Sysco Update: Idea For Additional Income

On July 6, the weakness in Sysco was seen as an opportunity to purchase at $49.31.

Stout Opportunities mentioned two attractive dividend stocks worth consideration on July 6. One firm was Sysco (SYY) that saw its share price weakened from the mid $50’s after Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) announced the purchase of Whole Foods (NASDAQ:WFM). With a 2.68% dividend yield, it was seen as an attractive dividend yielding stock on July 6, at $49.31. The shares have rebounded $2.66 or 5.39% to $51.97.

Given the share price appreciation and the desire for additional income, the sale of a call option is suggested that would create a covered call.

Chart since July 6

SYY data by YCharts

With earnings a few weeks away, Sysco will report fourth quarter earnings on August 14, 2017, and given that the shares traded in the $52-$52 range from February to May it is felt that this price level may see the shares consolidate. Therefore, to generate additional income and provide some limited downside protection the sale of the November 17, $55.00 strike call option looks attractive at $0.85.

1-Year Chart

SYY data by YCharts

The sale of the November $55.00 strike call at $0.85 will generate a 1.55% return on the strike price, providing an additional 4.88% in annualized income from the call option premium. The effective sale price of the shares, if called, would be $55.85, or 7.47% higher than the current price. That works out to an annualized return of 23.58% from the current price.

Should the share be sold at an effective price of $55.85, then the price return from the $49.31 purchase price would be $6.54 or 13.26%. That is seen as an attractive return for five months, and as the option nears expiration the covered call could be closed or rolled out to generate additional income.

Bottom line:

Sysco is a well run firm with a history of dividend increases. However, portfolio management is about risk management. The recent volatility in the share price permitted an attractive purchase price and the recent rebound now provides for the sale of a call option to generate additional income and provided limited downside protection. The sale of the November $50.00 call at $3.20 was considered, given a desire for more appreciation potential, the $55.00 strike was selected.

10-Year Quarterly Dividend Chart

SYY Dividend Per Share (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Disclosure:

Return calculations exclude transaction costs, as each trader may experience different costs; however, transaction costs will reduced the realized return. Positions mentioned are of the time of publication and may change without notice for a variety of reasons. Ideas presented are for educational purposes and should not be viewed as investment recommendations or be considered investment advice.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Short puts.