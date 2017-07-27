Newmont Mining: How Would You Spend $378M?

Introduction

Newmont Mining (NEM) doesn’t really need a long introduction as it’s one of the best-known and most respected senior gold producers in the world. The company continues its history of strong operating performance and combining that with a conservative and prudent balance sheet, it has been able to survive the past crisis in the gold mining sector without any severe problems.

Newmont Mining confirms why I called it one of my favorite companies just 18 months ago

On January 2 2016, I wrote an article explaining why Newmont Mining was my top pick for 2016. The company had ended 2015 with a share price of $17.99 and you can read here my reasons why I really liked Newmont at that price.

I don’t regret that decision for a split second, as Newmont Mining continues to perform extraordinarily well, so I wanted to see if I needed to fine-tune my expectations after the Q2 update.

Newmont Mining produced a total of 1.4 million ounces of gold which were mined at an all-in sustaining cost of $884 per ounce which is an excellent result which was clearly reflected in Newmont’s financial statements as well.

The Q2 revenue increased to$1.88B and although Newmont Mining’s operating costs increased as well, the pre-tax income was boosted by 39% to $336M. An excellent result, but you should keep in mind this also included $31M in ‘other income’ which A) might not be recurring and B) is substantially higher than the $1M in ‘other income’ in Q2 2016.

The bottom line showed an attributable net income of $177M or 36 cents per share from continuing operations which is substantially higher than the 2 cent (symbolic) net profit in the second quarter of last year. For the entire first semester, the net income came in at $223M, or 49 cents per share. I’m very pleased with the company’s performance in the second quarter of the year, but by now we all know a mining company’s ‘accounting’ profits don’t necessarily mean the company is free cash flow positive.

Another pleasant surprise was waiting for us there, as the adjusted operating cash flow (excluding changes in Newmont’s working capital position) came in at $609M in the second quarter. After deducting the $183M in capital expenditures and the $48M payments to non-controlling interests, Newmont generated a free cash flow of $378M, or approximately 71 cents per share. After paying the 5 cent quarterly dividend, the entire amount was added to the balance sheet as ‘cash’ or ‘investments’, further strengthening the company’s financial situation. Side note: the ‘investment’ was very likely related to Newmont’s strategic stake in Continental Gold (OTCQX:CGOOF) which is developing the Buritica gold project in Colombia.

What’s next? What can you expect in the second semester?

An excellent result, indeed, but we also shouldn’t get ahead of ourselves now. With a quarterly gold production of 1.4 million ounces at an AISC of $884/oz, Newmont indeed saw plenty of reason to increase its full-year production and cost guidance. NEM now expects to produce 5-5.4 million ounces of gold at an AISC of $900-950/oz but although the company reduced its full-year capex guidance to $890-990M, this does have some implications.

First of all, if we would take the mid-point of the guidance, $940M, Newmont is expecting to spend $575M on its projects in the second semester of this year. Yes, the company can definitely fund these expenses with its own free cash flow, but it is a substantial increase from the $363M in H1.

That being said, the majority of the H2 capex should be seen as growth capex as it will be spent on a mill expansion at Ahafo as well as the Tanami Expansion project and the new Subika underground mine. Subika will be an important part to unlock more value from the Ahafo mine as this new part of the mine will open in the second half of 2018 and produce 150,000-200,000 ounces of gold per year in the first five years after cutting the ribbon.

And of course, shareholders can look forward to more dividend increases. The quarterly dividend has now been tripled since last year as Newmont is now paying $0.075 per share on a quarterly basis. This will cost the company 40 million dollars per quarter and will obviously easily be covered by the free cash flow.

Investment thesis

Newmont Mining was a steal when it was trading substantially below the $20 mark in January of last year, and I’m glad the company has been able to meet my expectations. Everything is on track, the new projects are (or have been) commissioned whilst Newmont is still able to add cash to its treasury (the total cash position is now $3.1B, with a net debt of just $1.5B resulting in a net debt/EBITDA ratio of 0.6).

I see no reason why I should change my mind about Newmont Mining. It’s a quality company which is doing everything right.

