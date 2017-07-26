Buying Abbott Near Its Peak

Given the stellar earnings report, which included a full-year EPS boost, we have ourselves asking, "Is now the time to buy Abbott?"

Abbott Laboratories is a member of the S&P Aristocrats Index, which tracks companies that have annually increased their dividend for 25 consecutive years.

Abbott Laboratories recently reported strong second quarter results. Following the earnings announcement, Abbott closed higher, with share prices now up 30% from the start of the year.

Analysis

Since the start of the year, Abbott shares have been climbing steadily upwards, with a few minor stumbles and pauses along the way. Following its latest earnings announcement, Abbott was up 2.8% higher than its previous day close, and is poised to break its all-time high of $51.74 set last July 2015.

Major Points of the Earnings Announcement

Abbott second quarter 2017 results released on July 20 basically reinforces and confirms investor confidence in the company.

Continuing Sales Growth. Abbott reported second quarter 2017 worldwide sales of $6.6 billion, an increase of 24.4% on a reported basis and 2.9% on a comparable operational basis. In evaluating the company’s performance, the 2.9% increase on a comparable operational basis is the more meaningful figure, as the company itself states “Management believes that measuring sales growth rates on a comparable operational basis is an appropriate way for investors to best understand the underlying performance of the business.” Comparable operational sales growth excludes the impact of exchange (which is significant considering that a substantial portion of Abbott sales are from overseas), includes prior year results of St. Jude Medical which Abbott acquired January 2017, and excludes prior year and current year results of Abbott Medical Optics which the company divested during the first quarter of 2017. EPS Exceeded Expectations. Abbott reported adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations of $0.62 for the second quarter. This slightly exceeded the second quarter expectations of most analysts. This was also higher than Abbott’s own guidance EPS range of $0.59 to $0.61. Full-Year 2017 EPS Guidance Range. The company raised its full-year 2017 EPS guidance range. Projected full-year adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations is now at $2.43 to $2.53, up from the previous guidance range of $2.40 to $2.50 given during their first quarter results announcement. The upgrading of the guidance range is a positive indication of the company’s confidence in translating its improved sales performance into higher operating profits.

So is Abbott Still a Buy at these Levels?

At its July 20 closing of $50.85, Abbott is trading at a forward P/E of about 20.5X assuming a full year 2017 EPS estimate of $2.48. For a company like Abbott within the broader health care industry, its current share price could be near the upper end of its normal P/E range.

This is not to say that Abbott is fully valued as analyst price targets for Abbott go as high as $58 with the average at around $52.50. Moreover, you can argue that a company like Abbott deserves to trade at a higher P/E. However, with Abbott share prices near its all-time high and having climbed by 30% from beginning 2017 levels, buying the company with the aim of near term capital appreciation should be tempered with some caution.

Dividend Overview

In its corporate website, Abbott emphasizes the importance of dividend payouts as part of its company heritage and investment identity. Since 1924, the company has declared 374 consecutive quarterly dividends and has increased its dividend payout for 45 consecutive years.

Current dividend yield is 2.1%. Annualized dividend payout is $1.06 per share, payable quarterly. Payout ratio is fairly high at 110%, which is indicative of the importance the company gives to dividend growth and maintaining the regularity of dividend payments.

Conclusion

With its strong sales growth and market position, both in domestic and overseas markets, a cautious buy is recommended. We wouldn't recommend buying the house on Abbott, however it is particularly attractive for dividend income buyers given the company’s established track record in dividend payouts.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ABT over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Black Coral Research, Inc. is a team of writers who provide unique perspective to help inform dividend investors. This article was written by Ernesto Baron, one of our Analysts. We did not receive compensation for this article (other than from Seeking Alpha), and we have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article. Black Coral Research, Inc. is not a registered investment advisor or broker/dealer. Readers are advised that the material contained herein should be used solely for informational purposes. Investing involves risk, including the loss of principal. Readers are solely responsible for their own investment decisions.