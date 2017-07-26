GBAB - Best Performing Build America Bond Portfolio?

Detailed look of the various performance metrics, including price, total return and net asset value returns.

Over the last two weeks I have been doing updates on a number of fixed income funds. One area of investing which I have mentioned and we have looked at is Build America Bond investing and we have covered two investments, an update on the Nuveen Build America Bond Opportunity Fund (NBD) in the article "NBD: Build America And Your Income?" and its sister fund, the Nuveen Build America Bond Fund (NBB).

One fund that I have mentioned in the past and used in the comparison with NBB and NBD is the Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Fund (GBAB). While I have mentioned it in my article, "Ho Ho Ho, Merry Brexit: CEFs On Sale," I have not done a deep look at the fund, therefore today I wanted to do that deeper look at the fund and do an update since my initial mention in that article.

What's New?

Since I have spoke about Build America Bonds recently, I will quote here what I stated in a previous article,

Since our initial article on May 24th, 2016, we have seen the economy eek out another year of gains and the Federal Reserve was forced to finally raise short term rates. Long term bonds were negatively impacted with the US Aggregate Bond Index (AGG) being flat to down for the year. One investment theory however was that even if rates do rise, certain fixed income investments, especially those with a higher spread to treasuries would fare better. One such investment class are Build America Bonds, a taxable version of municipal bonds.

Source: NBD: Build America And Your Income?

Fund Updates

At the time of our initial mention, GBAB yielded a distribution of 7.22% and was trading at a discount of 2.59% to its Net Asset Value. Today GBAB yields 6.57% and is trading at a discount of 1.42%.

Source: CEF Connect

Looking at the asset allocation we can see GBAB differs quite a bit in that only 86% are invested in Municipal Bonds, and the rest is allocated in a variety of asset classes such as bank loans, high yield corporates, and asset backed securities.

Source: Guggenheim Investments Website

Looking at the top 10 holdings, we can draw two conclusions. The first is that they are seemingly revenue backed, such as NJ Turnpike and Westchester Medical Center. Secondly, the top 10 represents a bit more than 20% of the portfolio.

Source: Guggenheim Investments Website

Looking at the state breakdown, we can see California represents over 20% of the portfolio with Illinois coming in second with 9.49%. While state fears are warranted, I would caution investors to look at the underlying bonds to determine the risk. Before investing, I would surely look at it more closely if it is an area of concern. In short, not all CA or IL bonds are the same.

Source: Guggenheim Investments Website

Along the same lines, we can see that more than 60% of the portfolio's bonds are revenue backed, and not general obligation.

Source: Guggenheim Investments Website

Breaking it down further by sectors, we can see that schools make up more than 42% of the portfolio. In the short term, this does not concern me, however longer term, absolutely. I firmly believe there is a ceiling as to what can be considered affordable for education.

Source: Guggenheim Investments Website

Quality wise, we can see that more than 78% of the portfolio is rated A or better. This compares with 88.7% for NBB, and 89.28% for NBD. More conservative investors, take note. (Those that do not believe in ratings agencies however can disregard.)

Source: Guggenheim Investments Website

Finally we can take a look at the statistics. On its website, Guggenheim posts the "weighted average duration" of 6.82 years. On CEFConnect however, the duration figure calculated is 9.73 years. I suspect the figure provided by Guggenheim is NOT leverage adjusted, and the 9.73 years figure is correct.

Source: Guggenheim Investments Website

A very important point of CEF investing, and one which a number of my awesome followers have requested is the analysis of distributions.

GBAB currently pays a monthly distribution of $.1257.

As of the latest data, the fund has been earning $.1369 per share. This would imply a coverage ratio of 108%. This bodes in line with the current $.0847 in UNII (unrealized/undistributed net investment income).

Source: Guggenheim Investments Website

So, overall, not a bad fund.

Performance Update

Looking at the data since our initial article on 6/27/2016 we can see that the fund has returned a total return of 6.38%. All of that return has been from the distribution as the price per share is actually down .73%. If we look at the underlying portfolio, we can see that the portfolio's value has actually declined 2.10%.

GBAB data by YCharts

Looking at the YTD data, we can see a total return of 11.08% and a price per share change of 7.29%. The underlying NAV has increased only 1.75% in that same time-frame.

GBAB data by YCharts

As we can clearly see, the closing of the discount to NAV has substantially closed down and helped the total return of the fund.

Next we can take a look at how the fund has performed against its peers.

Since our June article, we can see the Guggenheim fund leading the way followed by the BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond/BAB Fund (BBN), followed by the Nuveen Build America Bond Opportunity Fund (NBD), the PowerShares Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (BAB) and the Nuveen Build America Bond Fund (NBB).

GBAB Total Return Price data by YCharts

Looking at the three year numbers we see the "norm" so to speak. The BlackRock and Guggenheim Funds, followed by the two Nuveen Funds and lastly the unlevered PowerShares ETF.

GBAB Total Return Price data by YCharts

Over the 5 year number we see this performance hold up.

GBAB Total Return Price data by YCharts

Bottom Line

So... absolutely, without a doubt the Guggenheim Fund has been the best performer in the recent past and virtually tied overall with the BlackRock fund for the best performance out of our five-some of "BAB" funds.

Am I surprised? Not anymore.

While I have been fully following the two Nuveen Funds, I have not up until now taken a deeper dive in GBAB. Prior to doing this, I was actually intrigued as to how you can generate "alpha" in a fairly commoditized Build America Bond market.

Looking deeply into the fund you get your answer. That answer is you invest in lower quality, AND bonds OTHER than Build America Bonds.

While the two Nuveen Funds and the PowerShares ETF are more or less "pure," the Guggenheim and BlackRock funds can invest 20% or more in assets other than Build America Bonds.

So there is our answer to the question.

Bottom line, it is a pretty good fund and up till now the managers have been able to generate incremental returns over its pure peers by adding non-core assets as well as being generally lower quality to the tune of 10% or more.

Is this good or bad? Neither, it is just different. I do think this is a differentiated product and as long as the investors know what they are getting themselves invested in, there is nothing inherently wrong with it.

One other difference between this and the two Nuveen funds that we covered is that by nature, this is a "Taxable Municipal Bond Fund" and not a "Build America Bond Fund." Unlike the two Nuveen funds, GBAB does not have a determined termination date, and it is quite likely that in the future, as Build America Bonds mature or get called, this CEF will continue on with traditional taxable munis.

Since I have recently published an update on the two Nuveen funds and now the Guggenheim CEF, why not turn this into a series? Over the next few articles I will finish up by looking in-depth into the BlackRock Taxable Muni Fund (BBN) and the PowerShares Build America Bond ETF (BAB).

I hope this was helpful in your search for income. Questions? Let's keep the conversation going.

