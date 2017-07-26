SEC Coin Offering Regulations Can Only Make Bitcoin Stronger

By Parke Shall

The news that has shaken the digital currency world over the last 24 hours has been news that the Securities and Exchange Commission is stepping up to consider initial coin offerings as sales of securities. Initial coin offerings exploded in popularity over the last month or so, with many successful digital point entrepreneurs able to raise relatively significant amounts of capital by offering their own coins.



Coindesk, among numerous other outlets, reported yesterday,

The US Securities and Exchange Commission said today that the offering and sale of digital tokens "are subject to the requirements of the federal securities law." The agency, in its statement, revealed that it had been investigating the issuance of tokens connected to The DAO, the ethereum-based funding vehicle that collapsed dramatically last summer following an exploit of a flaw in its code. Per the SEC, those "DAO tokens" constitute securities, though the agency said that it was not going to pursue any charges in connection with the project, but is releasing its finding "to caution the industry and market participants."

What is an ICO? Forbes wrote about ICO's last month (links above),

As of May of this year, over $380M has been invested into ICOs. Many of these companies are raising millions of dollars with nothing more than a white paper and a cryptocoin dependent on a small network of nodes running their blockchain. A year ago Bitcoin was 80% of the entire market capitalization of cryptocurrencies, and now it's less than 50%, despite its meteoric rise in price. But first, what is an Initial Coin Offering? This phrase, like cloud and blockchain before it, is becoming overloaded as the market seeks to explain new concepts. The idea around an ICO is that you create a digital coin or token and then you offer this coin or token for sale in an initial offering. An ICO is in some ways similar to an initial public offering. Both are done to raise funds, but, instead of stock, your ICO purchase gets you a new type of coin or token, an asset rather than a security. The token can represent some sort of value or be of value itself. An ICO might involve attributing equity to a token so that ownership gives you voting privileges and access to dividends, which is what the now infamous fund raising effort of The DAO did. Their use case for a token is the most similar to that of an IPO, however, the majority of use cases are for something different. The typical use case of a token issued in an ICO is the creation of an asset that gives you access to the features of a particular project.

Most of these initial coin offerings, if not all of them, are separate tokens from the Ethereum blockchain. Right off the bat, we want investors to understand that this regulation does not affect Ethereum or Bitcoin itself. However, the shockwave of this regulation has certainly been noted by all of those in the digital currency world, including those advocating for and supporting both Bitcoin and Ethereum.



We wanted to write a small note today about why this regulation shouldn't have much of an influence on the price of Bitcoin going forward and why any type of potential regulation going forward is a win/win scenario for those who have already invested in Bitcoin.



If we had to guess, we would say that this ICO regulation popped up on the SEC's radar the second people began to raise significant amounts of capital individually in an unregulated environment. ICOs popped up extremely quickly, and helped numerous entrepreneurs and other people and businesses raise capital in relatively quick fashion and they seem to have gotten relatively popular in a relatively short amount of time. The name of the game for the SEC is regulating these types of capital raises and ostensibly making sure that investors aren't getting duped when a public investment opportunity takes place. This falls directly under the SEC's scope and jurisdiction and is probably what tripped some red flags at the regulatory commission, causing a quick clamp down on ICOs in relatively short fashion.



To be honest, we look at the speed with which the SEC decided to regulate these offerings and think that that is correlated directly to the threat that they pose against the methods that the SEC regulates (sales of securities like stock in regulated offerings like IPOs). If the SEC didn't feel threatened, we believe, they would not have stepped in this quickly and regulated ICOs.



If the SEC were in charge of printing the dollar and making sure that the money supply was capped to standards, they may have already stepped in and tried to regulate Bitcoin or Ethereum itself. However, this falls more under the umbrella of the Federal Reserve and it isn't really their jurisdiction to try to regulate something like Bitcoin without the backing of other government agencies like the SEC, or even the Treasury perhaps.



But that all belies the fact that regulation for Bitcoin or Ethereum itself is ultimately just a win/win scenario for investors who already on these digital currencies, we believe.



On one hand if the government does try to regulate Bitcoin, it will be backhandedly validating the digital currency and effectively accepting that it is a legitimate means with which to transact value. In a situation like this, attempts to regulate could be difficult, due to the noncentralized nature of blockchain, and we only think that this would serve to increase the asset's value, essentially proving that Bitcoin is worthy enough to be watched carefully by the government.



On the other hand, if the government doesn't eventually regulate Bitcoin, we are in the same boat we are in today. The currency will remain an "underground" hedge against the central banking system as we know it today and a storer of value among those who want to hold some type of asset that cannot be infinitely reproduced or devalued at the hands of the Federal Reserve. Thus, the basis for its appeal and thus, Bitcoin should be fine regardless of which of these two scenarios takes place.



For more than a year now we have encouraged investors to buy Bitcoin on the dips, forming our thesis around the fact that the noncentralized digital currency has a finite supply and an ever-growing appeal due to its existence outside the realm of central banks. Since we have began writing about Bitcoin, its price has increased exponentially:





While it has been hung up at $3000 more than once, it is off all time highs that it set just days ago. We believe that over the course of the long term, Bitcoin will continue to appreciate in value as it becomes more accessible to those who don't yet understand it and those who are unable to transact it easily right now. The thought of coming regulation in no way bothers us. We still believe the digital currency is very early in its adoption cycle and we plan on remaining long for the long term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BITCOIN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.