Micron: This Is Madness

Micron Technology (MU) had another bad day Tuesday, dropping 5% on a day the Nasdaq (QQQ) ended in the green and continuing a disappointing post-earnings run for the stock. MU demonstrates what fear looks like in the stock market, even despite the speculative nature of the current landscape where high-beta stocks like Nvidia (NVDA) and Tesla (TSLA) continue to rise relatively unchecked. Despite this sentiment-based headwind, I think Micron's P/E will normalize and investors will reap the benefits of patience.

In this article, I'll focus on where MU might go from here rather than why it dropped Tuesday, but I will touch on the 5% decline in order to add some context. There was speculation that shares might have been pressured by either Seagate's (STX) abysmal quarterly results or SK Hynix's quarterly report. I'm partial to the latter explanation because: 1) Seagate's HDD-centric business has little material impact on Micron's revenue and 2) SK Hynix's report speaks to fears the market likely has about MU stock. Let me explain.

As I've covered in past articles, Micron's forward P/E is so low (below 5 after the drop Tuesday) due to investor fears that cyclicality giveth and cyclicality taketh away, and it's been giving quite a lot for the last couple of quarters. In its quarterly report, SK Hynix made mention of expanding manufacturing capacity to meet the growing demand, perhaps sparking fears about supply growth outstripping demand growth. Why MU is down more than SK Hynix on the day is another mystery, but one that is irrelevant to the forward-looking investor.

I think the fears over this expansion cycle are unfounded for multiple reasons including the infancy of this cycle relative to past ones and the changing supply landscape this time around. Regarding the former, the current expansion is up to four quarters now and going on five for next quarter while the previous cycle lasted eight quarters. Regarding the latter, every subsequent cycle more and more DRAM supply gets concentrated with the big 3 players Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), SK Hynix, and Micron, making for a more disciplined supply structure. This time around, Micron acquired Elpida and the SK Hynix factory fire created a deeper trough of supply.

Servers are driving strong demand during the current cycle, and there seems little reason for any of the DRAM big 3 to upset the status quo right now. Micron and SK Hynix just reported record profits and are expected to break those records in the quarters to come, and Samsung stock is reaching all-time highs due in part to the favorable pricing environment in the memory markets. In further positive short-term news, SK Hynix along with Silicon Motion (NASDAQ:SIMO) and other NAND players have painted a rosy picture of NAND demand in the second half of 2017, which should benefit Micron as well.

And yet, all of this is known information. Micron's guidance for Q4 was well above estimates, called for DRAM and NAND demand to continue to outstrip supply, and projected record profits and revenues for the coming quarter. FY2018 profit estimates currently stand at $6 per share on average, valuing MU at just under 5 times earnings. This is madness.

Barring the fact that this is among the lowest P/E ratios for any stock in the market, especially one showing such robust revenue and earnings growth and free cash flow, the TTM P/E ratio is well below the historical TTM P/E ratio and the ratio during the peak of Micron's last cycle. I demonstrated the latter point originally in an article that can be read here, but I can now fill in the projected amounts (intentionally conservative estimates for Q3 2017 and Q4 2017 EPS) with the actual numbers supplied by MU. Comparing the new table to the original table just strengthens the case for Micron's undervaluation.

Original Table:

2017 2014 First quarter (Q4 2017/Q1 2015) $1.50* $0.84 Second quarter (Q3 2017/Q4 2014) $1.50* $0.96 Third Quarter (Q2 2017/Q3 2014) $0.79 $0.67 Fourth Quarter (Q1 2017/Q2 2014) $0.16 $0.61 Total $3.95 $3.08 Share Price $32.5 $36 Trailing P/E 8.2 11.7

Data from NASDAQ

*projected

New Table:

2017 2014 First quarter (Q4 2017/Q1 2015) $1.80* $0.84 Second quarter (Q3 2017/Q4 2014) $1.62 $0.96 Third Quarter (Q2 2017/Q3 2014) $0.79 $0.67 Fourth Quarter (Q1 2017/Q2 2014) $0.16 $0.61 Total $4.37 $3.08 Share Price $29.9 $36 Trailing P/E 6.8 11.7

Data from NASDAQ

*midpoint of Q4 2017 guidance

Compared to the original table, profit guidance has gone up and the share price has gone down, widening the valuation gap between now and the peak of the last expansion cycle in 2014. Further, as in the original table, Q1 2017 and to an extent Q2 2017 are outliers because we would expect the peak of an expansion cycle to have the four quarters in the TTM period unaffected by the bust portion of the cycle. Q1 and Q2 2017's EPS were evidently still being impacted by the effects that were hurting Micron in the quarters prior.

Yet even this conservative estimate demonstrates how much lower MU's valuation is in this cycle relative to last cycle despite that this cycle is by far Micron's most profitable ever and that the trailing P/E will only get lower as the outliers are phased out.

Ultimately, I think MU is a patience play. The growth is there, the cash flow is there, the expected growth is there, and all for a cheap price. The market may not see it or believe it yet, but the fundamentals imply that the stock is undervalued at current prices. I rate Micron a Strong Buy, though with the caveat that investors who are impatient or easily frustrated might want to look elsewhere. MU offers great upside potential at an attractive price, but the way things are going now, it may take a while before any of that potential energy becomes kinetic.

Best of luck!

