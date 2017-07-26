Coca-Cola: A Sweet Deal?

Coca-Cola has at least met expectations 14 out of the past 15 quarters, but beat only once by more than three cents.

This Wednesday morning, Coca-Cola (KO) delivered yet another, although modest earnings beat. Revenues of $9.7 billion, down sharply YOY due primarily to bottling divestitures, came in $50 million ahead of expectations. EPS of $0.59 beat estimates by a penny, a razor-thin outperformance that was not unlike what we have seen in prior quarters -- Coca-Cola has at least met expectations 14 out of the past 15 quarters, but beat only once by more than three cents.

Credit: PNG All

Coca-Cola Delivers Again

Although comparing Coca-Cola's results to year-ago levels becomes challenging due to divestitures, the company continues to show top-line and margin resilience. On an organic basis, revenues were up +3% YOY in the quarter, while the company now expects full-year 2017 currency headwinds to subside as I had anticipated back in February (under the "Short term headwinds" section).

I was pleasantly surprised to see op margin ex-FX expand by 375 bps, which is substantially better than last quarter's 220-bp improvement. Although much of the upside might have been driven primarily by the divestiture of the low-margin bottling business and timing of certain expenses, I note that GAAP SG&A as a percentage of revenues, at 32.4% this quarter, was superior to last year's 33.9% and about four percentage points better than last quarter's 36.4%.

Since Coca-Cola's GAAP net income margin of 14% registered this quarter is fairly modest and has been under pressure over the past five years (see graph below), operating leverage is a key component to potential improvements in future earnings. For as long as Coca-Cola can keep opex under check, net income will likely see a magnifying, positive impact. On that front, the company has raised its full-year EPS growth guidance by one percentage point to -1% at the mid-point of the range.

KO Profit Margin (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

But Is The Stock A Sweet Deal?

As I have argued in the past, one of the key reasons for owning a stock like KO is the diversification benefits that it provides. Shares have "proven to be resilient in times of market uncertainty, even outperforming the benchmark on a risk-adjusted basis during bear markets". Investors looking for a relatively safe haven in a scenario where the bull no longer runs rampant might be tempted to dip their toes in, even if the stock currently trades near its 52-week highs at a fairly rich 23.7x forward earnings multiple (see below).

KO PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

Although KO has run nearly +8% since I defended a buy back in February 2017, I continue to believe in the bull case today. The 3.3% yield would certainly reward those who don't mind sitting tight and watching the stock move slowly but hopefully higher over the long term. The early-hour weakness in the stock price today (possibly another example of profit-taking following strong quarterly results in 2Q), if solidified, could provide a window of opportunity for the attentive investor.

Note from the author: if you have enjoyed this article and would like to receive real-time alerts on future ones, please follow DM Martins Research. To do so, scroll up to the top of this screen and click on the orange "Follow" button next to the header, making sure that the "Get E-mail Alerts" box remains checked. Thanks for reading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in KO over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.