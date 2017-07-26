2 Small-Cap Biotechs To Put On Your Radar

Here are two attractive small-cap names that look like they might be in the early innings of a bigger move.

Finding attractive companies with stocks starting to see the "Big Mo" can be key to finding your next big winner from this sector.

A river is easier to channel than to stop.

—Brandon Sanderson, "Shadows of Self"

There is a lot that goes into being a successful biotech investor. One must practice proper portfolio management strategies and ensure diversification is built into the portfolio. I believe at least 50% of one's biotech holdings should consist of large cap names like Celgene (CELG) that have visible earnings drivers and are much less volatile than the small cap concerns in the sector.

Small cap selection is much more complex as drug discovery and development are one of most complex processes in the world with most trials ending in the disappointment. That is why stakes in small cap holdings should be smaller than those in large caps and one should spread the wealth around more in this area of the sector.

Finding good new holdings is almost about eliminating concerns with poor risk/return portfolios as it finding stocks with very favorable risk/reward profiles. My long term readers should know about my "5 Golden Rules For Better Biotech Investing" by now. They also know I like small cap holdings that have multiple 'shots on goal', upcoming catalysts, are well-funded and have strong analyst support. Insider buying and collaboration deals with larger concerns are also generally encouraging signs.

I think it is also important to know when momentum and sentiment seem to be shifting in your stock's favor. When tailwinds start to blow, the impact on shares in this high beta sector can be substantial. One only needs to look at a chart of some Spotlighted shares like Exelixis (EXEL) and Calithera Biosciences (CALA) to see this.

In today's column, we will look at two attractive small cap biopharma concerns which look like they have picked up the "Big Mo" recently and could be in the early innings of substantial breakout.

Let's start with Redhill Biopharma (RDHL), a name I did a deep dive on not too long ago. The shares have had a nice little move over the past two weeks. The buyout of NeuroDerm (NDRM) earlier this week was probably helpful as that was the biggest acquisition of an Israeli based firm ever and help sentiment on names that are headquartered there like Redhill.



This completed a nice run for NeuroDerm since it was a Spotlight feature on the Biotech Forum Daily Digest late last summer.

Fun fact: Israel has more Nasdaq-listed stocks than France, Italy and Germany combined.

In addition, and probably more important; the company posted quarterly results yesterday and updated investors on what's ahead on their conference call.

The company has several important catalysts in the near future.

It should file a NDA for Rizaport in October. This compound offers certain advantages over conventional treatment, especially for migraine patients who are experiencing nausea as is often the case with this condition. It has already seen its European marketing application approved.

An update on RHB-104 to treat Crohn's disease should hit early in August. If the study shows overwhelming efficacy there may not be a need for further trials. Full data results should be disclosed in September.

As noted in the previous article, these are just a couple of the compounds in the company's vast pipeline. At the current cash burn rate, the company is well-funded until late in 2018. With only a $180 million market cap, the markets seems to be woefully undervaluing this name given its pipeline and upcoming catalysts.

Our next name is more a turnaround play than a developmental concern at this point. Nonetheless, the shares have been on the move as of late. Two major events occurred late in 2016 which caused me to label BioDelivery Sciences (BDSI) a serious turnaround candidate at just $2.00 a share in early March.

The stock has not disappointed since then. The company posted better than expected first quarter results on May 15th. The stock has gained over 60% since then. The shares have also benefited from the company signing a distribution deal in Canada this month around its compound Belbuca with Purdue Pharma. This should provide BioDelivery with just under $5 million in milestone payments as well as a new royalty stream.

Analysts seem to warming to the company's story. Over the past month, FBR Capital, Janney Montgomery, Piper Jaffray and H.C. Wainwright have all reiterated Buy ratings on the stock. If second quarter earnings out in approximately three weeks, show the company continuing to make progress against its turnaround plan; I think the shares could head higher still.

And those are two attractive small cap names in the sector that seem to be gaining momentum and belong on investors' radars if not in their portfolios.

Hope floats, but effort propels.

—Rob Liano

