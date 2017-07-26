Verizon: There's A 20% Total Return Waiting For Investors

We estimate that, even without a cable deal, Verizon could see a 4% earnings boost from looser regulations and see a $50 share price as attainable.

With Verizon having addressed this with its new unlimited plans, its natural advantages like its wide (and expanding) network reach should enable it to stabilize its customer base.

Analysis

Verizon: 'Donating' Its Way into Trouble?

With Q2 earnings season in full swing and competitors like T-Mobile (TMUS) reporting solid subscriber growth, it appears as though Verizon (VZ) may be on the wrong end of things. Recent survey data suggests that customers are shifting to its competitors in a meaningful way - specifically, close to 30% of current customers of Sprint (S), AT&T (T) and T-Mobile indicated that their previous carrier was Verizon.

This is almost certainly a result of its late return to the Unlimited Data party - Verizon abandoned unlimited data plans back in 2011 when the (then) rising popularity of smartphones increased data usage dramatically, leading to system congestion and poor service for most customers. Indeed, during its first quarter, Verizon reported that it had lost a net of 398,000 subscribers prior to its re-introduction of unlimited data plans but had managed to turn that around from mid-February onwards, when its new unlimited plans were introduced, and added a net of 109,000 subscribers.

Even so, it probably doesn't help customer retention that Verizon had the data of 6 million customers exposed by a customer service partner's carelessness. On its own, this issue probably could have been managed with careful PR and revamped internal systems - but Verizon is still dealing with the fallout from newly-acquired Yahoo!'s own customer data issues. Verizon needs to tread carefully or risk becoming tarnished as the brand that 'loses customers' data.'

Hasn't Been a Good Year - But Dividend Yield Is Highly Attractive

As a result of its customer attrition issues, the generally mixed regard for the Yahoo! acquisition and two straight quarters of earnings misses, Verizon's stock has struggled this year, losing around 20% in the year-to-date - a far cry from T-Mobile's 6% rise and significantly wider than the 12% loss of the Dow Jones US Telecom ETF, a fund that tracks the performance of major telecommunications stocks in the US.

Consequently, Verizon is trading at just 14.5-times its trailing 12-months' earnings. Since Verizon guided that its earnings in 2017 would be flat compared to a year earlier, its forward multiple is around 11-times - which is to say that it's basically trading at the same forward multiple it was in the earlier part of this year.

Of course, a tepid stock price has one benefit - it tends to make dividend yields attractive and this is one area where Verizon is ahead of its peer group. At 5.3%, Verizon has far and away the highest dividend yield among all the blue chips on the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Moreover, this yield is over two-and-a-half times that of the S&P500's and is more than 150-basis points better than its peer group's average.

Considering that Verizon has a solid credit rating - in fact, the company took pains to emphasize its relatively low leverage and strong cash flow during its last earnings call - and that it anticipates a similar level of earnings this year compared to last year's, it is unlikely that Verizon will lower its dividend payout, which stands at around 60% of its earnings per share. In that sense, investors interested in building a dividend portfolio around Verizon's strong yield can do so on the expectation that its dividends will remain fairly stable.

Does Attrition Really Mean That Much?

In our view, the headwinds that Verizon faced in Q1 should abate going forward with its re-introduction of unlimited plans. For one thing, the company's subscriber pick-up in the aftermath of its re-introduction of unlimited data plans suggest that this was a major headwind that was headed-off. Indeed, a look at the different unlimited data plans among the 'Big Four' carriers reveals very limited separation among them.

For another, the carrier switching phenomenon that industry observers have touted aren't necessarily sustainable - the US market has different geographic considerations when it comes to consumer telco providers and people who may want to switch carriers soon discover that they can't because there aren't any viable alternatives to their switching.

To be sure, Verizon's smaller rivals can make up ground by rolling-out to other regions -- but Verizon continues to invest at roughly the same pace that it did in previous reporting periods - in short, by expanding its coverage, it's negating the efforts of its rivals. What's more, Verizon's network breadth could pay dividends once Ajit Pai's Net Neutrality rules take effect since, the larger the network, the more it could earn from tiered access - and this doesn't even consider the potential impact that the acquisition of a cable operator such as Charter Communications (CHTR) could have.

In fact, the same research firm that suggested that Verizon was vulnerable to customer switching acknowledged that Sprint and T-Mobile still remain a far distance away from Verizon, which is anticipated to remain the #1 wireless carrier. In that sense, while we don't anticipate blow-away numbers from Verizon in the second quarter, we do believe that it has already seen the worst of customer attrition and that it could get back to the positive side of the ledger by the third quarter.

Conclusion

In our view, Verizon has been oversold because its first quarter results fit the narrative that it was slow in conforming to consumer preferences and that because smartphone sales are slowing, it can no longer rely on a rising tide. Even so, it should still be trading at level with its peer group - tepid revenue growth is par for the course for the sector, which is the only one expected to register negative year-on-year revenue growth in the second quarter.

Yet, at present, Verizon is trading at a discount to its peer group's forward P/E ratio of 12.3 times - so even applying the same forward measure to Verizon's shares would yield a $48 per share price outlook (for 9.5% upside). Verizon's market share lead and broad market advantages are such significant advantages that there's no reason for it to trade at a discount to its peer group.

What's more, if we're looking at forward prospects, Verizon remains well-situated. In all likelihood, Pai will get his way with Net Neutrality, which we estimate would give Verizon's revenues a 3% to 5% revenue boost by itself as companies that provide streaming services strike deals to continue current levels of service delivery to customers - or in the reverse case, as consumers pay more to get the same level of service as they previously did.

In such a scenario, all else being equal, Verizon could see earnings of $3.96 to $4.02 per share - for an earnings ratio of 10.8-times. If we simply applied a sector P-E ratio to this, we're looking at a target price of $50 per share over the next 18 months. That's equivalent to 15% upside that, when added to Verizon's 5.3% dividend yield, would result in a 20% total return for investors intrepid enough to buy Verizon's stock today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in VZ over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Black Coral Research, Inc. is a team of writers who provide unique perspective to help inform dividend investors. This article was written by Jonathan Lara, one of our Senior Analysts. We did not receive compensation for this article (other than from Seeking Alpha), and we have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article. Black Coral Research, Inc. is not a registered investment advisor or broker/dealer. Readers are advised that the material contained herein should be used solely for informational purposes. Investing involves risk, including the loss of principal. Readers are solely responsible for their own investment decisions.