Dick's Sporting Goods Changing Course

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) is known as the biggest name in big box retail sporting goods with help from the recent bankruptcy and liquidation of Sports Authority this last year. After the closing of Sports Authority, Dicks Sporting Goods was left miles out ahead of any competitor and rolled out an ambitious expansion plan to secure the now up for grabs market share Sports Authority left behind. But even with the closure of arguably one of Dicks Sporting Goods biggest competitors, they are still struggling to meet the metric forecasts set by upper management. This brings up the question, where did upper management go wrong?

Dicks Sporting Goods opened the fiscal year with a projected first quarter growth of 3 to 4% but was only able to reach 2.4%. After these numbers were announced DKS stock fell roughly 18% in the month of May alone (Shown in the chart below taken from MarketWatch). CEO Edward Stack in the first quarter press release commented on the shortfall by explaining the "challenging retail environment" and how they plan to combat low foot traffic in stores with the reopening of its "eCommerce" site to capture market share. This would be indirectly taking the battle to Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). Taking the battle to Amazon is important; the fall in "in store" foot traffic is mostly related to the boom in the eCommerce industry in which Amazon is king.

The company is still moving forward with its expansion plans to grab market share. DKS plans to add 43 new stores in 2017 along with 8 Golf Galaxy and 8 Field and Stream stores, some of which have already opened in the first quarter. Even after the shortfall and aftermath of the first quarter fall out DKS plans to open 13 new stores in the second quarter. Some of the new properties will be converted TSA (Sports Authority) stores, which will no doubt save the company money by converting rather than building new. Continuing with expansion is key to growth and development but management may be spreading funds too thin, CEO Ed Stack and company must be keen to keeping an eye on operations in order to know when to slow down store openings.



Finally, Dicks Sporting Goods is changing its plan for the fiscal year to secure its future. In the first quarter statement Mr. Stack stated:

Looking ahead, we continue to evaluate and adjust our business model, and are taking actions to reduce our expense structure in order to fund and develop our longer-term strategic initiatives.

One of the actions that could be a result of this statement is the proposed dropping of one fifth of its unpopular brands to focus on the creation of private label brands such as its new brand Second Skin. Dicks can use this brand to improve margins while also attracting niche customers via marketing from athletes, trainers, and other individuals from the fitness community. Direct advertising is important for reaching customers in this day and age because of eCommerce. Owning brands insures that you will have customers buying from you which is key to surviving when you can get the same product from the store shipped right to your door. If Dicks continues to take control of its current position and secure a place for them in the future of retail they might still be around.

With the current valuation of DSG stock and the amount of uncertainty due to the competitive nature of the retail industry poses a great risk for investors. With many other stocks such as Foot Locker (NYSE: FL) that pose to be a better buy after DKS not reaching there projected growth. Comparing DKS earnings per share to Foot Locker's earnings per share, DKS does not justify the premium you will pay to buy its stock as it continues to drop.

While DKS still out preforms Foot Locker, Foot Locker is closing the gap as consumer trends continually change. But you still have to pay a premium for that performance and not as much return.

