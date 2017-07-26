A Message From Down Under

While not generally on the radar of most investors in the US, the print we got Down Under on Wednesday has important implications.

Here's a data point you probably missed but should nevertheless pay attention to.

Ok, show of hands: who cares about the latest CPI print out of Australia?

Believe it or not, this is one time when all of your hands should be raised.

On Wednesday morning (or Tuesday night, depending on where you're based), we got Q2 inflation data from Down Under, and it was a miss. That was a blessing in disguise for the RBA.

Last week, the Aussie (FXA) soared after traders read the RBA minutes as hawkish, and it was left to Deputy Governor Guy Debelle to try and jawbone the currency back lower a couple of days later as it pushed to two-year highs.

Here's what last week's action looked like:

Ok, so why does this matter? Well, I'll explain, using a quote from a post I wrote over at HR earlier this week:

All of that probably sounds esoteric to most US investors, but it’s a pretty important piece of the global macro puzzle and it’s part and parcel of this idea that it’s going to be exceedingly difficult for central bankers to get the messaging right when it comes to telegraphing rising rates without prompting markets to frontrun the normalization and cause currencies to overshoot in the meantime.

In other words, it's important to keep in mind how difficult a balancing act this is for everyone involved in the coordinated global effort to normalize policy.

Each country is coming at this concerned about i) their own domestic economic priorities and ii) their currency. The second the market perceives a hint of divergence from one central bank versus their global counterparts, traders will try and price that in immediately. This can become troublesome if it causes unwanted currency appreciation like what we've seen recently in the Aussie.

Ok, so in that regard, the CPI was a welcome development, and 90 minutes after it hit, RBA governor Lowe piggybacked on it with dovish comments at a speech in Sydney which all but ruled out an imminent hawkish lean. This was the end result:

But the most interesting soundbite from Lowe was this:

It is possible that things could change in the not too distant future, particularly in those countries at, or near, full employment. It may be that the lags are just a bit longer than usual. If so, we could hit a point at which workers, having had only modest pay increases for a run of years, decide that it is time for a catch-up. If such a tipping point were reached, inflation pressures could emerge quite quickly. In this scenario we could see a period of turbulence in financial markets, given that markets are pricing in little risk of future inflation.

That underscores the whole debate taking place in the US about "who" the Fed should trust: the ostensibly overheating labor market, or the lackluster incoming inflation data. If you lean dovish in an attempt to wait on inflation, you risk falling behind the curve should wage pressure from a slack-less labor market suddenly accelerate.

Which brings us neatly to the following brief bit out Tuesday on rates/gold (GLD) correlations from Deutsche Bank's Aleksandar Kocic:

A bid for gold had developed early on into the QE on the back of massive stimulus injection. The rationale was that negative short rates and excessive liquidity are generally considered as inflationary. So, the more the Fed pushed real rates into negative territory, the higher the bid for gold was. This was the logic behind negative rates/gold correlations. As stimulus unwind began, the bid for gold softened as a rates rise was the effect of a higher real rate, rather than wider breakevens, and correlations became even more negative. Currently, correlation between rates and gold is in the mid 50s range. If a rates sell off were to be led by higher inflation expectations, these correlations would change sign quickly – rates would rise and so would the gold price. While this is not likely to happen in the near term, its buildup cannot be ruled out in the long run.

So, now you know how to hedge.

