aren't plenty of people who think it can be pulled off successfully. Indeed, there are quite a few folks who think that ultimately, it will be an "all's well that ends well" affair.

But "all's well that ends well" implies an interim period characterized by something unpleasant.

And with that, I'll leave you with a quote from Remi Olu-Pitan, who manages a multi-asset fund at Schroder Investment Management Ltd. in London and who was one of the respondents to the Bloomberg survey of finance professionals cited above:

Consequences could be very painful. We have had a liquidity-fueled bull market. If that is taken away, there is a pressure point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.